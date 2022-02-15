 Skip to content
(Gizmodo)   Sing a song of sixpence, a pocket full of rye, four-hundred twenty blackbirds crash from the sky
15
•       •       •

Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Murder. Pure and simple.
 
homeless_need_help [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ooh, I saw this movie. We all die horribly.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They were only waiting for that moment to arrive?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Why are people so scared of blackbirds? They're easily bested by a shotgun
 
Russ1642
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Flock of birds flying low. A predator swoops down and the flock flies down to escape. A few especially stupid birds kill themselves flying into the ground.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
When murmuration goes wrong.
 
morg
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
That's wild. I thought this would be a repeat but it's not and the suspected cause is the same. The video makes it look like they got spooked by a predator from above.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
sometimes you don't want to follow the guy in front of you...
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Why are people so scared of blackbirds? They're easily bested by a shotgun



'Cause while you're distracted shooting at the blackbirds, the eagle shows up:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
4seasons85! [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Why are people so scared of blackbirds? They're easily bested by a shotgun


I love animals.  Birds are amazing! But they have these flocks of thousands of black birds (I think starlings) here in Texas. I can't help but feel uneasy driving and walking by them. A constant chorus of chirps and the feeling Alfred Hitchcocks Birds is about the happen in real life.
 
BurghDude
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
420 blackbirds?  That's dope.
 
BurghDude
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
(And with Dog as my witnesses, I didn't even see the next post down about the Jamaican bobsled team.)

Rare 420 trifecta...uhhh, what were we talking about again?
 
Big Dave
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I think that's at least a level 5 druid spell
also reminds me of
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
So it begins...
 
berylman
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
If you slow the video down it's simply carefully orchestrated flock movement,
They just hate the family in the yellow house and it's a bird drone strike
 
