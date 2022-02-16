 Skip to content
(WJAC TV Johnstown)   That Chupacabra was from the Acme company   (wjactv.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Although the creature escaped, officials had already collected DNA samples, Wile E was in captivity, so they could figure out what type of animal the creature was.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So even the super geniuses have fallen on hard times?
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
where it eventually escaped about a week later by destroying its cage and chewing its way back into the wild.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JTtheCajun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Took a DNA test, turns out it was 100% that coyote...
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, that was a lousy episode of the X-Files.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a Puma.
 
IAtetheChupacabra
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And it was dee-licious!
 
Pavia_Resistance [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The anvil collection didn't make it obvious?
 
DrMaturin
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I was driving home from the grocery store the other day when I see a dog trotting down the middle of the street three and a bit blocks away from my house. I pull over because I definitely don't want this funny little guy to get lost so I figure I'll check his collar, call his human's phone number, get him home and continue on my way before anything defrosts itself in the back seat. I step out, close my car door and notice that this funny looking dog is actually a coyote and that it would behoove me to stop putting off that trip to the optometrist.
 
Dodo David [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
If it keeps holding a little umbrella over its head, then that's a sure sign it is a coyote.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Huntceet
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Looks like it had a bad case of the mange. Poor thing, they usually only live three to five years in the wild. Hard life.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
opalakea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
100% coyote? Coyotes aren't 100% coyote. At least the ones in our neck of the woods.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Hope his mange is taken care of. A Vermont farmer I know treated mangy strays with a dab of Ivermectin horse paste on a treat. Dogs really need their fur in that state's winter.  The crusty-acting young farmer claimed it was just so his own dog would not catch the mange from them, but he sid it onlt took one dose to kill the mange mites.
 
