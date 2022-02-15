 Skip to content
(WGME Portland)   85% of Maine long term care facilities are having problems finding staff. Perhaps if they actually paid them a living wage instead of $40,000 a year they would find more people willing to do the job   (wgme.com) divider line
14 Comments     (+0 »)
Wanebo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This is also a reason that the administrations past and present have missed and discounted for in inflation. Some wages have been artificially held low due to government reimbursements and programs. After unemployment jumped (subsequently came down), entry level job wages spiked, and then the Great Resignation happened a lot of companies just simply were not ready for a mass exodus of workers, and that's already happened in all levels of nursing. From RN through NA. And there is no incentive for new workers to come into the profession at the high risk they face for infection vs what they can earn at less riskier jobs.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's probably because of my aunt Esther. She's a handful without her Virginia Slims.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Congress is debating capping nurses wages.  Bastards need to start with CEOs.  Nursing isn't going to get any better with a wage cap in place.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
powhound [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Congress is debating capping nurses wages.  Bastards need to start with CEOs.  Nursing isn't going to get any better with a wage cap in place.


I don't know how they could ... but any job earning less than $100k certainly doesn't need a cap. And free market etc etc.

Can Congress actually cap any jobs outside of federal employment? I doubt it.

Anyhoo, the only people needing capped salaries can afford ways around it.
 
Mock26
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Solution: Instead of sentencing some criminals to prison have them serve their term as caregivers at these facilities. I am sure that if given the chance to work at an unsecured location nothing bad will happen and none of them will escape.

Alternate solution: Just send all the elderly to jail. Though in Alaska you can send them to the nearest ice floe.

:-D
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The pay is awful, the hours are horrendous, the patients/residents are the worst possible mix of entitled blue-haired karens and early-dementia n-word shouting biatches, the supervisors vary from micromanaging Hitler wannabes to ignorant buffoons.

*I* wouldn't do it for less than six figures a year, and probably never anyway.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
NoNsENsE, pEoPLe ArE jUSt lAzY AnD Don'T WanT tO WOrk iS All, wE nEeD tO STarVe ThEm out sO tHey aRe wiLLiNg tO wOrK aS baRe SubSiStANCe wAGe SlAvES like goD InTEnDEd!!!!
 
paulleah
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: NoNsENsE, pEoPLe ArE jUSt lAzY AnD Don'T WanT tO WOrk iS All, wE nEeD tO STarVe ThEm out sO tHey aRe wiLLiNg tO wOrK aS baRe SubSiStANCe wAGe SlAvES like goD InTEnDEd!!!!


Great way to make sure nobody reads your post.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Landlords say if you give them a raise, the landlords will raise rents. So, what Maine has to do, is help their citizens move away when they reach retirement age, or if they have a disability that requires care. The long term care facilities can mostly shut down. The problem will be solved.
 
adamatari
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Median individual income is about $36k so if $40k isn't a living wage we have some serious problems. I would think Maine can't be that expensive but maybe all the rich people in Massachusetts bought everything and made it expensive.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: NoNsENsE, pEoPLe ArE jUSt lAzY AnD Don'T WanT tO WOrk iS All, wE nEeD tO STarVe ThEm out sO tHey aRe wiLLiNg tO wOrK aS baRe SubSiStANCe wAGe SlAvES like goD InTEnDEd!!!!


Are you having a stroke, or just channeling the formatting of a teenage girl's AOL profile circa 1998?
 
foo monkey
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Have they tried Viagra?
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ less than a minute ago  

paulleah: Smoking GNU: NoNsENsE, pEoPLe ArE jUSt lAzY AnD Don'T WanT tO WOrk iS All, wE nEeD tO STarVe ThEm out sO tHey aRe wiLLiNg tO wOrK aS baRe SubSiStANCe wAGe SlAvES like goD InTEnDEd!!!!

Great way to make sure nobody reads your post.


nO dUdE iT mAkEs A rEaLlY gOoD pOiNt
 
