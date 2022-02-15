 Skip to content
(CNN)   Psst. Hey, you. American consumer. Yeah, you with the gut who wears sweat pants to the store. You're not buying enough dumb, expensive shiat you don't need. I mean, come on. You've got one job. Literally one thing we count on you to do. So get to it   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: Murica, Inflation, Monetary policy, US prices, potential slowdown, high inflation, global food prices, Russian invasion of Ukraine, last Friday  
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
pay us enough to do so and we will
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Wait. I don't even own sweatpants
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Make something that fits and looks halfway decent.  There's bunches of us that look awful in yoga pants, know it, and have the modesty to not want to share our flabby, droopy tails with the world.

Don't get me started on sizing, and durability either.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I'm buying plenty of dumb shiat, but it's mostly used items or expired film. None of that expensive stuff.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Everything has gone up 25%, so everyone is buying 25% less stuff.  The Federal Reserve needs to do its damn job.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Can I have another $1200?
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I assure you my sweatpants were kind of expensive and probably look dumb. But they're warm and comfortable. So just buy some yourself.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Don't worry. As soon as I get my unemployment benefits for quitting my job instead of getting vaccinated, I'm going to be spending like crazy!
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Once stores started not serving, etc (looking at you self-service checkouts).  I felt less need to get dressed up to go shopping.

My neighbor has been known to run to the store in her housecoat over her long nightgown, though to be fair, that was usually a milk run for the kids for the next day.
 
powhound [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
And if we want actual change the best way isn't through strikes and violence. That just enhances the rush to fascism. If you want change stop paying for useless shiat. Stop Senseless Spending doesn't roll off the tongue but it's the way to wake up the morons in DC.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I just need to stock up for the occupation of Springfield, MO. It's for the Freedom; we'll honk our horns and play Uno all night, and they'll lift the laws that irritate me. I can't stop to list out these laws, but believe you me, they'll be on their knees. At Ram Ranch.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
In Maine, people who wear sweatpants to restaurants are called "Fooshes".
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I thought Americans had graduated from sweatpants at Walmart to no pants while browsing Amazon.
 
a_room_with_a_moose [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I was not buying stupid crap before it was cool to not buy stupid crap.

But I'm poor, soooo...
 
Monac
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Is gas $5.13/gal somewhere in the US now?  Also, maybe people are saving instead of spending because they are concerned about the immediate future for a sizable number of good reasons?
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If only there were some way to put more wages to spend into people's pockets then this wouldn't be a problem. A pity no such solution exists.

If only there were some way to provide for other expenses that drain purchasing power, such as healthcare and student loan repayments, then this wouldn't be a problem. A pity no such solution exists.

If only there was some way to encourage large scale investment into something other than financial speculation, some sort of way to regulate finance or to bring money from somewhere into infrastructure instead, then this wouldn't be a problem. A pity no such solution exists.
 
Emposter [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Pay better wages, you greedy assholes.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

powhound: And if we want actual change the best way isn't through strikes and violence. That just enhances the rush to fascism. If you want change stop paying for useless shiat. Stop Senseless Spending doesn't roll off the tongue but it's the way to wake up the morons in DC.


yes, because that has worked so well in the past.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Sofas? Who the hell regularly purchases expensive sofas?  Is that a thing? ...to regularly switch out your sofa every year or two?
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Hmmm, we've had sub-replacement birth rates for about 40 years, a hostile immigration system, a suicide rate of 40k a year for many years, at least a million punched out early by opioids, pushing a million punched out by Covid. People taking earlier retirements, getting sicker on long Covid.

And because the census was botched, we don't know just how deep the population cut will be. But there's a few percent of people simply missing from the economy.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Pay people like you want them to thrive in your society, or do fark off.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Inflation is high.  People are nervous.

Ah, never fear.  There's always the CNN, non sequitur silver lining...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Tom-Servo: Sofas? Who the hell regularly purchases expensive sofas?  Is that a thing? ...to regularly switch out your sofa every year or two?


Hard to imagine. I bought my first NEW sofa this year from HomeGoods at a whopping $400; before that it was serviceable but inexpensive sofas from Salvation Army. My sister has never bought a new couch, she's always inherited the family sofas as she has five kids and never wanted to lay out the cash for the pricey stuff.

[ponders]

I buy new computers as often as I can scrape together a few grand, so maybe people do that with furniture, who knows.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Tom-Servo: Sofas? Who the hell regularly purchases expensive sofas?  Is that a thing? ...to regularly switch out your sofa every year or two?


My mom has had four sets of sofas over at least my 46ish years, and I'm pretty sure the only reason it's four is because the third (a ginormous sectional that took up half the living room) was a mistake.
 
Spice Must Flow [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I have been helping the economy by buying more drum machines, and quite a number of them. Not to brag, but let's just say in the mid single digits.

You're welcome, Wall Street!
 
