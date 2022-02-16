 Skip to content
(Bangor Daily News)   Torn from the headlines of the Bangor Daily News: rail lines to abandoned industrial sites in rural locations unlikely to see increase in traffic   (bangordailynews.com) divider line
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Depending on the commodity, rail might not even be an option. Some industrial parks setup their own railroad and just shuttle the freight to the branch spur and have the main rr take it from there. The rr industry is a strange beast.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'd say it's a slow news day, but I get the feeling that this is probably something to actually report on given the location.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Merltech: Depending on the commodity, rail might not even be an option. Some industrial parks setup their own railroad and just shuttle the freight to the branch spur and have the main rr take it from there. The rr industry is a strange beast.


Most ports do that.   Short lines build the consist, move cars around, etc... and then haul it out to a mainline siding to wait for a tier 1 freight locomotive to come by and pick it up.

There are seven tier one freights operating in North America.  There is something like 48 short lines and port roads.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Tell the meth-heads that their is money in recycling railroad ties, and they will even take the old abandoned rail spurs apart.  Of course, once those are gone, they will start taking apart the rail spurs that are in use.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: I'd say it's a slow news day, but I get the feeling that this is probably something to actually report on given the location.


And given the fact that there was just a merger of rail companies, meaning that this existing rail makes it back into the discussion. It's a legitimate news story. You have people in the area who would like to see the trains back, I'm sure, and people who want to keep them away, so subby is a pretentious ass.
 
berylman
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
So uh... is the frozen imitation crabmeat still ok?
 
macadamnut
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I've seen the train tracks on fire next to route 2 in Veazie.  I've seen ice cream sold from a train car on the old Moosehead Railroad.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Merltech: Depending on the commodity, rail might not even be an option.


I'm not picky. I'll rail anything.

The rr industry is a strange beast

...with two backs
 
Bartle J.
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maudibjr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Ahhh the renamed Springfield transportation, still a half ass company
 
