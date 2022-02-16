 Skip to content
(Metro)   Gallery guard who drew eyes on £750,000 artwork opts for the "Teenage girls made me do it" defence   (metro.co.uk) divider line
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I wouldn't piss this guy off.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
clawsoon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Should have opted for the "I'm an artist" defense, like the guy who ate the $100K banana.
 
clawsoon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Sounds like he might've suffered some kind of brain damage in the war.  I kind of feel sorry for him.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"It has now been renovated at a cost equivalent to £2,500"

Send him a bill and move the f*ck on.
 
