 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Well thank god that Prince Andrew business is all over. Now the family can get on with, wait, Prince Charles is being investigated by the police for what?   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
27
    More: Awkward  
•       •       •

1754 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Feb 2022 at 3:20 PM (56 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wow, just wow, what a bunch of f*cked-up degenerates.

Quick run another Meghan is the real racist hit-piece!  SAAAAAVE THE MONARCHY!
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I understand that I'm part of the problem by even replying to this but who gives a shiat about a prince? Except Prince?
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Surprised that this is an actual crime for royalty.

This was par for the course for thousands of years.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
They are weakened.  I think we could take them down.  Just beat up a few Brits in stupid hats and give the queen a heart attack.  Then Buckingham Palace is ours.
 
lectos
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Next thing you know they will all be implicated in the murder of Diana.
 
gaspode
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Ill believe a lot of things but Charles financially corrupt isnt one of them. Some aide trying to make money from favours sure, but Charles, while a pillock, is a damned hippy and far too fond of his own morality to do anything like that.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
My first thought was beastiality, you know, horse-farkery.

But you know, Charles doesn't strike me as a particularly willful criminal. I mean, when he was married to Diana he had his mummy run her out of the family because he was too busy at the stables. If you know what I mean, and I think you do.

I guess what I'm saying is the Royal Family sucks. But we all knew that. Hell, even Harry figured it out before too long. Britain only really needs them for the tourist dollars.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Mugato: I understand that I'm part of the problem by even replying to this but who gives a shiat about a prince?


Protip: Charles could become the King of England at any moment.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Oh. Financial crimes and cronyism.

I thought it was serious.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

cman: Surprised that this is an actual crime for royalty.

This was par for the course for thousands of years.


Pretty much what I came in here to post. "We've been doing this for centuries and NOW you have a problem with it?!?"
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Parasites
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Mugato: I understand that I'm part of the problem by even replying to this but who gives a shiat about a prince?

Protip: Charles could become the King of England at any moment.


And he will lose Northern Ireland when he does.
 
New Rising Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Citizenship I can understand the desire to have, but knighthood?  Does that come with some additional tangible benefits these days (even just implied ones), or did that guy really just want to purchase what is effectively a "thank you and congratulations"?  If there aren't any real benefits except maybe social status, what's the point for a billionaire that can probably go anywhere and do anything and get basically the same social status without knighthood?
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Defund the royal family
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Bestiality?
 
Maxor
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Citizenship I can understand the desire to have, but knighthood?  Does that come with some additional tangible benefits these days (even just implied ones), or did that guy really just want to purchase what is effectively a "thank you and congratulations"?  If there aren't any real benefits except maybe social status, what's the point for a billionaire that can probably go anywhere and do anything and get basically the same social status without knighthood?


I think the citizenship might come with the knighthood. Not for certain. Also certain knighthoods are hereditary but I don't think that the prince grants those easily anymore.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Bestiality?


I think I'll pass.  But you go ahead.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Mugato: I understand that I'm part of the problem by even replying to this but who gives a shiat about a prince?

Protip: Charles could become the King of England at any moment.


And what does that even mean? Does he control the elves or something?
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Mugato: BigNumber12: Mugato: I understand that I'm part of the problem by even replying to this but who gives a shiat about a prince?

Protip: Charles could become the King of England at any moment.

And what does that even mean? Does he control the elves or something?


Yes, all of them.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Mugato: BigNumber12: Mugato: I understand that I'm part of the problem by even replying to this but who gives a shiat about a prince?

Protip: Charles could become the King of England at any moment.

And what does that even mean? Does he control the elves or something?


Absolutely nothing.
It's a 24/7 acting gig to satisfy the tourist industry & keep the palace seats warm.
Oh, it also keeps about seven million British historians busy cranking out books & cheer-leading for the empire.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Hell, we could put this dress-up dolly on the throne & no one would notice - especially with that adorable lisp she has.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: Mugato: BigNumber12: Mugato: I understand that I'm part of the problem by even replying to this but who gives a shiat about a prince?

Protip: Charles could become the King of England at any moment.

And what does that even mean? Does he control the elves or something?

Absolutely nothing.
It's a 24/7 acting gig to satisfy the tourist industry & keep the palace seats warm.
Oh, it also keeps about seven million British historians busy cranking out books & cheer-leading for the empire.
[Fark user image image 300x304]
Hell, we could put this dress-up dolly on the throne & no one would notice - especially with that adorable lisp she has.


Man, I love that woman.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: It's a 24/7 acting gig to satisfy the tourist industry & keep the palace seats warm.


Yeah, people always say that but it's not like the Queen is outside signing autographs. Tourists go to see the buildings, not the actual royals.
 
You'd turn it off when I was halfway across [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Mugato: I understand that I'm part of the problem by even replying to this but who gives a shiat about a prince?

Protip: Charles could become the King of England at any moment.


Nah, they've got a big Jubilee celebration planned for this year. 

Even if Brenda croaks they'll weekend at Bernie's her through that shiat.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Mugato: oldfarthenry: It's a 24/7 acting gig to satisfy the tourist industry & keep the palace seats warm.

Yeah, people always say that but it's not like the Queen is outside signing autographs. Tourists go to see the buildings, not the actual royals.


I heard she used to take her corgis to the park & nail hippies in their heads with Frisbee's. That's kinda like an autograph.
 
gshepnyc
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Citizenship I can understand the desire to have, but knighthood?  Does that come with some additional tangible benefits these days (even just implied ones), or did that guy really just want to purchase what is effectively a "thank you and congratulations"?  If there aren't any real benefits except maybe social status, what's the point for a billionaire that can probably go anywhere and do anything and get basically the same social status without knighthood?


Given that the various "royals" run or host all kinds of initiatives from charities to pro-UK trade and commerce organizations, I imagine that having that knighthood or other honor opens doors and provides access to people in a way that gives the bearer the right introductions.  Even for rich people who already have titles, you can never have too much access to more of the same.
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
All the money in the farkin' world. Owns most of Cornwall. And still scamming for more. Fark them all.
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Bslim: Wow, just wow, what a bunch of f*cked-up degenerates.

Quick run another Meghan is the real racist hit-piece!  SAAAAAVE THE MONARCHY!


You left out inbred.  In the US we avoid inbreeders, in Great Britain they're "ruled" by them.
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.