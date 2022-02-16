 Skip to content
(The US Sun)   US spy planes caught circling over Ukraine on flight trackers. In related news: The US is interested in a part of the world that's about to go up in flames because of a Russian invasion   (the-sun.com) divider line
TwoHead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pity we never invented satellite tech that would allow constant monitoring in real time without letting others know you are watching. Then the only time people would see your spy planes on the internet would be when you wanted them to be seen.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TwoHead: Then the only time people would see your spy planes on the internet would be when you wanted them to be seen.


That's what's happening here. We're sending a message to Russia.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The military gear won't kick into action until some "rebels" attack the government of Ukraine first. You've got to have a potential power vacuum before you do the "neighborly" thing and install a new regime.
 
TwoHead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlashHarry: TwoHead: Then the only time people would see your spy planes on the internet would be when you wanted them to be seen.

That's what's happening here. We're sending a message to Russia.


ROFL, thank you for explaining my joke for me
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd be surprised if there weren't spy planes over Ukraine.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Ok boys, today's the day. Get your dress greens out. We're taking pictures."
 
Old_Chief_Scott [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where's Rick Romero when you need him?
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hillary spying on UKRAINE now too??
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

TwoHead: ROFL, thank you for explaining my joke for me


Durrr. I just reread your post.

Carry on!
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
US spy planes caught circling over Ukraine on flight trackers.


Unavailable for comment:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
JSTARS aircraft providing real-time maps of the location of every tank, truck, trailer and artillery tube (and tubesteak cart) takes about every possible Russian surprise off the table.

They have to realize just how costly this is going to be for them.

That's why they likely won't do it.

Ugly
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: [Fark user image 640x629]


OK, you do realize that "U.S. intelligence and the news media" promising invasion is a big reason why there hasn't been an invasion, yes?

In 2008 and 2014, we ignored Putin's incursions into Georgia and Crimea. This time, Biden and Europe actually stood up to him, and he's backing down (or so it seems).
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'm 100% sure that normal people have absolutely no idea how the military works.

Until is starts shooting them in the face and blowing up their roads... then they get it.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Hey, remember that Dutch airliner the Russians shot down trying to pin it on Ukraine? Good times.
 
TwoHead [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: [Fark user image 640x629]


Got your warboner on I see. Stop it! Putin will start a war when he's ready if he wants to. Goading on some obscure forum isn't going to light things up for you any sooner.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

TwoHead: Pity we never invented satellite tech that would allow constant monitoring in real time without letting others know you are watching. Then the only time people would see your spy planes on the internet would be when you wanted them to be seen.


Aircraft can carry much more gear. They have far better optics and EMF monitoring, and can loiter where you need them. Satellites have orbits and might get a 30 minute pass in once a day, if you're lucky.
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: Nadie_AZ: [Fark user image 640x629]

OK, you do realize that "U.S. intelligence and the news media" promising invasion is a big reason why there hasn't been an invasion, yes?

In 2008 and 2014, we ignored Putin's incursions into Georgia and Crimea. This time, Biden and Europe actually stood up to him, and he's backing down (or so it seems).


In a weird way,
It's nice to have a president that was in political office during the red scare years. It's past the time to play nice guy with putin's intentions.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I guess they're not very good spy planes if they were caught.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

TwoHead: Got your warboner on I see. Stop it! Putin will start a war when he's ready if he wants to. Goading on some obscure forum isn't going to light things up for you any sooner.


Naah, they're pro-Putin - in most threads, justifying Putin's casus belli, and here trying to salve Putin's wounded ego that Ukraine has been preparing to defend itself.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

TwoHead: Pity we never invented satellite tech that would allow constant monitoring in real time without letting others know you are watching. Then the only time people would see your spy planes on the internet would be when you wanted them to be seen.


It's not easy to a) move satellites with thrusters in an absolute precise manner to get it where you want it to go and b) stay in one place for more than a few seconds.
 
Dinodork
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
If you check it out now, you ca see a RAF RC-135 up doing laps between Lutsk ad Rivne.

https://globe.adsbexchange.com/?icao=43c38c

Keeping tabs on the Belarus border.
 
petec
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

TwoHead: Pity we never invented satellite tech that would allow constant monitoring in real time without letting others know you are watching. Then the only time people would see your spy planes on the internet would be when you wanted them to be seen.


they know when a satellite is overhead (they're not very maneuverable and travel know trajectories) and hide everything

planes can change schedules
 
gshepnyc
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: [Fark user image 640x629]


WTF?  No one "promised" a Russian invasion of Ukraine.  They just took the signs seriously based on past behavior and would have been foolish not to.
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Probably more sigint tasking and area monitoring than anything else.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"Caught?"

As in, "are deliberately pinging their identity and location, which everyone understands causes them to show up on commercial flight tracking software?"

Yes, truly, our cover here is blown.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: TwoHead: Then the only time people would see your spy planes on the internet would be when you wanted them to be seen.

That's what's happening here. We're sending a message to Russia.


^ This.  Military flights passing over my house in Pennsylvania do not show up on ADS-B.  If they're showing up on ADS-B, it's because they want you to see them.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
They're using an over-the-hill U2 spy plane...

Fark user imageView Full Size

...but, they still haven't found what they're looking for.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

gshepnyc: Nadie_AZ: [Fark user image 640x629]

WTF?  No one "promised" a Russian invasion of Ukraine.  They just took the signs seriously based on past behavior and would have been foolish not to.


What you're seeing is the narrative, coming directly from the Kremlin's writers, and passed through useful idiots like Nadie, like a sort of human centipede.
 
gshepnyc
‘’ less than a minute ago  

BigNumber12: gshepnyc: Nadie_AZ: [Fark user image 640x629]

WTF?  No one "promised" a Russian invasion of Ukraine.  They just took the signs seriously based on past behavior and would have been foolish not to.

What you're seeing is the narrative, coming directly from the Kremlin's writers, and passed through useful idiots like Nadie, like a sort of human centipede.


Yeah, that is what I figured as soon as I posted my reply.  Kind of pathetic to carry water for Vladimir Putin, a man who is exactly what you'd get if a Bond villain won at the end of the movie.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"Caught?"

They didn't catch anything. By leaving the aircraft identifiable, Uncle Sam is sending out a great big message that anyone can read.
 
