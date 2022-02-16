 Skip to content
(Axios)   The Great Resignation is really a child care crisis   (axios.com) divider line
94
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is really another one of those conservative conundrums. They want women to stay at home but also they want everyone to be out there working cheap.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No shiat, duh.
 
Devo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No shiat
 
DrunkenBob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Parents should just let their kids free roam in the streets.  The stray dogs and pigeons make the best au pairs.
 
koinbahd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Laughing at this as I had to go pick up our 2 year old from Daycare because she was exposed and has to quarantine. They didn't inform us until my wife dropped the kids off and had 10 minutes before her students had a test. Luckily I'm working from home and could run to the college and grab her.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: This is really another one of those conservative conundrums. They want women to stay at home but also they want everyone to be out there working cheap.


Conservatism in a nutshell.

I am old enough to remember all the neighborhood moms were stay home moms. All the dads went to work and all the moms managed the home, the kids, etc.

It should be gender neutral and the couple should be allowed to decide which partner does what. Putting THAT aside. . .

It was great. We kids got lots of care, help with homework, etc. The neighborhood was very safe with most houses having a parent home to keep an eye on things. Money seemed ok. We all had nice houses etc.

Now, that lifestyle is nearly impossible unless one partner is a very well compensated individual

That was in the 70s. There were plenty of other societal problems back then, but they sure seemed to know a little something about home-work balance.

I also remember:
Me: Mom, why does the milkman go in to the MR's Breen's house when he doesn't go in to anyone else house and just leaves the milk in the box?

Mom: He's just helping her put it in the fridge.

Me now: She calls it "putting it in the fridge!?!? That's cold"
 
Target Builder
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: This is really another one of those conservative conundrums. They want women to stay at home but also they want everyone to be out there working cheap.


The solution is obvious: Mandate child labor.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: This is really another one of those conservative conundrums. They want women to stay at home but also they want everyone to be out there working cheap.


Or clogging major shipping arteries because of freedumbs or wutwhich.
 
Caelistis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: edmo: This is really another one of those conservative conundrums. They want women to stay at home but also they want everyone to be out there working cheap.

Conservatism in a nutshell.

I am old enough to remember all the neighborhood moms were stay home moms. All the dads went to work and all the moms managed the home, the kids, etc.

It should be gender neutral and the couple should be allowed to decide which partner does what. Putting THAT aside. . .

It was great. We kids got lots of care, help with homework, etc. The neighborhood was very safe with most houses having a parent home to keep an eye on things. Money seemed ok. We all had nice houses etc.

Now, that lifestyle is nearly impossible unless one partner is a very well compensated individual

That was in the 70s. There were plenty of other societal problems back then, but they sure seemed to know a little something about home-work balance.

I also remember:
Me: Mom, why does the milkman go in to the MR's Breen's house when he doesn't go in to anyone else house and just leaves the milk in the box?

Mom: He's just helping her put it in the fridge.

Me now: She calls it "putting it in the fridge!?!? That's cold"



Maybe Mrs. Breen was only frigid to Mr. Breen because he had a weak dick and tongue game.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is always a wage problem.
Working class moms can't afford childcare and if they can, it is because the people caring for their kids are receiving extremely low pay.
Either way ,women are realizing that the jobs are not worth leaving home for.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: edmo: This is really another one of those conservative conundrums. They want women to stay at home but also they want everyone to be out there working cheap.

Conservatism in a nutshell.

I am old enough to remember all the neighborhood moms were stay home moms. All the dads went to work and all the moms managed the home, the kids, etc.

It should be gender neutral and the couple should be allowed to decide which partner does what. Putting THAT aside. . .

It was great. We kids got lots of care, help with homework, etc. The neighborhood was very safe with most houses having a parent home to keep an eye on things. Money seemed ok. We all had nice houses etc.

Now, that lifestyle is nearly impossible unless one partner is a very well compensated individual

That was in the 70s. There were plenty of other societal problems back then, but they sure seemed to know a little something about home-work balance.

I also remember:
Me: Mom, why does the milkman go in to the MR's Breen's house when he doesn't go in to anyone else house and just leaves the milk in the box?

Mom: He's just helping her put it in the fridge.

Me now: She calls it "putting it in the fridge!?!? That's cold"


I think he was milking her breen.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What I want to know is how are parents spending $20k/year/child and the workers, who can watch up to 6 kids, are only making $30-40k. That's not skimming, that's straight up Mafia levels of grift. Where's all the money going!?

/Or who's lying?
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Millennials do require constant adult supervision.
 
someonelse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: edmo: This is really another one of those conservative conundrums. They want women to stay at home but also they want everyone to be out there working cheap.

Conservatism in a nutshell.

I am old enough to remember all the neighborhood moms were stay home moms. All the dads went to work and all the moms managed the home, the kids, etc.

It should be gender neutral and the couple should be allowed to decide which partner does what. Putting THAT aside. . .

It was great. We kids got lots of care, help with homework, etc. The neighborhood was very safe with most houses having a parent home to keep an eye on things. Money seemed ok. We all had nice houses etc.

Now, that lifestyle is nearly impossible unless one partner is a very well compensated individual

That was in the 70s. There were plenty of other societal problems back then, but they sure seemed to know a little something about home-work balance.

I also remember:
Me: Mom, why does the milkman go in to the MR's Breen's house when he doesn't go in to anyone else house and just leaves the milk in the box?

Mom: He's just helping her put it in the fridge.

Me now: She calls it "putting it in the fridge!?!? That's cold"


I grew up this way, too. But stay-at-home full-time moms has been a middle class-only thing since post-war in the U.S. Working class/blue collar moms have been working outside the home since the industrial revolution.
 
New Rising Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: This is really another one of those conservative conundrums. They want women to stay at home but also they want everyone to be out there working cheap.


Solution: bring back child labor.Get those kids out on the farm or into the factory/warehouse by age 10 and then Mom can go back to work at a 35 hour a week menial job so that she can leave work by 4p every day to get home and have a life cook dinner and do other 1950s sh*t for their tough-as-nails-but-also-somehow-horribly-oppressed Christian husband.

Bonus plan: company schools.  As soon as they can walk and talk, kids go to daycare at your local industry/company school that's only available if the parent works for them.  Lessons include 'why unfettered capitalism is the free-est political system in the world' and 'imagine you're a multi-millionaire so you can understand why taxes are evil'.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ajgeek: What I want to know is how are parents spending $20k/year/child and the workers, who can watch up to 6 kids, are only making $30-40k. That's not skimming, that's straight up Mafia levels of grift. Where's all the money going!?

/Or who's lying?


Every small business owner thinks they are better than everyone else and deserves CEO type pay. Everyone is lazy if he can't afford that new BMW this year.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ajgeek: What I want to know is how are parents spending $20k/year/child and the workers, who can watch up to 6 kids, are only making $30-40k. That's not skimming, that's straight up Mafia levels of grift. Where's all the money going!?

/Or who's lying?


We could hire some people to just care for all the kids in the neighborhood.  Maybe have a small building where they can all meet every morning.  They could do arts and crafts, play games, and maybe even learn something.
 
proteus_b
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the "great resignation" is just people forced to quit their jobs due to the economy-crushing covid restrictions. Is there anything government can't do for us?
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Quit thinking that you can "have it all."  It was always a  vicious lie, brought to you by MARKETING.
Get the hell over yourselves and learn how to live some other way.  Jesus Christ, you all can't do a thing unless some media outlet tells you what to do.
Well go shopping then. That should help with everything.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Devo: [Fark user image image 500x500]


Zug zug!
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aungen: ajgeek: What I want to know is how are parents spending $20k/year/child and the workers, who can watch up to 6 kids, are only making $30-40k. That's not skimming, that's straight up Mafia levels of grift. Where's all the money going!?

/Or who's lying?

We could hire some people to just care for all the kids in the neighborhood.  Maybe have a small building where they can all meet every morning.  They could do arts and crafts, play games, and maybe even learn something.


Yes, yes, I understand overhead. But 67-75%!? What is this, a charity?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Put a ball pit in at the gentleman's club and let the single moms take their kids to work?

/don't do that
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Devo: [Fark user image 500x500]


Work complete.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Speaking of zug zug the solution is to let your kids work in my WoW gold farm. We've just branched into Lost Ark.
 
Earthworm Jim Jones [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel super fortunate that my wife can stay home all day with our toddler.  Child care costs have been ridiculous for quite some time.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ajgeek: What I want to know is how are parents spending $20k/year/child and the workers, who can watch up to 6 kids, are only making $30-40k. That's not skimming, that's straight up Mafia levels of grift. Where's all the money going!?

/Or who's lying?


I'd have to assume a lot goes to insurance.  I can only imagine how much that is at a daycare.

But since I brought up insurance, let's talk about grift....
 
deanis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I pay between $800-1,000 per month for one kid, 3 days per week, so im really getting a kick out of these replies.

/no im not
//its sad
///lucky enough to afford it?
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cryinoutloud: Quit thinking that you can "have it all."  It was always a  vicious lie, brought to you by MARKETING.
Get the hell over yourselves and learn how to live some other way.  Jesus Christ, you all can't do a thing unless some media outlet tells you what to do.
Well go shopping then. That should help with everything.


Shopping is dead.  Malls are dead.  Shopping centers are dead.  Downtowns are dead.

There's just megastores now.
 
argylez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yea, childcare is a big deal.  The flexibility we've seen possible hopefully paves the way for  a lasting solution
 
Call the Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bighairyguy: Millennials do require constant adult supervision.


All the millennials I know are so much smarter than the boomers I know

All the boomers doing mindless, meaningless, useless work who are so proud of themselves for working hard, would probably not be amused to find out their millennial "basket case" workers could replace their sorry old asses with a few PowerShell scripts and an Excel spreadsheet or two. Or just eliminate the position because the work product is truly meaningless

But hey, you were probably kidding anyway...
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aungen: ajgeek: What I want to know is how are parents spending $20k/year/child and the workers, who can watch up to 6 kids, are only making $30-40k. That's not skimming, that's straight up Mafia levels of grift. Where's all the money going!?

/Or who's lying?

We could hire some people to just care for all the kids in the neighborhood.  Maybe have a small building where they can all meet every morning.  They could do arts and crafts, play games, and maybe even learn something.


Who is going to pay for that?

Seriously, I think the top 10% are the only ones that should pay taxes and since they owe their success to our system and our role in it , they should be happy to care for the people who give them such wealth.
 
deanis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ajgeek: What I want to know is how are parents spending $20k/year/child and the workers, who can watch up to 6 kids, are only making $30-40k. That's not skimming, that's straight up Mafia levels of grift. Where's all the money going!?

/Or who's lying?


30-40K for a daycare worker? That seems pretty high, but i'm no expert. The turnover in these places is high too.
 
debug
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ajgeek: What I want to know is how are parents spending $20k/year/child and the workers, who can watch up to 6 kids, are only making $30-40k. That's not skimming, that's straight up Mafia levels of grift. Where's all the money going!?

/Or who's lying?


I wonder what liability insurance costs for a day care.  I mean I'm sure there's plenty of money being funneled to managers/owners/whoever that never set foot in the place, but insurance has got to be a huge bill with all the litigious asshats running about these days.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: edmo: This is really another one of those conservative conundrums. They want women to stay at home but also they want everyone to be out there working cheap.

Conservatism in a nutshell.

I am old enough to remember all the neighborhood moms were stay home moms. All the dads went to work and all the moms managed the home, the kids, etc.

It should be gender neutral and the couple should be allowed to decide which partner does what. Putting THAT aside. . .

It was great. We kids got lots of care, help with homework, etc. The neighborhood was very safe with most houses having a parent home to keep an eye on things. Money seemed ok. We all had nice houses etc.

Now, that lifestyle is nearly impossible unless one partner is a very well compensated individual

That was in the 70s. There were plenty of other societal problems back then, but they sure seemed to know a little something about home-work balance.

I also remember:
Me: Mom, why does the milkman go in to the MR's Breen's house when he doesn't go in to anyone else house and just leaves the milk in the box?

Mom: He's just helping her put it in the fridge.

Me now: She calls it "putting it in the fridge!?!? That's cold"


I have a buddy that's a stay at home dad. Of course, his wife is an executive at an ad firm in Dallas, so... YMMV.
 
pacified
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You could eat your kids
 
badplaid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ajgeek: What I want to know is how are parents spending $20k/year/child and the workers, who can watch up to 6 kids, are only making $30-40k. That's not skimming, that's straight up Mafia levels of grift. Where's all the money going!?

/Or who's lying?


Trumper or religious owned companies. Take in as much as possible, pay out as little as possible, apply for every grant and all the government assistance that a company can get, and always claim that you lose money for tax purposes.

If you can tie up all your "stuff" into "the business," that helps too.

It's the American way.

There is literally no way to fix that. And it's not just daycare.
 
deanis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Call the Guy: bighairyguy: Millennials do require constant adult supervision.

All the millennials I know are so much smarter than the boomers I know

All the boomers doing mindless, meaningless, useless work who are so proud of themselves for working hard, would probably not be amused to find out their millennial "basket case" workers could replace their sorry old asses with a few PowerShell scripts and an Excel spreadsheet or two. Or just eliminate the position because the work product is truly meaningless

But hey, you were probably kidding anyway...


I work with a lot of boomers. The farkers are too lazy to learn how to pronounce things. They checked out years ago.

We use Paylocity at my job for HR and payroll items. There is one guy who just calls it "payola or whatever" because he doesn't care to learn the pronunciation? Don't even get me started when someone comes in who isnt named Joe or John.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ajgeek: What I want to know is how are parents spending $20k/year/child and the workers, who can watch up to 6 kids, are only making $30-40k. That's not skimming, that's straight up Mafia levels of grift. Where's all the money going!?

/Or who's lying?


Insurance, I would think. I'd imagine insuring a child care center is crushing expensive. But I have no idea.
 
togaman2k [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When decent childcare in my area is $1200/month and most paychecks up to a $50,000/year salary (e.g. teachers/nurses) is <$3000 per month take home after taxes -

It's a close calculation to keep one kid home and pick up some part time side work to make the finances match keeping a kid in daycare. 2+ kids means the lower earner *has* to stay home or they lose money every month.

The problem is the working spouse needs a high enough income to afford rent/mortgage, utilities, and expenses - and there aren't enough of those jobs to go around.

I have one (and another coming) daycare aged kids (one already in kindergarten) and we made the same decision. My wife will quit her teaching job when the second kid comes because otherwise her whole paycheck goes to pay daycare to watch our kids while she works.
 
proteus_b
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sinner4ever: Seriously, I think the top 10% are the only ones that should pay taxes


I saw a tax return yesterday for someone who took only standard deduction and 1 dependent. 6k federal tax on almost 90k income. The situation you describe---it is already here.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Call the Guy: bighairyguy: Millennials do require constant adult supervision.

All the millennials I know are so much smarter than the boomers I know

All the boomers doing mindless, meaningless, useless work who are so proud of themselves for working hard, would probably not be amused to find out their millennial "basket case" workers could replace their sorry old asses with a few PowerShell scripts and an Excel spreadsheet or two. Or just eliminate the position because the work product is truly meaningless

But hey, you were probably kidding anyway...


It's weird that you think all work is tapping a keyboard.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

swankywanky: ajgeek: What I want to know is how are parents spending $20k/year/child and the workers, who can watch up to 6 kids, are only making $30-40k. That's not skimming, that's straight up Mafia levels of grift. Where's all the money going!?

/Or who's lying?

I'd have to assume a lot goes to insurance.  I can only imagine how much that is at a daycare.

But since I brought up insurance, let's talk about grift....


Right? Especially considering the fact that insurance companies have their own loss mitigation insurance.

Insurance is just a shiatty, for profit replacement for a government safety net.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

someonelse: SpectroBoy: edmo: This is really another one of those conservative conundrums. They want women to stay at home but also they want everyone to be out there working cheap.

Conservatism in a nutshell.

I am old enough to remember all the neighborhood moms were stay home moms. All the dads went to work and all the moms managed the home, the kids, etc.

It should be gender neutral and the couple should be allowed to decide which partner does what. Putting THAT aside. . .

It was great. We kids got lots of care, help with homework, etc. The neighborhood was very safe with most houses having a parent home to keep an eye on things. Money seemed ok. We all had nice houses etc.

Now, that lifestyle is nearly impossible unless one partner is a very well compensated individual

That was in the 70s. There were plenty of other societal problems back then, but they sure seemed to know a little something about home-work balance.

I also remember:
Me: Mom, why does the milkman go in to the MR's Breen's house when he doesn't go in to anyone else house and just leaves the milk in the box?

Mom: He's just helping her put it in the fridge.

Me now: She calls it "putting it in the fridge!?!? That's cold"

I grew up this way, too. But stay-at-home full-time moms has been a middle class-only thing since post-war in the U.S. Working class/blue collar moms have been working outside the home since the industrial revolution.


Fair, This was a middle class area.

But we had working class workers on our street. (a mechanic, a cop)
 
payattention
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

noitsnot: It's weird that you think all work is tapping a keyboard.


No, its farking hysterical!
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: I have a buddy that's a stay at home dad. Of course, his wife is an executive at an ad firm in Dallas, so... YMMV.


My brother is a stay home dad and loves it.
How it started is he got cancer and had to quit.
Fortunately his wife is a high level finance person and like to work.
So they just left it that way.
He feels like he is the lucky one and his kids grew up great.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

proteus_b: sinner4ever: Seriously, I think the top 10% are the only ones that should pay taxes

I saw a tax return yesterday for someone who took only standard deduction and 1 dependent. 6k federal tax on almost 90k income. The situation you describe---it is already here.


Well, 90k isn't in the top 10%. Not even close.

So either you're a disingenuous hack or you just admitted to peeking at forms you shouldn't have access to.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Target Builder: edmo: This is really another one of those conservative conundrums. They want women to stay at home but also they want everyone to be out there working cheap.

The solution is obvious: Mandate child labor.


You laugh, but, it's becoming a problem. For the first time in 20 years, child labor worldwide has surged as a result of the pandemic.

Here in the U.S., the DoL issued "guidance" in 2020, telling employers that, no, kids are still "in school" even if they're remote learning, so you can't use 'em as cheap labor during the day even if they're just sittin' there in front of a laptop, doin' nothing useful.

States are trying to relax child labor laws during the pandemic. For example, Wisconsin decided that pushing kids to work later, including later hours on weeknights, was a great way to alleviate their pandemic "labor shortage" (read "refusal to raise minimum wage.") Ohio tried something similar just last month, to allow kids as young as 14 to work later, until 9 PM, because kids are so much cheaper, y'see.

The New York Times, of course, spun this lovely trend as "The luckiest workers in America? Teenagers."
 
jumac
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Current wife is disabled. but my 1st wife when we had kids I was working and we did the math out. Ex would have had to get a full time job just to pay for daycare for kids until they where old enough to go to school.  After that it was ok as long as one of use got home before they did until they where old enough to stay home alone.  If not at lest one of us would be paying out between 1/2 to 3/4 of our paycheck each week for after school daycare.

Its nuts.
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

proteus_b: So the "great resignation" is just people forced to quit their jobs due to the economy-crushing covid restrictions. Is there anything government can't do for us?


Yes it is covid's fault employers are paying shiat wages.
 
