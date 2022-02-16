 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KUCI)   Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Joy Division, The Crystal Set, Dramatis, and The Lemonheads. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #314. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
32
    More: Live, KUCI player, University of California, Irvine, University of California, Association of American Universities, Global Radio, California, Student activities and traditions at UC Irvine, Orange County, California  
•       •       •

93 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 16 Feb 2022 at 12:30 PM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by..

Sorry about missing the after-party, but I didn't know about it until long after.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

live jazz pre-game starts at 9 PT / Noon ET
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: PROGRAMMING NOTE:

live jazz pre-game starts at 9 PT / Noon ET


Alarm set
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Present.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jasonvatch: socalnewwaver: PROGRAMMING NOTE:

live jazz pre-game starts at 9 PT / Noon ET

Alarm set


i mention is because to the best of my knowledge, they're running my old jazz shows until the end of this quarter. but not always live. *that* depends on me being able to drag my arse out of bed and getting down to the station on time.

so basically, what i was trying to say is not that there's jazz per se, but that WE'LL DO IT LIVE
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tuning in from the Great White north, fresh off the men's sportspuck loss.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi everybody.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I stumbled upon another interesting Russian band earlier today
Boys Don't Care (Live)
Youtube eqg1xM_GMmo
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Good evening!
It's happening to be not a Doomsday after all, so I'm quite happy. And brave as hell, pants on and no plastic pads anywhere near.

Me too, I'm very sorry about missing the after-party. The invitation came when I was deeply asleep... How could I?...
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Hola, denizens!
 
Imaginativescreenname
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Oh shiat I love Dramatis!!!
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Standing by.

On a separate note, I did get to listen to Disintegration in it's entirety yesterday as my boss went full penguin mode (his gf broke up w/ him 3 days before VD)
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

djslowdive: Standing by.

On a separate note, I did get to listen to Disintegration in it's entirety yesterday as my boss went full penguin mode (his gf broke up w/ him 3 days before VD)


better than breaking up with him three days after
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
so of course since i'm doing the live jazz pregame now i'm taking a break from ripping my alt collection so i can start ripping some of my jazz collection. like i had nothing better to do with my life *facepalm*
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: djslowdive: Standing by.

On a separate note, I did get to listen to Disintegration in it's entirety yesterday as my boss went full penguin mode (his gf broke up w/ him 3 days before VD)

better than breaking up with him three days after


I'm not so sure this time. But I digress. Looking forward to the pre New Order :p
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Will there be any cross-talk with the next DJ?
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
¡ Dame ola nuevo!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: Will there be any cross-talk with the next DJ?


no, he's a tool
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

djslowdive: (his gf broke up w/ him 3 days before VD)


We call them STI's now
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: djslowdive: Standing by.

On a separate note, I did get to listen to Disintegration in it's entirety yesterday as my boss went full penguin mode (his gf broke up w/ him 3 days before VD)

better than breaking up with him three days after


Either, way better than day of. I mean there's lot's of reasons to ignore such a blatant commercial event, but day of is just cold blooded.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: jasonvatch: Will there be any cross-talk with the next DJ?

no, he's a tool


I heard the same thing.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

djslowdive: Standing by.

On a separate note, I did get to listen to Disintegration in it's entirety yesterday as my boss went full penguin mode (his gf broke up w/ him 3 days before VD)


My first divorce was finalized on 14 Feb. Pretty sure I listened to "Boys Don't Cry" 8000 times that afternoon.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size


Stupid delay on KUCI.org (still hearing Jazz)
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

pc_gator: djslowdive: Standing by.

On a separate note, I did get to listen to Disintegration in it's entirety yesterday as my boss went full penguin mode (his gf broke up w/ him 3 days before VD)

My first divorce was finalized on 14 Feb. Pretty sure I listened to "Boys Don't Cry" 8000 times that afternoon.


My first (and last) divorce started on April Fools Day
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

pc_gator: [c.tenor.com image 234x176] [View Full Size image _x_]

Stupid delay on KUCI.org (still hearing Jazz)


refresh
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

pc_gator: [c.tenor.com image 234x176] [View Full Size image _x_]

Stupid delay on KUCI.org (still hearing Jazz)


fast forward to past forward.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
socalnewwaver:
refresh

All better now

crazy4comiccon.files.wordpress.comView Full Size


Said the Farker with the Masters Degree in Cybersecurity. Thanks
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.