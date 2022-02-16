 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   If you're missing a white-nosed coati, the Animal Control Division in Raleigh would like a word with you. [Update: coati owner located]   (yahoo.com) divider line
13
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
No, but I hear a brown-nosed Lindsey sometimes hovers nearby.
 
MBooda
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
White-nosed coati sounds like something Peter Gabriel wore back in the early '70s.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
A Coati Monday:
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

MBooda: White-nosed coati sounds like something Peter Gabriel wore back in the early '70s.
[Fark user image 590x885]


That looks like a cross between Carmen Miranda and Alien.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
A what, now?

images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size


Haven't seen one of those, but I did see a stray ankheg down yonder.
 
pearls before swine
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
What a trash article.  What does this have to do with the dangerous wild animal policy?  There's nothing dangerous about a coati, and there's no connection even attempted other than the timing.  Also, the author thinks Mexico is part of South America.
 
majestic
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: A Coati Monday:
[th.bing.com image 312x195]


Those little bastards will steal anything you leave laying around.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

O, Raleigh?
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

majestic: Those little bastards will steal anything you leave laying around.


cdn1.thr.comView Full Size


Is familiar.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Brings back memories from a long time ago.  Not the wacky raccoon, the mention of my HS.

Go Eagles or whatever the sportsball teams were called.

/now I feel even older
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Raleigh Police said the animal had been taken to an exotic veterinarian on a five-day consecutive stray hold.

What an exotic veterinarian might look like

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Can you check it again? I'm missing a cacomistle.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

MBooda: White-nosed coati sounds like something Peter Gabriel wore back in the early '70s.
[Fark user image image 590x885]


I didn't know Peter Gabriel was in Gwar
 
