(Belleville News-Democrat)   Yet another Black Sox scandal in Chicago..(News tab throws the game to steal it from Sports)   (bnd.com) divider line
greentea1985 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What exactly did they do? The article is extremely skimpy on information.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 1 hour ago  

greentea1985: What exactly did they do? The article is extremely skimpy on information.


They sold fake tickets, but the important thing here is that the perp was BRUCE LEE. What the fark, subby?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Monkeyfark Ridiculous: greentea1985: What exactly did they do? The article is extremely skimpy on information.

They sold fake tickets, but the important thing here is that the perp was BRUCE LEE. What the fark, subby?


They weren't fake tickets.  They were comp tickets from the team that he wasn't supposed to have.  I'm just amazed he found someone to buy them.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

greentea1985: What exactly did they do? The article is extremely skimpy on information.


Seriously skimpy for me, as it consists of:

Access Denied
You don't have permission to access "http://www.bnd.com/news/nation-world/national/article258428438.html?" on this server.
Reference #18.36c21cb8.1644987469.19aed61
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: Monkeyfark Ridiculous: greentea1985: What exactly did they do? The article is extremely skimpy on information.

They sold fake tickets, but the important thing here is that the perp was BRUCE LEE. What the fark, subby?

They weren't fake tickets.  They were comp tickets from the team that he wasn't supposed to have.  I'm just amazed he found someone to buy them.



*shrug* ok, whatever. "fraudulently created."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The Big Hurt is rolling over in his grave.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I remember a story about teams giving away packs of tickets to ensure they had enough seats filled to get over local blackout rules. Getting school field trips and church groups and other creative ways to make sure in stadium ads showed up on local TV was more important than actually selling the seats.

They probably got upset because the tickets he stole weren't all getting used. The MLB uses satellites to check on seats filled.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Of COURSE Bruce Lee is a White Sox fan.
 
