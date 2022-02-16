 Skip to content
(The Scottish Sun)   Awkward is being 24 years old and knowing your new stepmom is 4 years younger than you   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I think I saw a film on the internet about this once. Something about getting stuck under a bed, or a couch or in a dryer.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
you know it's real because it came from an anonymous poster on reddit under the /r/TrueOffMyChest subreddit.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
What are you doing, Stepmommy?
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Cat's got the light....move along everyone.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rent Party
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
When my oldest turned 18 I told her the best part of this birthday is I could start dating her friends.   She thought it was gross.  I laughed.

/ No interest in her friends
// Got nuthin'
/// Three way
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
my mom's first husband married a gal younger than his oldest daughter - with whom she shares a first name.

awkward.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Mia Farrow knows something about this. I think she was one of the ones.
 
starsrift
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"Offer to take your dad out to a bar and she stays home because she's not 21." Wrote another user."

Hah!
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"I'm not sure what I'm feeling right now."

Based on recent documentaries and periodicals I've researched, I'm guessing it's horny.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm not sure what exactly I'm feeling right now

I do.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Some cynics are going to say that this article's complete and utter lack of any verifiable sources, names, places, non-stock photographs, or other details that might be construed by some as "facts" or "evidence" is proof that it's not true. But aw contrare, man frare. This shows that the article is dealing with real things that happened to real people, and according to the laws of journalism because that's true, they have to remove the details to protect their sources. That's in the Geneva Conventions; journalists can get literally get arrested for war crimes if they don't do that. So this is all fact, 100 percent, and I really feel for how hard it must be for this young 23 year old, just getting started in the adult world, to deal with the social stigma that surely must arise from being forced to accept a stepmother who's so much younger as any kind of authority figure in her life. Hopefully this family is able to find the interventions it needs to overcome what I'm sure is a very traumatic situation for everyone.
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Rent Party: When my oldest turned 18 I told her the best part of this birthday is I could start dating her friends.   She thought it was gross.  I laughed.

/ No interest in her friends
// Got nuthin'
/// Three way


It depends...if you're a guy, then it's gross.  Otherwise, cool!
 
New Rising Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Munden: you know it's real because it came from an anonymous poster on reddit under the /r/TrueOffMyChest subreddit.


Any of the 'default' subs on Reddit are basically like pulling up a seat to a random table in a high school cafeteria and listening to the conversation.  Sometimes it's real, but minor (in the grand scheme of things), problems made out to be like they're the worst thing that's ever happened to anyone ever anywhere.  Other times, it's 'dear penthouse' level fiction or questions.  It's no big deal -- just kids figuring out life like any kid will do -- but I do wish more people and news organizations would keep that in mind when dealing with reddit.
 
Two16
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: [i.gifer.com image 245x175] [View Full Size image _x_]


I'll get the lights.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Awkward is being 24 and possibly still living with your dad.  Or caring what he does.
 
Mukster
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Is Ted Cruz liking her Twitter feed yet?
 
Normal_View [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Increasingly, the popular areas of the Internet, including Fark, are becoming part of a human-centipede food chain. This post and thread are an example of Fark eating the Sun's poop, after the Sun ate Reddit's poop.

Why not just post Reddit threads from now on, and save the middleman? Or would that make it too obvious?
 
GalFisk
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
My mom is about the same age as his kids from a previous relationship. They treated her as an equal, and it worked nicely for everyone. They're still close friends 40 yrs later.
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Awkward is being 24 and possibly still living with your dad.  Or caring what he does.


Yep.
My "stepson" was 18 when I started dating his dad (he lived with mom).  I have never felt like his stepmom- he was an adult when I met him!

When you're an adult and your parent re-marries, that person is just your parent's spouse.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
F*ck her sister. Make it really awkward. Then start a porn company.
 
caljar
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Munden: you know it's real because it came from an anonymous poster on reddit under the /r/TrueOffMyChest subreddit.


And, the comments are all very worthy news because they are from the same source.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Damn, sugar daddy and step mom porn. That young lady is making the cougars look bad.

/Half plus 7, dude!
 
AtomPeepers [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
That's the one promise I made my daughter if I ever divorced her Mom I wouldn't marry someone younger than her and that's one promise I intend to keep.

It's the power dynamic. I need someone who's equally strong to reign me in, not someone who's a project. What do you know at 20? You're still figuring out all the things! Give me an experienced 30+ with a healthy sex drive any day.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This was literally on Reddit yesterday.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Do I have to be the one to solve this issue?  The answer, as always, is butt stuff.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Somacandra: I think I saw a film on the internet about this once. Something about getting stuck under a bed, or a couch or in a dryer.


...window...kitchen sink...under a coffee table...pet door...
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I will never understand why people that cheat in relationships remarry. From either perspective, it makes no sense. If you can lure a man away from his wife, he's not worth having as a husband. The flip of that is that if you were marrying a woman that doesn't care about the sanctity of marriage, why the fark are you marrying her? I don't care about the morals of it. Do as you deem fit. But why pretend like this is some union that's going to last forever and you need the sanctity of marriage to make it official? Everyone involved knows within 2 to 3 years, it's over.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'm sure this isn't that uncommon. My wife's parents were 32 years apart. Two of the kids from her father's first marriage are older than her mother.

Ultimately this is unfair to the younger partner (assuming the marriage is successful). For the couple in the article if her husband lives a good long life she will still be widowed around 60, so I hope she likes living alone in retirement. My mother-in-law never remarried (very Catholic, but starting to recover). Imagine being widowed and remaining alone before you even turn fifty? Terrible.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

AtomPeepers: That's the one promise I made my daughter if I ever divorced her Mom I wouldn't marry someone younger than her and that's one promise I intend to keep.

It's the power dynamic. I need someone who's equally strong to reign me in, not someone who's a project. What do you know at 20? You're still figuring out all the things! Give me an experienced 30+ with a healthy sex drive any day.


It's like new sports cars. At that age difference you may want to try one on for size, but the best idea is to just go rent one for a week and have a blast. A year or two lease is pushing it. Ownership is insane.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

madgonad: I'm sure this isn't that uncommon. My wife's parents were 32 years apart. Two of the kids from her father's first marriage are older than her mother.

Ultimately this is unfair to the younger partner (assuming the marriage is successful). For the couple in the article if her husband lives a good long life she will still be widowed around 60, so I hope she likes living alone in retirement. My mother-in-law never remarried (very Catholic, but starting to recover). Imagine being widowed and remaining alone before you even turn fifty? Terrible.


My grandfather died when my grandparents were both 45. She died at 85, never remarried. Had one relationship.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
My new stepmum is younger than me - I'm 24 and she's 20.
I'm not sure what exactly I'm feeling right now

The word you're looking for is aroused.
 
Geotpf
‘’ less than a minute ago  
4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Kuta
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Hey Nurse!: I will never understand why people that cheat in relationships remarry. From either perspective, it makes no sense. If you can lure a man away from his wife, he's not worth having as a husband. The flip of that is that if you were marrying a woman that doesn't care about the sanctity of marriage, why the fark are you marrying her? I don't care about the morals of it. Do as you deem fit. But why pretend like this is some union that's going to last forever and you need the sanctity of marriage to make it official? Everyone involved knows within 2 to 3 years, it's over.


Covenant marriages for everyone!
 
mrparks
‘’ less than a minute ago  
She's f*cking your Dad. So, F*ck her Dad.
 
