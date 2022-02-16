 Skip to content
(I Heart Radio)   Brazen Florida woman walks out of Walmart without paying for 2 TV's and a sound bar... to top it off, she asked employees to help her put it in her car   (realradio921.iheart.com) divider line
Nowhereman [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I've walked out with a tv without paying for it as the cashier didn't ring it up. I went back and paid,
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
You never know unless you ask.
 
tasteme
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"Be bold and mighty forces will come to your aid." - Basil King
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Nowhereman: I've walked out with a tv without paying for it as the cashier didn't ring it up. I went back and paid,


Don't you wonder if they would ever have noticed?
 
dogdaze
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Floridian here. I did 15 years working at Publix and Food Lion. Every demographic stole from us 24/7 365. My ex-wife used to work the Garden Center in Lowes, where folks would just roll out with high dollar items in their buggies and flash a fake receipt. Theft is rampant. No wonder shait costs so much.
 
DCBuck
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
WTF. We're at the point that no one even attempts to stop a brazen robbery in Florida. I expect this crap in California, etc. In Florida, i would expect an employee or other customer to stop this crap.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
buntz
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
If you act like you're supposed to be doing some thing, 9 times out of 10 no one will question you!

I once walked out of Target with a Dustbuster on the bottom rack of my shopping cart, forgot to put it on the belt.

I went right back in to pay for it and the cashier said "Ah, your conscience got the better of you, huh?!"

Dick move to someone being honest in this day and age
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Sure, I'll let you know if I see a woman that has eyes and a brand new TV.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

DCBuck: WTF. We're at the point that no one even attempts to stop a brazen robbery in Florida. I expect this crap in California, etc. In Florida, i would expect an employee or other customer to stop this crap.


The stores have done the math.

The odds of the employee getting hurt or killed, and the odds of that turning into workers' comp claims and lawsuits far out weigh the wholesale cost of the goods.

They tell their employees "don't be heroes" "let security handle it"
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

DCBuck: WTF. We're at the point that no one even attempts to stop a brazen robbery in Florida. I expect this crap in California, etc. In Florida, i would expect an employee or other customer to stop this crap.


Are you going to confront Florida Man over a TV that doesn't belong to you? That is insured? That the owner said to let go?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
maddogdelta
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
So, how is all that "We don't need cashiers, we'll just fire them and have the customers scan their own purchases" idea working out?

If Wal-Mart doesn't want to pay cashiers, this needs just to be calculated as a CODB
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

DCBuck: WTF. CaliforniaCaliforniaCaliforniaCaliforniaCaliforniaCaliforniaCaliforniaCaliforniaCaliforniaCaliforniaCaliforniaCalifornia California, etc. In Florida, CaliforniaCaliforniaCaliforniaCaliforniaCaliforniaCalifornia.


Rent free in your heads, 24/7.  LOL.
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

DCBuck: WTF. We're at the point that no one even attempts to stop a brazen robbery in Florida. I expect this crap in California, etc. In Florida, i would expect an employee or other customer to stop this crap.


Talk with anyone in Loss Prevention; employees are more likely to be fired than rewarded for being confrontational.  Get a description/plate and file a report.
Customers?  Opens them up to personal liability.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm shocked that people getting paid Wal-Mart wages are unwilling to risk their lives brawling with customers for the glory of the company.
 
