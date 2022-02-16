 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC News)   Let's check in with Texas to see how their new permitless concealed carry law is going: Good Guy With A Gun™ shoots at robber, kills 9-year-old girl instead   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
28
    More: Sad, Truck, 9-year-old girl, Injury, Pickup truck, Memorial Hermann Hospital, Tony Earls, Physical trauma, robbery suspect  
•       •       •

283 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Feb 2022 at 8:30 AM (10 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
She was comin' right at him.
/Sigh.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So literally "Nice shootin', Tex".

/sad
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Statistically your "good guy (with) gun" is far more likely to kill someone other than "bad guy with gun".

I realize that requires counting, and math is a liberal plot to turn children ghey, and statistics are just fake news in Texas.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is why you take the concealed carry classes, even if you don't have to.  The asshole robber was no longer a threat, so this idiot had no justification to even draw his weapon.  And, he was firing recklessly wen he did.  Enjoy prison, douchebag.

I saw an interview with the father as he was going to pull the plug on his daughters life support, and it was heartbreaking.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: And, he was firing recklessly wen he did


It doesn't sound like he was firing recklessly.

He was firing with intent. He made the mistake of thinking the suspect was in the pickup, and targeted that vehicle.

To me, that shows intent. Which means this should be murder of *some* degree. Not even a "oh my God I was firing at him and missed" (not that it's good, but I'd imagine in Texas... it's "more legal" ).
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I read the comments Ray.

Fark user imageView Full Size


I'm sure the girl's family will take that to heart and put "collateral damage" on her tombstone.
And I think I'd feel justified in shooting that anonymous commenter. Twice. Once in each kneecap.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

wademh: I read the comments Ray.

[Fark user image image 684x125]

I'm sure the girl's family will take that to heart and put "collateral damage" on her tombstone.
And I think I'd feel justified in shooting that anonymous commenter. Twice. Once in each kneecap.


Pretty sure that post is sarcasm

/have a Texas CCP
//don't carry, cause, you know, I'm not a scared pussy who thinks the potheads at the Spirit pop up are going to rob me.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

baka-san: wademh: I read the comments Ray.

[Fark user image image 684x125]

I'm sure the girl's family will take that to heart and put "collateral damage" on her tombstone.
And I think I'd feel justified in shooting that anonymous commenter. Twice. Once in each kneecap.

Pretty sure that post is sarcasm

/have a Texas CCP
//don't carry, cause, you know, I'm not a scared pussy who thinks the potheads at the Spirit pop up are going to rob me.


At least I hope it's sarcasm
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

baka-san: wademh: I read the comments Ray.

[Fark user image image 684x125]

I'm sure the girl's family will take that to heart and put "collateral damage" on her tombstone.
And I think I'd feel justified in shooting that anonymous commenter. Twice. Once in each kneecap.

Pretty sure that post is sarcasm

/have a Texas CCP
//don't carry, cause, you know, I'm not a scared pussy who thinks the potheads at the Spirit pop up are going to rob me.


I sentence you to reading his other comments.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
So the guy who was held up should have just handed his money over?
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It's ok, Texas only supports the "right to life" for fetuses. Once you're born, you're fair game.
 
Valter
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: So the guy who was held up should have just handed his money over?


I think the point is that he should not have shot and killed a child.
 
HideAndGoFarkYourself
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Not a single mention of a permit in the article, so are we just assuming he doesn't have one? Here's a shocking twist, permits don't stop dumbasses like this from doing dumb shiat with their guns.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: So the guy who was held up should have just handed his money over?


Yes.

Then the girl would still be alive and he wouldn't be facing the upcoming wrongful death lawsuit.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Valter: ColonelCathcart: So the guy who was held up should have just handed his money over?

I think the point is that he should not have shot and killed a child.


Duh, but people are acting like he didn't have the right to self defense.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

wademh: I read the comments Ray.

[Fark user image image 684x125]

I'm sure the girl's family will take that to heart and put "collateral damage" on her tombstone.
And I think I'd feel justified in shooting that anonymous commenter. Twice. Once in each kneecap.


If you read the rest of it, it seems more like satire as it calls into question the gunman's training and intelligence.
 
Sentient
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
An armed society is a polite society!
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Was the gun okay????????
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Can we charge the Texas GOP with a war crime for that?
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ketkarsa: Was the gun okay????????


Yes, the gun was OK.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: ColonelCathcart: So the guy who was held up should have just handed his money over?

Yes.

Then the girl would still be alive and he wouldn't be facing the upcoming wrongful death lawsuit.


Which will fail. The criminal who committed the felony trying to rob the guy is liable for the girls death.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
BLOOD FOR THE BLOOD GOD!
SKULLS FOR THE SKULL THRONE!

/the chaos corruption of the stupid part of the US is going swimmingly
 
Sentient
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

MythDragon: wademh: I read the comments Ray.

[Fark user image image 684x125]

I'm sure the girl's family will take that to heart and put "collateral damage" on her tombstone.
And I think I'd feel justified in shooting that anonymous commenter. Twice. Once in each kneecap.

If you read the rest of it, it seems more like satire as it calls into question the gunman's training and intelligence.


It's texas... that's more likely a comment on the gunman's race than satire
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Rooty tooty fresh and shooty.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: Statistically your "good guy (with) gun" is far more likely to kill someone other than "bad guy with gun".

I realize that requires counting, and math is a liberal plot to turn children ghey, and statistics are just fake news in Texas.


Oh and apparently they are going to "eliminate all rapists".

Jesus I despise Texas.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ColonelCathcart: Gyrfalcon: ColonelCathcart: So the guy who was held up should have just handed his money over?

Yes.

Then the girl would still be alive and he wouldn't be facing the upcoming wrongful death lawsuit.

Which will fail. The criminal who committed the felony trying to rob the guy is liable for the girls death.


Oh, but you are so wrong, Sgt. Stupidity.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ColonelCathcart: Gyrfalcon: ColonelCathcart: So the guy who was held up should have just handed his money over?

Yes.

Then the girl would still be alive and he wouldn't be facing the upcoming wrongful death lawsuit.

Which will fail. The criminal who committed the felony trying to rob the guy is liable for the girls death.


Why is this funny?

It is well established if, in the commission of a crime, someone dies - the criminal and his accomplices are equally liable.

Hell, people have gotten life in prison and worse for being part of a "heist gone wrong"
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Everything's trigger in Texas.
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.