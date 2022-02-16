 Skip to content
(NPR)   All teenagers think their parents are idiots, but sometimes it's actually true   (npr.org)
30
•       •       •

beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. Does it go both ways, though? Can a 16 year old refuse a vaccine their parents want administered?
 
The Red Zone [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looking at some of the people I know who are having kids.  Yes, there's lots of idiot parents.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Give to imminent orphan props.
 
hissatsu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The thing about these beliefs is that they alternate by the day," said Montero, who is 16. "It's not one solid thing that they're going with, so it's just really baseless. It's like one thing they see on Facebook, and then they completely believe it."

It's an depressing realization he's had, but might as well get it out of the way.
 
Azz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are tons of stories like this on reddit. The QanonCasualties sub especially
 
lurkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Red Zone: Looking at some of the people I know who are having kids.  Yes, there's lots of idiot parents.


There's a whole lotta plain-ol'-stupid everywhere you look these days.
It breeds virulently.
I try not to engage it in public, it might be contagious.
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hissatsu: "The thing about these beliefs is that they alternate by the day," said Montero, who is 16. "It's not one solid thing that they're going with, so it's just really baseless. It's like one thing they see on Facebook, and then they completely believe it."

It's an depressing realization he's had, but might as well get it out of the way.


"Conservatives" ruin farking everything.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Alabama allows teenagers 14 and up to consent to their own medical care, including inoculations. In Oregon, the age is 15. Rhode Island and South Carolina allow 16-year-olds to get COVID-19 vaccinations on their own.

I see two states in that list that will probably change those ages this year. No, I don't mean Oregon and Rhode Island.
 
eKonk
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
My teenagers think their parents are idiots. I'd argue, but I really don't have an argument beyond "No, YOU!!!".  Can anyone help here?
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Smart kid, must have gotten his brains from his grandparents.
 
KB202
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: Smart kid, must have gotten his brains from his grandparents.


Who do you think raised his parents so dumb?
 
eagles95
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"My abuela, she's completely vaccinated, boosted and everything," said Montero. But he said he was still worried that he could transmit a breakthrough infection.


This kid gets it. However, if you are hanging out in Philly, learn to duck and cover.

/live outside Philly
//worked in South Philly for 3 years
///only heard gunshots 2 or 3 times
 
Weidbrewer [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Yeah...but how smart is this kid?  Takes all these pain to be out of the house enough not raise his parents' suspicions, but then gets interviewed, with name and picture, for the internet.


Or is he just THAT sure his parent never see lamestream media?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
With cameo by the student house from "The Young Ones".

/Question: is he wearing lipstick. I've seen a lot of young people with hyperbolically bright lips lately and I can only think it must be lipstick. Do some people naturally have curly red lips?"
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Weidbrewer: Yeah...but how smart is this kid?  Takes all these pain to be out of the house enough not raise his parents' suspicions, but then gets interviewed, with name and picture, for the internet.


Or is he just THAT sure his parent never see lamestream media?


Fake name, maybe?
 
thehobbes
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Weidbrewer: Yeah...but how smart is this kid?  Takes all these pain to be out of the house enough not raise his parents' suspicions, but then gets interviewed, with name and picture, for the internet.


Or is he just THAT sure his parent never see lamestream media?


It's NPR. He's safe.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
When I  was a teenager I did not think my parents were idiots compared to other people's parents, but yes, they were often bizarrely out of touch with reality through age, upbringing and conservativism.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Weidbrewer: Yeah...but how smart is this kid?  Takes all these pain to be out of the house enough not raise his parents' suspicions, but then gets interviewed, with name and picture, for the internet.


Or is he just THAT sure his parent never see lamestream media?


Maybe he just doesn't care now that it's over and done with. Probably doesn't believe there'll be repercussions, like the Q-looney parents disowning him and throwing him out of the house as if he was gay. We'll just have to wait and see.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

brantgoose: With cameo by the student house from "The Young Ones".

/Question: is he wearing lipstick. I've seen a lot of young people with hyperbolically bright lips lately and I can only think it must be lipstick. Do some people naturally have curly red lips?"


Could just be the camera.  Color movies from the '60s have weird bright lips too.
 
Veloram
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: Give to imminent orphan props.


orphan to you, emancipated minor to everyone else.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Weidbrewer: Yeah...but how smart is this kid?  Takes all these pain to be out of the house enough not raise his parents' suspicions, but then gets interviewed, with name and picture, for the internet.


Or is he just THAT sure his parent never see lamestream media?


Article say that his parents found out just before Thanksgiving. It doesn't say how they found out but they naturally blamed his aunts for brainwashing him, or some other such nonsense, and that he can't really even speak to his parents anymore. He's even gone so far as to add even more extracurricular activities to keep him out of the house longer.

That just all around sucks.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
There are a LOT of idiot parents these days. These parents are the WORST:
Fark user imageView Full Size


Source: https://fortune.com/2022/02/15/canada-freedom-convoy-protesters-block-2-more-bridges-to-us-justin-trudeau-new-emergencies-act-powers/
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I won't say most (though I suspect it is most) parents are idiots, but a distressingly not small percentage of them absolutely are.

Just straightup farking stupid and shouldn't have children or pets.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I read a French book "for children with difficult parents" and consider my own family a perfect example of the "dam builders", parents who protect their children from the faulty parenting of previous generations. Thanks to family history and genealogy I am confiden that today's parents are saints compared to their ancestors for at least the last four or five generations.

My paternal grandmother alone spilled the beans on my parents childhood's and could distinctly remember her parents and grandmother. I personally knew my great-grandmother and my grandfather's uncle (great-great uncle) who was old enough to vote for or against Sir Wildred Laurier if not Sir John A. MacDonald in his youth.
 
Mock26
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Alexander Vasilyev said he didn't like the picture anyway as he found it 'depressing'.

Yeah, go fark yourself.

'There were girls in the group, and they asked me: "Draw on the eyes, you work here".'

Yeah, go fark yourself.

Mr Vasilyev served in the army in the Chechen war.

Uh, thank you for your service? Oh, and go fark yourself.
 
Mock26
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Mock26: Alexander Vasilyev said he didn't like the picture anyway as he found it 'depressing'.

Yeah, go fark yourself.

'There were girls in the group, and they asked me: "Draw on the eyes, you work here".'

Yeah, go fark yourself.

Mr Vasilyev served in the army in the Chechen war.

Uh, thank you for your service? Oh, and go fark yourself.


Dang it. Wrong discussion.

Sorry.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Wessoman: There are a LOT of idiot parents these days. These parents are the WORST:
[Fark user image image 425x260]

Source: https://fortune.com/2022/02/15/canada-freedom-convoy-protesters-block-2-more-bridges-to-us-justin-trudeau-new-emergencies-act-powers/


...the obvious solution is to just get the free vaccine.  I don't get conservatives.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Remember that episode of The West Wing where a group of teens comes to lobby for a lower voting age? I think it was one of the cheese block day eps. This teenager is not allowed to vote. His moron parents have that right. The rationale is that he isn't mature, savvy or responsible enough to handle that responsibility.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

hissatsu: "The thing about these beliefs is that they alternate by the day," said Montero, who is 16. "It's not one solid thing that they're going with, so it's just really baseless. It's like one thing they see on Facebook, and then they completely believe it."

It's an depressing realization he's had, but might as well get it out of the way.


This. Congrats to him for being more mature than his parents. And condolences, too. A 16-year-old shouldn't be more mature than his parents.
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Wessoman: There are a LOT of idiot parents these days. These parents are the WORST:
[Fark user image image 425x260]

Source: https://fortune.com/2022/02/15/canada-freedom-convoy-protesters-block-2-more-bridges-to-us-justin-trudeau-new-emergencies-act-powers/

...the obvious solution is to just get the free vaccine.  I don't get conservatives.


They're not hard to get, but to do so requires us to admit truths about them which are uncomfortable to admit.

"Conservatives" are people who simply do not care about anything more than their own self-importance. It's everything to them, they have no idea how to make the world make sense to them without themselves being on a pedestal, as the most important and smartest people in the world. So they will tend to violently and wholly reject anything which challenges them or the things they assert to bolster their arrogant feelings of superiority.

And they will be happy when you suffer and die. They'll have conflicted feelings when someone who they can't help but identify with somewhat - like a child - suffers and dies, but that's not enough to get them to abandon their delusions of superiority. They've wrapped their entire existential being around that idea.
 
