World War II veteran celebrates 100th birthday, states secret to living a happy and long life is "tequila"
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whenever there's a story about a 100 year old, they always say their secret is booze and/or cigars.
 
BKITU [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"What's your secret, Sir?"

"I once throated a guy for ten dollars."

"No. No. - to your vitality!"

"Oh, tequila."
 
darkeyes
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Al Roker's Forecast: "What's your secret, Sir?"

"I once throated a guy for ten dollars."

"No. No. - to your vitality!"

"Oh, tequila."


Can't it be both?
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Tequlia is the one alcohol where every has "that" tequila story.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Mugato: Whenever there's a story about a 100 year old, they always say their secret is booze and/or cigars.


And lots of farking. I always follow these directions
 
chitownmike
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

cowsaregoodeating: Tequlia is the one alcohol where every has "that" tequila story.


Every what?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Terrorvision - Tequilla
Youtube 8hLQCA2h8kA
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

chitownmike: cowsaregoodeating: Tequlia is the one alcohol where every has "that" tequila story.

Every what?


Everybody
Rock your body
Everybody
Rock your body right
Backstreet's back alright

/oops
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Kill Nazis before they kill you.
 
wouldestous
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
yeah, its always booze
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'm gonna stick with lots and lots of fapping.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That man actually looks like and reminds me quite a bit of my own grandfather. He was also a WW2 vet.

/RIP Grandpa Bill
 
