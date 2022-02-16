 Skip to content
(CNN)   "Inflation" *wink*   (cnn.com) divider line
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Biden should aggressively go after price gouging.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlashHarry: Biden should aggressively go after price gouging.


And the Federal Reserve should aggressively go after inflation.  That's two things that aren't going to happen.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Going for the triple.

"It is not corporate greed, collusion and profiteering when we do it."
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: FlashHarry: Biden should aggressively go after price gouging.

And the Federal Reserve should aggressively go after inflation.  That's two things that aren't going to happen.


What tools do they have in the toolbox for that?

Interest rates ought to have been up years ago.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

null: Marcus Aurelius: FlashHarry: Biden should aggressively go after price gouging.

And the Federal Reserve should aggressively go after inflation.  That's two things that aren't going to happen.

What tools do they have in the toolbox for that?

Interest rates ought to have been up years ago.


Remember the threats of a negative interest rate?
GOOD TIMES!
 
lennavan
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
When grocery stores' costs rise, stores will "mark up the full rate of inflation plus a little bit more...

...and when those costs go back down, stores will keep the prices where they are at.
 
Phil McKraken [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: FlashHarry: Biden should aggressively go after price gouging.

And the Federal Reserve should aggressively go after inflation.  That's two things that aren't going to happen.


This!

But it's more fun and satisfying to blame the corrupt and evil grocers.
 
the unabomber was right
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
We have known its not inflation

Inflation Explained: The REAL Reason Prices Are Going Up | The Class Room Ep. 2
Youtube XzY_SHNxWXQ
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size


Well if customers are already going to get mad that I raised the price now and mad when I raise the price again in a month, why not just raise prices to where I expect them to be next month so they only get mad once?
 
jjorsett
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: Biden should aggressively go after price gouging.


Nixon instituted wage and price controls. Those worked well and everyone loved them. Let's go back to that.
 
Tabletop
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
As the article says, this is one of the effects of inflation, not a refutation of the idea that inflation is causing the increase.
 
pacified
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

jjorsett: FlashHarry: Biden should aggressively go after price gouging.

Nixon instituted wage and price controls. Those worked well and everyone loved them. Let's go back to that.


Price controls set by FDR saved the US from the Great depression and led to the explosion of the middle class.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Nothing is going to (legally) fix this except a prolonged general strike. And of course it's no coincidence the powers that be have invested a lot to ensure it is nearly impossible for most people to miss that much work and be able to survive.

Of course people could also just start consuming less and temporarily put a stop to their "wants" but who in this country is going to give up some fleeting pleasure in the present moment for a possibility of long term improvement?
 
TheOtherGuy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

snocone: null: Marcus Aurelius: FlashHarry: Biden should aggressively go after price gouging.

And the Federal Reserve should aggressively go after inflation.  That's two things that aren't going to happen.

What tools do they have in the toolbox for that?

Interest rates ought to have been up years ago.

Remember the threats of a negative interest rate?
GOOD TIMES!


Money has to go into the economy at some point.  That's why the Fed exists (not that we couldn't do it other, better ways).  It can be free or they can charge interest.

One, better way of doing "free money" than we have now is called a Negative or Reverse Income Tax.  Essentially, if you make less than a certain amount (usually a modified poverty level, but could be as high as Median income), you get paid at the end of the year to bring you up to that point.  Anything you make over that level - but only that excess - is taxed in progressive brackets.

This way, the money goes to families and individuals that need it, instead of to already-filthy-rich banks that just lend it out at interest rates orders of magnitude higher than they pay to the government, if they pay any at all.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I have a great idea.  Let's give more tax cuts to corporations.  Surely that will incentivize them to lower prices.
 
fireside68
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

snocone: Going for the triple.

"It is not corporate greed, collusion and profiteering when we do it."


I'm gone learn to quit feeding you shiat tier trolls, but:

Who is "we"?
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: [preview.redd.it image 640x640]


Well, yeah, inflation makes things cost more ergo, higher prices = higher profits and my brain fell out typing that.
 
pearls before swine
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
So, sellers are raising prices as the market will bear.  Isn't that inflation by definition?  Inflation isn't some mysterious force causing prices to go up, it is the fact that prices are going up.

Now maybe corporations are lying about why they're raising prices, saying they have to rather than they want to, but corporations are always telling this particular lie.  Consumers should know better.  They set prices to maximize profits, not to minimize them, as some apparently think they should.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Sellers charge what the market will bear. Film at 11.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Having a record profit or record revenue isn't necessarily indicative of greed any more than you making a record salary in 2021 makes you greedy.   If  your boss gave you a 3% raise, it may be your highest earnings on record. But you are still worse off if everything you buy costs 10% more.

Also, comparing profits and revenue from 2020, a year in which there were multiple shut downs, to a year where most everything opened back up is just catering to the dumbest people.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

fireside68: snocone: Going for the triple.

"It is not corporate greed, collusion and profiteering when we do it."

I'm gone learn to quit feeding you shiat tier trolls, but:

Who is "we"?


It is metaphorical for Nixon.
 
mactheknife
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I've an uncle who spent 40 years as a retail grocer.  He told me once that, on average, their profit margin on a $100 grocery order (back when a grocery order for a family was only $100), his net pre-tax profit was all of about 47 cents.  Given that he drove a used Buick, lived in an 1,100 sq.ft. house, and left his kids damned near nothing?  I believe him.

I don't begrudge a small, independent grocer bumping things up a biatchains can go fark off though.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
One thing I've noticedijs that several standard "loss leader" prices seem to have stayed roughly the same as regular prices have gone up.
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Phil McKraken: Marcus Aurelius: FlashHarry: Biden should aggressively go after price gouging.

And the Federal Reserve should aggressively go after inflation.  That's two things that aren't going to happen.

This!

But it's more fun and satisfying to blame the corrupt and evil grocers.


Imagine being so obsessed with kneeling at the feet of your social betters that you defend the poor, defenseless Kroger corporation (sorry "grocers".   Good old Mr. Hooper.), whose CEO is quoted in the article that inflation is good for his business, and where we have demonstrated data that price hikes have as much to do with greed as with monetary policy.

Just imagine it.   Imagine being a man your age and this being your level of social functioning.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"Inflation"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: Having a record profit or record revenue isn't necessarily indicative of greed any more than you making a record salary in 2021 makes you greedy.   If  your boss gave you a 3% raise, it may be your highest earnings on record. But you are still worse off if everything you buy costs 10% more.

Also, comparing profits and revenue from 2020, a year in which there were multiple shut downs, to a year where most everything opened back up is just catering to the dumbest people.


Translation: it's nothing new, it just stopped for a year when corporations made a tiny bit less money.

You'd think if 2020 was such a killer to these mentioned companies, or oil companies, we might have noticed. No, it's not McDonalds or Kroger or Shell that was hurt by COVID, it was the local dine-in joint or hobby shop or other nonessential, small business. Well, and Sizzler, but they were already on the mat.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: [preview.redd.it image 640x640]


Starbucks, McDonalds, and UPS, for the most part, are luxury costs.  Nobody has to spend money at McDonalds.  I don't care if some whiny asshole thinks prices are too high at Mcdonalds.  You're the same asshole that has kept Mcdonalds in business all these years.  So stop going to Mcdonalds.  Who gives a fark?   You're probably fat and out of shape already.

Since when are we supposed to be victims of corporation greed, when we get gouged for being stupid consumers?  Oh always--corporations are Our Friends.  If you believe that, with all your education and all your precious Consumer Knowledge, gained by years of shopping, then you deserve to get gouged.  Go on, go buy some more shiat to complain about.

Karma Chameleon: Of course people could also just start consuming less and temporarily put a stop to their "wants" but who in this country is going to give up some fleeting pleasure in the present moment for a possibility of long term improvement?


WHO INDEED?  Nobody on Fark, that's for sure.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

pearls before swine: So, sellers are raising prices as the market will bear.  Isn't that inflation by definition?Inflation isn't some mysterious force causing prices to go up, it is the fact that prices are going up.

Now maybe corporations are lying about why they're raising prices, saying they have to rather than they want to, but corporations are always telling this particular lie.  Consumers should know better.  They set prices to maximize profits, not to minimize them, as some apparently think they should.



The seller is always going for the highest price, he doesn't always get it.  If the demand is weak, he will still sell at the highest price the market will bear, but it may be lower than it was a year ago.
 
1015or50 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: Having a record profit or record revenue isn't necessarily indicative of greed any more than you making a record salary in 2021 makes you greedy.   If  your boss gave you a 3% raise, it may be your highest earnings on record. But you are still worse off if everything you buy costs 10% more.

Also, comparing profits and revenue from 2020, a year in which there were multiple shut downs, to a year where most everything opened back up is just catering to the dumbest people.


So close to understanding profits vs revenue, but clearly "just catering to the dumbest people."
 
Kronnyj
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Grocery store workers should strike.  They are the backbone of grocery stores but see none of the profits.  Plus they get yelled at all day long by entitled jerks who have never worked a retail job.
 
ModernPrimitive01
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
this goes beyond groceries, a lot of industries seem to be taking this course since covid started. Lowes has been crushing it since covid with raising lumber prices. They can always blame someone up the supply chain somewhere and rake in the proceeds
 
PvtStash
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
correction for greater truth:

Grocery stores Capitalists are excited to charge you higher prices.


but of course go on get to the end results of considering the place you get food from specifically.
Apparently your own fellow citizens are perfectly happy to profiteer of your need of food, and are fine tom let you go hungry if you are not profitable enough to feed.

At which point, how do you imagine they are your fellow citizens, in it with you, when they seem to be perfectly fine with the situation that you go without food. When from their POV, you are not with feed.
I'm 100% sure you cannot have a situation of cultural equality, wiht anyone that thinks you are not worthy of food.
 
whidbey
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The same grocery stores we eagerly supported and who made bank during the pandemic.

Wonderful.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: Starbucks, McDonalds, and UPS, for the most part, are luxury costs.  Nobody has to spend money at McDonalds.  I don't care if some whiny asshole thinks prices are too high at Mcdonalds.  You're the same asshole that has kept Mcdonalds in business all these years.  So stop going to Mcdonalds.  Who gives a fark?   You're probably fat and out of shape already.



While you're absolutely right on the personal scale, it's also true that on the macro scale this is an argument that leads to Great Depression 2.0.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The free market corrects itself though right? Someone else will see the obvious opportunity to come in and undercut prices because the prices are artificially high right?

Or can they not get the same prices as the established chains because the established chains negotiate with the manufacturers to get the lowest price they can possibly charge and no small stores can get near that price?

Free market probably works when everyone is on a level playing field but that field is gone and now we have a hill with the corporations on top pissing on everyone else.
 
Phil McKraken [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

HotLonelyTeenageGirl: Phil McKraken: Marcus Aurelius: FlashHarry: Biden should aggressively go after price gouging.

And the Federal Reserve should aggressively go after inflation.  That's two things that aren't going to happen.

This!

But it's more fun and satisfying to blame the corrupt and evil grocers.

Imagine being so obsessed with kneeling at the feet of your social betters that you defend the poor, defenseless Kroger corporation (sorry "grocers".   Good old Mr. Hooper.), whose CEO is quoted in the article that inflation is good for his business, and where we have demonstrated data that price hikes have as much to do with greed as with monetary policy.

Just imagine it.   Imagine being a man your age and this being your level of social functioning.


I must bow to your imagination, great thinker.

Imagine believing that a grocery store chain has more power over the economy than the Federal Reserve, especially in times of extraordinary policies in place.
 
Veloram
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

TheOtherGuy: snocone: null: Marcus Aurelius: FlashHarry: Biden should aggressively go after price gouging.

And the Federal Reserve should aggressively go after inflation.  That's two things that aren't going to happen.

What tools do they have in the toolbox for that?

Interest rates ought to have been up years ago.

Remember the threats of a negative interest rate?
GOOD TIMES!

Money has to go into the economy at some point.  That's why the Fed exists (not that we couldn't do it other, better ways).  It can be free or they can charge interest.

One, better way of doing "free money" than we have now is called a Negative or Reverse Income Tax.  Essentially, if you make less than a certain amount (usually a modified poverty level, but could be as high as Median income), you get paid at the end of the year to bring you up to that point.  Anything you make over that level - but only that excess - is taxed in progressive brackets.

This way, the money goes to families and individuals that need it, instead of to already-filthy-rich banks that just lend it out at interest rates orders of magnitude higher than they pay to the government, if they pay any at all.


Maybe if all of the value in the economy weren't horded, the Fed wouldn't need to inject cash for circulation...
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

pacified: jjorsett: FlashHarry: Biden should aggressively go after price gouging.

Nixon instituted wage and price controls. Those worked well and everyone loved them. Let's go back to that.

Price controls set by FDR saved the US from the Great depression and led to the explosion of the middle class.


And they were abruptly lifted after World War II, which contributed to a recession.  Kinda like how everybody wants to abruptly lift mask mandates, which leads to COVID surges.
 
