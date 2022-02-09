 Skip to content
(NPR)   Just how emotionally stunted are you when it comes to maintaining a healthy, respectful, mutually beneficial relationship? Take NPR's new Attachment Style quiz to find out   (npr.org) divider line
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just how emotionally stunted are you when it comes to maintaining a healthy, respectful, mutually beneficial relationship?

Pretty.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Me, too.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: Me, too.


What does this even mean?? RESPOND NOW
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Don't go away mad, just go away.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
What's this relationship thing you speak of?
 
jtown
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Oh, an online quiz.  That sounds totes legit!
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I took the quiz. What does "seek professional help immediately. Avoid unmonitored contact with livestock" mean?
 
kendricd
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I took the quiz and I am equally anxious and secure. Now I just feel conflicted.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Why has this question been posted on Fark?
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Um...  What does it mean if you are unable to answer any of the questions because you are not currently in a relationship and do not have a partner?

Also...
Fark user imageView Full Size

What does this even mean?  "Acting out" in a relationship?  Are we talking "temper tantrums" or "The Complete Works of Shakespeare"?  'Cause I'm good either way.  I just need to know if I need costumes or not.
 
BFletch651
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
13 Anxious
50 Avoidant
88 Secure

Sounds about right.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
50,13,75

Reading between the lines I believe it means I am either a sex machine or a toaster.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Not feeling the need to berate my penis for getting the occasional weird boner, I guess

Also...
[Fark user image 425x291]
What does this even mean?  "Acting out" in a relationship?  Are we talking "temper tantrums" or "The Complete Works of Shakespeare"?  'Cause I'm good either way.  I just need to know if I need costumes or not.


Not feeling the need to berate my penis for getting the occasional weird boner, I guess
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

It means you've got a Mr. Hands situation there.


It means you've got a Mr. Hands situation there.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I have very high percentages in Avoidant and Secure. That tracks, as I usually feel pretty good about my relationships while my girlfriends complain about my lack of emotions. But, you know, sometimes you just aren't feeling anything.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Mmm...  Sex toaster...

Reading between the lines I believe it means I am either a sex machine or a toaster.


Mmm...  Sex toaster...
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Is 'teflon' an attachment style?
 
genner
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
63% avoidant!
What do I win?
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
yes.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'm just happy when people talk to me, instead of shouting.

/so much shouting
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Um...  What does it mean if you are unable to answer any of the questions because you are not currently in a relationship and do not have a partner?

Also...
[Fark user image image 425x291]
What does this even mean?  "Acting out" in a relationship?  Are we talking "temper tantrums" or "The Complete Works of Shakespeare"?  'Cause I'm good either way.  I just need to know if I need costumes or not.


Maybe it's a role playing thing.

Yes, I'm comfortable pretending to be a submarine commander while my partner pretends to be a mermaid that got stuck in the torpedo tube.

"So you say you're stuck huh?  Well, I'm comfortable telling you that this is my ship and if you're in it, you're going to have to lose some weight."
 
Mark Ratner
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I scored very low in this bullshiat quiz. I'm a LEO, and I have to put emotions aside when performing my duties as a public servant. I'm basically a pussy magnet when I wear my uniform. Something this bullshiat quiz probably cannot begin to understand.
 
BFletch651
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Why not both?

Reading between the lines I believe it means I am either a sex machine or a toaster.


Why not both?
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

They can be the same thing.


They can be the same thing.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size

What does this even mean?? RESPOND NOW


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BFletch651
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Tell you later.
What do I win?


Tell you later.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

I can't tell if this is a subtle troll or not

It's a good one if so


I can't tell if this is a subtle troll or not

It's a good one if so
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

She's stuck in your torpedo tube eh? Kinky. Did she ask to do that or did she just go for it and surprise you the first time?

Also...
[Fark user image image 425x291]
What does this even mean?  "Acting out" in a relationship?  Are we talking "temper tantrums" or "The Complete Works of Shakespeare"?  'Cause I'm good either way.  I just need to know if I need costumes or not.

Maybe it's a role playing thing.

Yes, I'm comfortable pretending to be a submarine commander while my partner pretends to be a mermaid that got stuck in the torpedo tube.

"So you say you're stuck huh?  Well, I'm comfortable telling you that this is my ship and if you're in it, you're going to have to lose some weight."


She's stuck in your torpedo tube eh? Kinky. Did she ask to do that or did she just go for it and surprise you the first time?
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

After sex toast sounds pretty good. Ding!

Reading between the lines I believe it means I am either a sex machine or a toaster.

Mmm...  Sex toaster...


After sex toast sounds pretty good. Ding!
 
Subtonic
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Ah, another follower of the Warrior's Code.


Ah, another follower of the Warrior's Code.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Rather than "emotionally stunted", I prefer to define myself as "so very secure in my sense of self. that I prefer to remain alone."

DNRTFA
 
mike_d85
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Some like it hot.

/38, 38, 75

Reading between the lines I believe it means I am either a sex machine or a toaster.


Some like it hot.

/38, 38, 75
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

"Maintain?"  I guess I'd have to get one first.


"Maintain?"  I guess I'd have to get one first.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Um...  What does it mean if you are unable to answer any of the questions because you are not currently in a relationship and do not have a partner?

Also...
[Fark user image image 425x291]
What does this even mean?  "Acting out" in a relationship?  Are we talking "temper tantrums" or "The Complete Works of Shakespeare"?  'Cause I'm good either way.  I just need to know if I need costumes or not.


I figured it meant, openly gay...
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I don't understand how the %s work.
Like what does 50/50/63 mean?
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Well, that makes sense.

/And I can do that, too.

Also...
[Fark user image image 425x291]
What does this even mean?  "Acting out" in a relationship?  Are we talking "temper tantrums" or "The Complete Works of Shakespeare"?  'Cause I'm good either way.  I just need to know if I need costumes or not.

I figured it meant, openly gay...


Well, that makes sense.

/And I can do that, too.
 
You are Borg
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

How YOU doing?!


How YOU doing?!
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Anyone else get 0 for avoidant?

Does that mean I'm like a male version of overly attached girlfriend?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

So how does that make you feel?

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size


So how does that make you feel?

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
it's you, not me.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size

Also...
[Fark user image image 425x291]
What does this even mean?  "Acting out" in a relationship?  Are we talking "temper tantrums" or "The Complete Works of Shakespeare"?  'Cause I'm good either way.  I just need to know if I need costumes or not.

Maybe it's a role playing thing.

Yes, I'm comfortable pretending to be a submarine commander while my partner pretends to be a mermaid that got stuck in the torpedo tube.

"So you say you're stuck huh?  Well, I'm comfortable telling you that this is my ship and if you're in it, you're going to have to lose some weight."


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
