(Guardian)   The front doors are slammed shut and locked for the war is on between the shoes-in-the-house people and the no-shoes-in-the-house people   (theguardian.com) divider line
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If you don't want anyone wearing shoes in your house don't invite anyone to your house
There problem solved
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

spongeboob: If you don't want anyone wearing shoes in your house don't invite anyone to your house
There problem solved


Some of us actually have friends.

Friends are people you enjoy spending time with.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Just go several days barefoot. Do some gardening, yard work, etc. Don't scrub them, it tickles...they'll build up a nice protective layer of dead skin and dirt.

They'll probably WANT you to wear shoes after that.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

optikeye: Just go several days barefoot. Do some gardening, yard work, etc. Don't scrub them, it tickles...they'll build up a nice protective layer of dead skin and dirt.

They'll probably WANT you to wear shoes after that.


My brother went through a vaguely hippy phase years ago and didn't wear shoes. At all. For about a year. Working, shopping, commuting, no shoes.

As for shoes in my house? Keep your shoes on. I don't want your sweat, dead skin flakes etc on my carpet. Unless you've come straight from a working farm you're not going to have any shiat on your shoes, and if it's raining outside that's what the doormat is for.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

SpectroBoy: spongeboob: If you don't want anyone wearing shoes in your house don't invite anyone to your house
There problem solved

Some of us actually have friends.

Friends are people you enjoy spending time with.


You're on Fark, Farkers don't have friends, they have acquaintances who they they inflict their Cvoipany onto
 
teto85 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A genkan was part of our remodel/reno in 2016.  Much cleaner house.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's perfectly fine if you're providing slippers. Disposable slippers. Because I really doubt your washing them between each guest use.  I don't want your farken mutant sports club fungus on my feet.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
If you walk around in your shoes in your house, then you're a filthy pig and I definitely don't want you in my house.
 
HoodRich White Man
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Shoes in the house?  THE fark!?  My god, you heathens just slithered out of the primordial pool, haven't you!!!!
If you wear shoes in the house, you should also wear shoes to bed; now that shiat would be hilarious.
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I don't wear shoes inside that's gross. like does it not rain/snow where you live? You realize you're tracking dirt germs shiat from outside into your house. What about the carpets (if you have them)? Seriously do not understand the shoes in the house thing unless you're changing from outdoor to indoor shoes.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Unless you have dirt floors, you don't need to wear shoes in the house.

And if you have dirt floors, you probably can't afford shoes.
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
For those people advocating for shoes on because toe fungus: why would you tolerate people with such questionable hygiene in the first place? Also you can keep socks on, thus solving the dead skin flake problem
 
CFitzsimmons [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

optikeye: Just go several days barefoot. Do some gardening, yard work, etc. Don't scrub them, it tickles...they'll build up a nice protective layer of dead skin and dirt.

They'll probably WANT you to wear shoes after that.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkitallletitend [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: spongeboob: If you don't want anyone wearing shoes in your house don't invite anyone to your house
There problem solved

Some of us actually have friends.

Friends are people you enjoy spending time with.


You have to enjoy people first, so hard no.
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
What's the war?

Follow the host, ask if unclear.

For me and my extended family: shoes on for large gatherings, shoes off the rest of the time.

Obviously if one's shoes are covered in mud, clean them or shoes off regardless.
 
BigSquibowski
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: optikeye: J

As for shoes in my house? Keep your shoes on. I don't want your sweat, dead skin flakes etc on my carpet. Unless you've come straight from a working farm you're not going to have any shiat on your shoes, and if it's raining outside that's what the doormat is for.


optikeye: It's perfectly fine if you're providing slippers. Disposable slippers. Because I really doubt your washing them between each guest use.  I don't want your farken mutant sports club fungus on my feet.


There are these really cool things that go between shoes and feet. They are called socks. You guys should look into it.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I could live like that, but I have relative that visit.
And some of them are men.
Ergo. porcine in their manners.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
In California, the general rule seems to be:

Is the house owned by Asians?  Then, yes, remove your shoes.  If not, don't.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Oh, and the author of the article tried to tie it into mask wars, which is just silly.
 
Ex Parrot
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I have a friend that adopted the "no shoe" practice.  I get it, but if I'm in a hurry to get to the shiatter the shoes are staying on.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Ex Parrot: I have a friend that adopted the "no shoe" practice.  I get it, but if I'm in a hurry to get to the shiatter the shoes are staying on.


I'm surprised you even go to the shiatter.
Might as well go right on the carpet.
 
UTD_Elcid [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dkimball
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I married Chinese...so shoes off.  Now, I don't remember wearing shoes inside or why I would have done that
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Shoes off is the default in MN.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Don't care but my pants are coming off also
 
skyotter
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
If you make me take my sandals off and walk on bare feet, your floors better be f*cking immaculate.
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If I'm going to be a guest in someone's house then I will want to abide by their house rules. It's basic courtesy, that's all. If their house rules are that much of a problem then I don't want to be a guest there.

Taking my shoes off in someone's house is not even a mild inconvenience - it's no inconvenience at all. To be obstinate and combative about it, as some are, is just a longer way of expressing your lack of basic respect and courtesy towards the person who you're supposed to be a guest of.

But having basic consideration for someone else when you're a guest of theirs is obviously a foreign concept to a lot of us self-centered Americans, from some of the replies.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Don't care but my pants are coming off also


When coming to my house with shoes on or off, just don't put your feet on my shiat
 
AnotherBluesStringer [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I cook a lot. The idea of a knife falling on my bare feet, or a pan breaking my toe isn't really for me. I also smoke food in the backyard, and I'm not taking off my shoes every time I come in and out of my house. I also have a dog and her bare paws go inside and out, so the whole damn point is moot. 

If you've got any sort of pet, your house is already covered in stuff you probably don't want to know about. Double if it's a cat.
 
jtown
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

optikeye: Just go several days barefoot. Do some gardening, yard work, etc. Don't scrub them, it tickles...they'll build up a nice protective layer of dead skin and dirt.

They'll probably WANT you to wear shoes after that.


I went to school and worked with a Shoeless One for a while in college.  Really nice guy and knew/accepted that everyone thought he was weird.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/not his feet but that's about what his looked like on a normal day.
 
Mindlock
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Geotpf: In California, the general rule seems to be:

Is the house owned by Asians?  Then, yes, remove your shoes.  If not, don't.


Even that's changing in California.  I know a number of younger Asians who find the shoes off thing annoying and don't bother and non-Asians go all-in on it.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I grew up a shoes in the house person and I've always lived that way.  I'm always in and out of the house.  It seems an unnecessary step to shoe-on, shoe-off all the time.  My house has hardwoods.  My driveway and porch are clean.  I use the doormat.  I step in dog crap about once a decade and I know it and so I don't track it in the house.  I don't spend a lot of time worrying about "germs" on my shoes because I don't put my feet in my mouth.

I don't think any of my friends have no-shoes houses either.
 
AnotherBluesStringer [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Also,

drjekel_mrhyde: drjekel_mrhyde: Don't care but my pants are coming off also

When coming to my house with shoes on or off, just don't put your feet on my shiat


Charlie steps in dog shit
Youtube vtZ-lbXthUc
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: Shoes off is the default in MN.


Of course it is. It should be everywhere. The only exception is college, or just post-college-aged house parties where the place is a dump anyway. 

Shoes come off when you go inside. I don't know why this is even a question. I farking hate wearing shoes. 

I worked on a stage on and off, I even took my shoes off there. Much more comfortable to push a puppet in socks. 

Sure, you step on a screw now and then, but that's all the more reason to keep things tidy. 
And AND it stops the other idiots from hot-gluing your feet to the floor.
 
Mindlock
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: drjekel_mrhyde: Don't care but my pants are coming off also

When coming to my house with shoes on or off, just don't put your feet on my shiat


Well, if you put your shiat in the toilet and flushed it like normal people you wouldn't have that problem.  Of course, people going out of their way to put their feet on your shiat are even weirder...
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

jtown: optikeye: Just go several days barefoot. Do some gardening, yard work, etc. Don't scrub them, it tickles...they'll build up a nice protective layer of dead skin and dirt.

They'll probably WANT you to wear shoes after that.

I went to school and worked with a Shoeless One for a while in college.  Really nice guy and knew/accepted that everyone thought he was weird.

[Fark user image 850x796]

/not his feet but that's about what his looked like on a normal day.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That's not the division.

The division is between "people who respect you" and "people who disrespect you," period. It doesn't matter if it's vaccines, masks, social distancing, yielding to pedestrians, wearing shoes in your house, saying "excuse me" after farting in public, allowing you to control your own body & health, whatever.

At the end of the day, it's always between "people who respect you" and "people who disrespect you."
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I think I'm going to invest in a bunch of wild-colored socks from the dollar store or Amazon so people can take their shoes off and grab them a pair that they can take home.

I hate carpet.  If you've ever removed one--you'll never want it again.

My new floors are hardwood and grit will scratch them all up.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

skyotter: If you make me take my sandals off and walk on bare feet, your floors better be f*cking immaculate.


No bro is coming into my place with sandals. So that solves that problem.

You want the floors to be immaculate, but you wear farking sandals?
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I would say the one time shoes are allowed in my house is at a house party in the summer and only on the main floor not upstairs. Clean shoes and people are going in and out all the time for vape/smokes/bbq. Then sure I'm cleaning the floors after the party anyway. And I have all tile and laminate so it's not ruining any carpet.
It's the same rule at everyone of my friends places too. Carpet=shoes off, visit = shoes off, houses party over 10 people shoes are at the discretion of the guest. That's just civilized.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Why the fark are you wearing shoes unless you're outside?
Do you wear shoes in your own house?  Do you wear shoes to bed?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Zevon's Evil Twin: My new floors are hardwood and grit will scratch them all up.


If you have children, the idea of "protecting the hardwoods" goes right out the window.  I'll have them restored in 10 years.  They're ruined for the time being.
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Wait people actually wear shoes in the house? I'm not asian, and I've always just worn socks in my house and in friends' houses. The only person I know who wears shoes in the house is my mother, for medical reasons, and those are dedicated indoor shoes.
 
Ex Parrot
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Ex Parrot: I have a friend that adopted the "no shoe" practice.  I get it, but if I'm in a hurry to get to the shiatter the shoes are staying on.

I'm surprised you even go to the shiatter.
Might as well go right on the carpet.


Errr...yes, yes that's correct.  I forgot about my feet being nailed to the perch.
 
kindms
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
If the weather dictates ill remove them at the door. Otherwise whatever
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I grew up a shoes in the house person and I've always lived that way.  I'm always in and out of the house.  It seems an unnecessary step to shoe-on, shoe-off all the time.  My house has hardwoods.  My driveway and porch are clean.  I use the doormat.  I step in dog crap about once a decade and I know it and so I don't track it in the house.  I don't spend a lot of time worrying about "germs" on my shoes because I don't put my feet in my mouth.

I don't think any of my friends have no-shoes houses either.


So in the winter, do you rinse and dry your boots or take them off and swap to a cleaner, dry shoe?

I'm not anal about going shoeless (save for personally feeling less comfy with them on) or tracking a bit of dirt in here or there, but it's impossible to walk through a parking lot without caking my shoes with salt and slushy snow. I definitely don't track that on hardwood.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: Why the fark are you wearing shoes unless you're outside?
Do you wear shoes in your own house?  Do you wear shoes to bed?


According to my internet research, most women wear shoes in bed.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The article that started it all:

Fark user image

Um, because they are?
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I used to go barefoot all the time when I was a teenager. My dad would yell at me to put some shoes on when I came inside so I wouldn't track dirt inside.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

spongeboob: If you don't want anyone wearing shoes in your house don't invite anyone to your house
There problem solved


Obviously we won't be inviting you.
 
