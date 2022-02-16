 Skip to content
(AP News)   Yeah... about that "pullback" of Russian troops at the Ukrainian border   (apnews.com)
49
•       •       •

Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Putin did give Xi his word that he wouldn't invade during the Olympics.  He wouldn't lie to a friend like that.

So be sure to circle February 21 on your calendar, boys and girls.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark used to be Trump Derangement Syndrome, now it's:

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Schrödinger's Gas Station
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, yeah...Vlad doesn't get his free troop move yet.

/he wants Ukraine so he can collect 7 armies a turn
//now someone post the Seinfeld pic
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Warthog: Putin did give Xi his word that he wouldn't invade during the Olympics.  He wouldn't lie to a friend like that.

So be sure to circle February 21 on your calendar, boys and girls.


That would be ackward during the Olympic Games, especially in events where Ukraine and Russia are competing against each other.

China views a war as a bad idea regardless, because its "bad for business".
 
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
they want to capture the zombies from Chernobyl. they will release like resident evil. farking Russians.
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe Putin has other plans he has not told us about or his military is taking another vacation together. Either Putin is not of his word or he is not in control.

Pick one.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We're not moving the tanks yet because we just washed them and it's very muddy."
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Putin:  I said "Pullback nyet" not "Pullback yet."
 
scumm [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pulling back just like he did before invading Georgia

//pulling back like before I invaded your mom
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine is weak
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a pullback may look like:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ColonelCathcart: Fark used to be Trump Derangement Syndrome, now it's:

[Fark user image 425x282] [View Full Size image _x_]

/Schrödinger's Gas Station


Yeah, I mean the olympic doping fiasco and a massive militarization along a contested border zone are only the largest news stories in the last month.  So clearly the only reason we'd be discussing those is because we have a massive Russian hate-boner.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If Russian women do not win gold, silver, and bronze figure skating medals tomorrow, Ukraine gets it. *draws finger across throat*
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vladimir Putin should do recreational drugs for a change.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Just get somebody to hit him in the head with a pipe until he thinks he already invaded.
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Maybe we should get George W Bush and Donald Trump to call their ole' buddy Vlad to see if they can assist in clearing brush or offering roadside assistance to the stuck or broken down military gear.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: ColonelCathcart: Fark used to be Trump Derangement Syndrome, now it's:

[Fark user image 425x282] [View Full Size image _x_]

/Schrödinger's Gas Station

Yeah, I mean the olympic doping fiasco and a massive militarization along a contested border zone are only the largest news stories in the last month.  So clearly the only reason we'd be discussing those is because we have a massive Russian hate-boner.


"Fiasco" means one (strangely timed) positive test that can come from a legal medicine?

Gotcha. Y'all are just mad Russia ROC has been crushing it at the Olympics since 2014.
 
the unabomber was right
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Warthog: Putin did give Xi his word that he wouldn't invade during the Olympics.  He wouldn't lie to a friend like that.

So be sure to circle February 21 on your calendar, boys and girls.


*rolls eyes*

Last time it was "they're going to invade during the super bowl!!". When feb 21 doesn't happen, what's going to be the next date? Fark is as bad a Qanon truthers when nothing happens with this "invasion" on their dates.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

the unabomber was right: Warthog: Putin did give Xi his word that he wouldn't invade during the Olympics.  He wouldn't lie to a friend like that.

So be sure to circle February 21 on your calendar, boys and girls.

*rolls eyes*

Last time it was "they're going to invade during the super bowl!!". When feb 21 doesn't happen, what's going to be the next date? Fark is as bad a Qanon truthers when nothing happens with this "invasion" on their dates.


Hopefully, never.   But a lot of troops need to withdraw from a lot of places first.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: Driedsponge: ColonelCathcart: Fark used to be Trump Derangement Syndrome, now it's:

[Fark user image 425x282] [View Full Size image _x_]

/Schrödinger's Gas Station

Yeah, I mean the olympic doping fiasco and a massive militarization along a contested border zone are only the largest news stories in the last month.  So clearly the only reason we'd be discussing those is because we have a massive Russian hate-boner.

"Fiasco" means one (strangely timed) positive test that can come from a legal medicine?

Gotcha. Y'all are just mad Russia ROC has been crushing it at the Olympics since 2014.


Good job comrade colonel.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

the unabomber was right: Warthog: Putin did give Xi his word that he wouldn't invade during the Olympics.  He wouldn't lie to a friend like that.

So be sure to circle February 21 on your calendar, boys and girls.

*rolls eyes*

Last time it was "they're going to invade during the super bowl!!". When feb 21 doesn't happen, what's going to be the next date? Fark is as bad a Qanon truthers when nothing happens with this "invasion" on their dates.


Yeah Purim's only paying to keep 130k troops on the border because Russia's economy is doing TOO well.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Purim?
 
Charletron
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
They know we can see them, right?
 
Charletron
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: Purim?


Sounds like a delightful feline despot
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: Purim?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scumm [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Never forget, it's always about money (or resources, same thing). Vlad will no more dump wheelbarrows of cash into a toilet than you will. It's on, like donkey Kong.

//ru economy used to be size of California, has been reduced to Florida man levels
//eat shiat you beet eating cretins
 
Jesterling
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: Driedsponge: ColonelCathcart: Fark used to be Trump Derangement Syndrome, now it's:

[Fark user image 425x282] [View Full Size image _x_]

/Schrödinger's Gas Station

Yeah, I mean the olympic doping fiasco and a massive militarization along a contested border zone are only the largest news stories in the last month.  So clearly the only reason we'd be discussing those is because we have a massive Russian hate-boner.

"Fiasco" means one (strangely timed) positive test that can come from a legal medicine?

Gotcha. Y'all are just mad Russia ROC has been crushing it at the Olympics since 2014.



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: Russia ROC has been crushing it at the Olympics since 2014.


Prove it.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I still think this is some kind of option play - and since the weather isn't playing nice - the south east part of Ukraine that Putin really wants for a land route to Crimea (and securing water for them) has been above freezing and is pretty mud for tank operations.
He's gonna pull back, make a bunch of claims about "Western Anti-Russia Hysteria" and then run this play again in 6 - 12 months.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: ColonelCathcart: Russia ROC has been crushing it at the Olympics since 2014.

Prove it.


If we follow this "logic" we really should be gearing up for war with Canada and Norway (maybe Germany, Austria and the Swiss next?)
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Putin drawing down troops
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Putin has two options:

1) Declare the Donbas is his and roll in... He takes it without shots fired... Most likely, he keeps it.

2) Full invasion, he goes to Kiev and gets his sh*t f*cked up by the Ukrainian Army and population.

I'm betting he goes for annexation, which has worked so well for him in the past.

Stock market soars, oil falls back to $75-80.. We all move on with our lives.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: Purim?


We gotta use noisemakers everytime we hear the name of Putin during the story!
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Anything that makes Russia look good should be suspect until verified by actual proof.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

scumm: Never forget, it's always about money (or resources, same thing). Vlad will no more dump wheelbarrows of cash into a toilet than you will. It's on, like donkey Kong.

//ru economy used to be size of California, has been reduced to Florida man levels
//eat shiat you beet eating cretins


It's not about money, it's about prestige. Putin wants to recreate the Soviet Union, when Russia was considered a powerful country.
 
the unabomber was right
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: Yeah Purim's only paying to keep 130k troops on the border because Russia's economy is doing TOO well.


They've been there for 8 years. There is no point to all this hysteria and daily threads about a nothingburger.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: scumm: Never forget, it's always about money (or resources, same thing). Vlad will no more dump wheelbarrows of cash into a toilet than you will. It's on, like donkey Kong.

//ru economy used to be size of California, has been reduced to Florida man levels
//eat shiat you beet eating cretins

It's not about money, it's about prestige. Putin wants to recreate the Soviet Union, when Russia was considered a powerful country.


Still got that good old KGB blood flowing thru his veins.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: the unabomber was right: Warthog: Putin did give Xi his word that he wouldn't invade during the Olympics.  He wouldn't lie to a friend like that.

So be sure to circle February 21 on your calendar, boys and girls.

*rolls eyes*

Last time it was "they're going to invade during the super bowl!!". When feb 21 doesn't happen, what's going to be the next date? Fark is as bad a Qanon truthers when nothing happens with this "invasion" on their dates.

Yeah Purim's only paying to keep 130k troops on the border because Russia's economy is doing TOO well.


Russian troops get paid? I thought not getting machine guns gunned by your own leaders was payment enough.
 
Boondock3806
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: Fark used to be Trump Derangement Syndrome, now it's:

[Fark user image image 425x282]

/Schrödinger's Gas Station


Fark user imageView Full Size

Thanks for the perspective, comrade.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Boondock3806: ColonelCathcart: Fark used to be Trump Derangement Syndrome, now it's:

[Fark user image image 425x282]

/Schrödinger's Gas Station

[Fark user image image 425x108]
Thanks for the perspective, comrade.


I just plainly have him farkied as "Russian troll", though I should add "Putin apologist/lackey".
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

the unabomber was right: cameroncrazy1984: Yeah Purim's only paying to keep 130k troops on the border because Russia's economy is doing TOO well.

They've been there for 8 years. There is no point to all this hysteria and daily threads about a nothingburger.


They have not had 130,000 troops on three sides of Ukraine for 8 years.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Charletron: They know we can see them, right?


Yeah, well, just like the trolls in this thread eating their own filth, they don't really care, they just want attention.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: I still think this is some kind of option play - and since the weather isn't playing nice - the south east part of Ukraine that Putin really wants for a land route to Crimea (and securing water for them) has been above freezing and is pretty mud for tank operations.
He's gonna pull back, make a bunch of claims about "Western Anti-Russia Hysteria" and then run this play again in 6 - 12 months.


Except i'm thinking (unsubstantiated) that if he doesn't push forward agressively and get results by making eueope and the us to back off he's gonna find himsel accidentally falling down some stairs into an unfortunatly open elevator shaft and onto some polonium bullets.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: ColonelCathcart: Russia ROC has been crushing it at the Olympics since 2014.

Prove it.


Currently in 2nd place behind Norway Winter Olympic Voltron, while America is underperforming badly according to Nate Silver.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

the unabomber was right: cameroncrazy1984: Yeah Purim's only paying to keep 130k troops on the border because Russia's economy is doing TOO well.

They've been there for 8 years. There is no point to all this hysteria and daily threads about a nothingburger.


Why don't you trot out whatever citations you have for this one?
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: TommyDeuce: I still think this is some kind of option play - and since the weather isn't playing nice - the south east part of Ukraine that Putin really wants for a land route to Crimea (and securing water for them) has been above freezing and is pretty mud for tank operations.
He's gonna pull back, make a bunch of claims about "Western Anti-Russia Hysteria" and then run this play again in 6 - 12 months.

Except i'm thinking (unsubstantiated) that if he doesn't push forward agressively and get results by making eueope and the us to back off he's gonna find himsel accidentally falling down some stairs into an unfortunatly open elevator shaft and onto some polonium bullets.


Not sure bogging down a division or three in the mud around Mariupol is going to help him much either.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

scumm: Pulling back just like he did before invading Georgia

//pulling back like before I invaded your mom


I pull out *after* invading his mom.
 
nijika
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: Fark used to be Trump Derangement Syndrome, now it's:

[Fark user image image 425x282]

/Schrödinger's Gas Station


Wow you guys really are serious about your love and defence of modern Russia.  I always thought it was some weird act just to be contrarian.  But, it's real isn't it.
 
the unabomber was right
‘’ less than a minute ago  

qorkfiend: the unabomber was right: cameroncrazy1984: Yeah Purim's only paying to keep 130k troops on the border because Russia's economy is doing TOO well.

They've been there for 8 years. There is no point to all this hysteria and daily threads about a nothingburger.

Why don't you trot out whatever citations you have for this one?


You can Google any year about it and find an article about it every single year since 2014. Here's two from. 2015 and 2016. Find more from 2017 and 2018 by googling the same thing and changing the year.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
