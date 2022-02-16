 Skip to content
(WSAV Savanna)   Despite a large drop in air travel, TSA agents have seized a record number of guns at security checkpoints. But rest assured, only 86% of them were loaded. Some non-freedom loving people have a problem with this and are calling for large fines   (wsav.com) divider line
hestheone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still doing a crap job stopping test bombs and guns from getting through, though.
 
adamatari
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, trying to take a loaded gun past security DOESN'T get you on the no-fly list? WTF?

They are suggesting suspending pre-check for people who bring guns through security? Not like banning then from pre-check forever?
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I have a bag always ready to go
I haven't flown since the beginning but
If I do I hope I don't space out my knives
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
However, Rep. Carlos Gimenez, a Florida Republican, said most people who bring a gun to the airport forgot it was in their carry-on bag - airport officials agreed that's what almost all passengers caught with a gun say - and that higher fines won't reduce the number of guns found at checkpoints.
"I'm not sure where heightened penalties are going to avert that, because it was a mistake," Gimenez said. "You could charge me $100,000 if I forgot that there was something in there. I'm not sure that's going to avert anything."

Party of Personal Responsibility, folks.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Bslim: However, Rep. Carlos Gimenez, a Florida Republican, said most people who bring a gun to the airport forgot it was in their carry-on bag - airport officials agreed that's what almost all passengers caught with a gun say - and that higher fines won't reduce the number of guns found at checkpoints.
"I'm not sure where heightened penalties are going to avert that, because it was a mistake," Gimenez said. "You could charge me $100,000 if I forgot that there was something in there. I'm not sure that's going to avert anything."

Party of Personal Responsibility, folks.


And I guarantee if you stripped someone of $100,000 in assets they'll farking remember the next time.
 
Muta
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
So, "Silly me.  I forgot.  La di dah.", is an absolute defense now?
 
wickedragon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Bslim: "I'm not sure where heightened penalties are going to avert that, because it was a mistake," Gimenez said. "You could charge me $100,000 if I forgot that there was something in there. I'm not sure that's going to avert anything.


But at the same time, the same people thing that harder punishment and three-strikes-you're-out laws will deter volatile people with anger issues from committing serious crimes.
Logical people planning a trip will not think enough about what they are doing to take into account possible rules and fines for breaking them - but hungry and poor people trying to survive will carefully consider the ramifications of stealing a sandwich.

Are these people for real?
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'm sure if someone with a Muslim sounding name makes this little mistake of bringing a loaded gun in the carry-on, an "oops sorry! Forgot it was there! I'll be more careful next time." will be handled the same way as it does for the white guy wearing a suit and a cowboy hat.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

adamatari: Wait, trying to take a loaded gun past security DOESN'T get you on the no-fly list? WTF?

They are suggesting suspending pre-check for people who bring guns through security? Not like banning then from pre-check forever?


Welcome to america, where guns are more important than people.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: adamatari: Wait, trying to take a loaded gun past security DOESN'T get you on the no-fly list? WTF?

They are suggesting suspending pre-check for people who bring guns through security? Not like banning then from pre-check forever?

Welcome to america, where guns are more important than people.


Of course they are. Guns are property.
 
OicheSidhe
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
An increase in the fines only does what many gun laws do already, which is to highly inconvenience lower class people, and minorly inconvenience those with money who can toss it about freely enough.

Adding them to the No-Fly list inconveniences everyone equally, and possibly those with money more, as those of us who don't have that much are more willing to drive when you can't afford to fly anyways.

The "I forgot" excuse is bullshiat.  I have kept my guns in a safe, in a locked case, in my trunk, in my glove box, in my holster, in my pocket, and in my hands.  But never have I put one next to my toothbrush in a carry-on luggage case that I packed fully intending to go on an airplane with, and if I did, I'd certainly remember that.  If your memory is that bad regarding a major aspect of gun safety (knowing where your guns are), you shouldn't get to keep one.  Next time, it might be "I forgot" that you left it on the table in the kitchen when the large group of kindergardeners showed up for the birthday party.  So, you're either truly a moron, or someone who intentionally attempted to circumvent federal laws.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
But remember....It's the people that are wearing masks and getting vaccinations are the ones that are,
"Scared" and "Living in fear"...Not the people that carry a gun everywhere and have 50 more guns at home.
 
