(Independent)   "Pastor" Greg Locke says he had a chat with demons who gave him the names of six witches in his congregation. Does someone have a calendar showing the century? We really need to check   (independent.co.uk) divider line
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Buried my n the article

Biden is a "mongrel"

Deaf people heard that whistle
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
meehaw [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Religion is poison, y'all!
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Let me guess. All three told him to pound sand when he made a pass at them.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Why do you bet all 6 turned him down?
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: Why do you bet all 6 turned him down?


My guess is they weren't given a choice to turn him down and have filed sexual assault charges.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Reminds me of the Satanic Panic abuse I went through when I was a kid.  Fsck this guy, he's about as much of a Xtian as I am married to Ana de Armas..........

Why can't people just follow Jesus' teaching, and strive to be more like him?  Even if they don't believe in his Divinity?  Instead, we have this shitty example, and many more like him.

/Preachers kid....
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

cherryl taggart: GardenWeasel: Why do you bet all 6 turned him down?

My guess is they weren't given a choice to turn him down and have filed sexual assault charges.


Plausible
 
cosmiquemuffin [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's a fair cop
Monty Python and the Holy Grail - Witch Scene
Youtube rf71YotfykQ
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This god botherer just loves to see his name in the news.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I felt sad watching this. A big percentage of Americans are members of the Evangelical/Charismatic/Fundelmintalist sect of right-wing "Christianity". And they vote.
 
incendi [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
You'd think such a godly man wouldn't be consortium with demons and relying on their word.
 
incendi [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
*consorting, dagnabbit
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

incendi: You'd think such a godly man wouldn't be consortium with demons and relying on their word.


He's just there for info, you know like when Jesus talked to the devil.
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hahaha... string 'em up, "Pastor." That'll go over like a wet fart.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Time to get out the dunking chair.  That always works.

If you live you're a witch.  If you die, not guilty!
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I labeling things now. I'm slowly turning into Ben Garrison.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We're pulling 8 Gs backwards.
That's gotta be the reason no one is stopping this regression. We're all stuck to our chairs.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He had affairs with all of them and they're about to go public.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I love it. Groups are always perceived in terms of their most extreme members (mainly because they get the bandwidth).

So all this guy is achieving is reinforcing the "christians are nutjobs" perception.

And probably his frothing-at-the-mouth is losing him some of his congregation.

Like Trump, a loser all round
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Alternative possibility: he doesn't actually have any names, whether supplied by God, demons or his own rectum, and he's just pulling a Joe McCarthy to make his congregation view one another with suspicion.
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why is the pastor talking to demons?

Why is he believing what they say?

Why is he swearing on the Bible when the Bible explicitly says doing so is evil?
 
Hobodeluxe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
someone needs to photoshop that video and have him turn into a frog and start hopping around towards the end of it
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many warlocks are in your pews "Pastor?"
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good ad placement.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArkAngel: Why is the pastor talking to demons?

Why is he believing what they say?

Why is he swearing on the Bible when the Bible explicitly says doing so is evil?


I'm gonna guess he had cocaine fueled sex with all six of them at some point. Wonder if they were legal at the time.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

2wolves: How many warlocks are in your pews pants "Pastor?"
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Black Crowes - She Talks To Angels (Official Video)
Youtube H58gMiQQRm0

Yeah, he calls them out by their names.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Da fuQ? Nevermind. I'm going to bed. Too much bullshiat today.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mjjt: I love it. Groups are always perceived in terms of their most extreme members (mainly because they get the bandwidth).

So all this guy is achieving is reinforcing the "christians are nutjobs" perception.

And probably his frothing-at-the-mouth is losing him some of his congregation.

Like Trump, a loser all round


I honestly don't think he cares about that, but I think he's feeling some consequences are closing in soon and trying to head them off with a Blizzard of Bullshiat routine. I can hear it in his voice. He's scared of something he's guilty of.
 
flamingboard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw a comment earlier joking that they're members of his wife's book club and they've been exposing her to sinful literature like the novel Push by Sapphire.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

educated: We're pulling 8 Gs backwards.
That's gotta be the reason no one is stopping this regression. We're all stuck to our chairs.


They're pulling a solid 5G too.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kabloink: I labeling things now. I'm slowly turning into Ben Garrison.

[Fark user image 286x350]


Witches. I shall expose your...
What?
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
He said Harry Potter, Twilight, tarot cards, Ouija boards, healing crystals, idol statues and spell books are "100 per cent witchcraft",

Booooorrriiiiiiing. Wait, he didn't even mention D&D? Man these pastors today are so lazy with their research of demonic entertainment. Makes me sad.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Crazier than a shiathouse rat.

He also seems to be backing himself into a corner he can't get out from. And when he lashes out it won't be pretty.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
This reminds me of a bit of news i heard recently, in which a Leutenant General of our police force sent a special investigator with a task force to the north of our country to start dismantling all the fake scam churches (insert "they all are" comments here) that have sprung up during the pandemic that have been noted are targeting old and weak and using the fear of the plague and the afterlife to rob them absolutely blind .

I heard this and suddenly found a small amount of pride for my own small 3rd-world "shiathole" (as some would call it) would undertake such an action to protect it's citizens while the US would not dare even consider it. You lot sure do love your snake-oil salesmen.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Do people in the audience actually believe him or are they there just for the entertainment.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

RedVentrue: mjjt: I love it. Groups are always perceived in terms of their most extreme members (mainly because they get the bandwidth).

So all this guy is achieving is reinforcing the "christians are nutjobs" perception.

And probably his frothing-at-the-mouth is losing him some of his congregation.

Like Trump, a loser all round

I honestly don't think he cares about that, but I think he's feeling some consequences are closing in soon and trying to head them off with a Blizzard of Bullshiat routine. I can hear it in his voice. He's scared of something he's guilty of.


The only thing this guy is scared of is BEING WRONG. To him that is the worst sin imaginable.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"Pastor"

All clerical titles should be in quotes.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Good ad placement.

[Fark user image 425x714]


I made a better one just for shiats and giggles. And it went nowhere.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkitallletitend [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Gotta mix up the hellfire shtick or it gets stale.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


"I have been grossly misinformed about witches."
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Greg Locke is a bletherin, blusterin, drunken blellum.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
You're the one talking to demons, but THEY'RE the witches?
 
KB202
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: Reminds me of the Satanic Panic abuse I went through when I was a kid.  Fsck this guy, he's about as much of a Xtian as I am married to Ana de Armas..........

Why can't people just follow Jesus' teaching, and strive to be more like him?  Even if they don't believe in his Divinity?  Instead, we have this shiatty example, and many more like him.

/Preachers kid....


Why would I follow the often-contradictory and vague teachings of a fictional character when I can use my own brain?
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: RedVentrue: mjjt: I love it. Groups are always perceived in terms of their most extreme members (mainly because they get the bandwidth).

So all this guy is achieving is reinforcing the "christians are nutjobs" perception.

And probably his frothing-at-the-mouth is losing him some of his congregation.

Like Trump, a loser all round

I honestly don't think he cares about that, but I think he's feeling some consequences are closing in soon and trying to head them off with a Blizzard of Bullshiat routine. I can hear it in his voice. He's scared of something he's guilty of.

The only thing this guy is scared of is BEING WRONG. To him that is the worst sin imaginable.


This is a distraction tactic.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

KB202: SpaceMonkey-66: Reminds me of the Satanic Panic abuse I went through when I was a kid.  Fsck this guy, he's about as much of a Xtian as I am married to Ana de Armas..........

Why can't people just follow Jesus' teaching, and strive to be more like him?  Even if they don't believe in his Divinity?  Instead, we have this shiatty example, and many more like him.

/Preachers kid....

Why would I follow the often-contradictory and vague teachings of a fictional character when I can use my own brain?


I used my brain once. It was awful.
 
KB202
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

aungen: KB202: SpaceMonkey-66: Reminds me of the Satanic Panic abuse I went through when I was a kid.  Fsck this guy, he's about as much of a Xtian as I am married to Ana de Armas..........

Why can't people just follow Jesus' teaching, and strive to be more like him?  Even if they don't believe in his Divinity?  Instead, we have this shiatty example, and many more like him.

/Preachers kid....

Why would I follow the often-contradictory and vague teachings of a fictional character when I can use my own brain?

I used my brain once. It was awful.


Point conceded. :-D
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

KB202: SpaceMonkey-66: Reminds me of the Satanic Panic abuse I went through when I was a kid.  Fsck this guy, he's about as much of a Xtian as I am married to Ana de Armas..........

Why can't people just follow Jesus' teaching, and strive to be more like him?  Even if they don't believe in his Divinity?  Instead, we have this shiatty example, and many more like him.

/Preachers kid....

Why would I follow the often-contradictory and vague teachings of a fictional character when I can use my own brain?


What does your brain tell you to do? "Be nice to other people and do good deeds?" Then you're doing the Lord's work.
 
