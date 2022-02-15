 Skip to content
(Daily Express)   Liz bails out her very naughty boy   (express.co.uk) divider line
48
    More: Followup, shot  
•       •       •

48 Comments     (+0 »)
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I mean, he has not titles, he's been cut off from the royal teet, he's even had to sell his fancy mansions.

The horror.

Although interesting that they revealed the "undisclosed" settlement amount
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The rest of us would have to pay taxes on such a gift from mommy.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Now is the winter of our discontent made glorious summer by this son of York.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A few centuries ago, he'd be imprisoned in the Tower.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Racist coont protects pedophile.
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No one around him smart enough to do all of this on a Friday either.
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Purple_Urkle: Racist coont protects pedophile.


Color me shocked.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought he was banished. He just have gotten better.
 
phaseolus
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Crikey.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
And the Limeys look at these over-privileged inbred horse-faced criminals as their betters.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Harry was right to move away and keep his kids away from these diddler enablers.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

North_Central_Positronics: No one around him smart enough to do all of this on a Friday either.


Maybe they gambled on the Russians invading Ukraine right now. Or more likely Champions' League distracting everybody.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Time to end royalty in Britain yet?
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I love how people keep thinking anything more was going to come of this than her getting money.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'm disappointed it didn't go to trial. I was looking forward to reading details of his deposition
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Screw these people. But I'm glad Giuffre got paid. And enough to hurt & properly embarrass them while setting her up.
 
Inaditch
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I wish my mom would pay for me to have sex with underage girls.

Wait... That came out wrong...
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: The rest of us would have to pay taxes on such a gift from mommy.


What's she gonna do? Pay taxes to Herself?
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Isn't there a criminal trial too?
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Inaditch: I wish my mom would pay for me to have sex with underage girls.

Wait... That came out wrong...


Really everyone wants a mom like that.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

jaytkay: I'm disappointed it didn't go to trial. I was looking forward to reading details of his deposition


"Just lay back and think of.. uhh... England."
 
Paul Baumer
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I mean what good does it do to even have a monarchy if you can't use it to distribute public money to mitigate the consequences from sex crimes.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
12 million pounds is "Please don't go to civil trail as it would be used against me in a criminal trial" level of out of court settlement. 

Much like Fox News having to pay 300 million dollars in total to cover up Bill O'Riley's sexual assault bonanza.
 
Coach McGirk [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: A few centuries ago, he'd be imprisoned in the Tower.


No, he wouldn't.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
A crack in my screen protector made me read that as "Liz balls out her very naughty boy"

/time to get a new phone
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: The rest of us would have to pay taxes on such a gift from mommy.


It's good to be the queen.
 
Paul Baumer
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Coach McGirk: Jake Havechek: A few centuries ago, he'd be imprisoned in the Tower.

No, he wouldn't.


More likely the victim would have.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
£12MM?

She got royally screwed.
 
morg
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Mr McClure added: "The very fact he had to sell, it does show he had some money but he didn't have lots of money.

$13M chalet in Switzerland. Quite the pauper.
 
ace in your face
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: A few centuries ago, he'd be imprisoned in the Tower.


A few centuries ago a Prince could rape whoever the F he wanted and get away with it.
 
animal color
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Does Fark have to pick submissions from the dumbest publications on Earth?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
David McClure, author of Royal Privilege: The Queen's True Worth, said a settlement could be in the order of several million dollars.

I'm not gonna lie, "Royal Privilege: The Queen's True Worth" does sound like a Troy David McClure project.
nestflix.funView Full Size
 
Dodo David [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: A few centuries ago, he'd be imprisoned in the Tower.


... and made a part of the tour.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Make sure they convert the money before they give it too her. I doubt the victim wants to look at her rapist's mom.
 
Fissile
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I know that 12 million sterling is just a drop in the bucket for the world's wealthiest welfare family, but just the idea has to be killing them.  I mean what's the point of being royal if quaint customs like  droit du seigneur are no more?
 
philodough
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The palace rumor is that Charles - who's kinda taken the reins because mom's ill - told the asshole to get his shiat together and settle before her jubilee kicks off.
Apparently, the palace was not looking forward to Andrew's trial dominating the news cycles over her historic Jubilee year.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Inaditch: I wish my mom would pay for me to have sex with underage girls.

Wait... That came out wrong...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fissile
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: Make sure they convert the money before they give it too her. I doubt the victim wants to look at her rapist's mom.


Absolutely.   It a scientific fact that people prefer pictures of slave masters on their money.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Fissile: stoli n coke: Make sure they convert the money before they give it too her. I doubt the victim wants to look at her rapist's mom.

Absolutely.   It a scientific fact that people prefer pictures of slave masters on their money.


i.gifer.comView Full Size


That's it. Protect your chromosome surplussed matron.
For optimum effect, you can put on "It's a Long Way to Tipperary"

/Anglophiles are the second worst 'philes.
 
philodough
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: Make sure they convert the money before they give it too her. I doubt the victim wants to look at her rapist's mom.


She and her husband live in Australia so she'll have to look at her anyway.
Fark user imageView Full Size


And we can blame Princess Diana for that. Australia was just about to give the Queen the boot. But then, Diana showed up and they were like, "wow she's awesome!"
And so they up and forgot about giving the Queen the boot.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

philodough: The palace rumor is that Charles - who's kinda taken the reins because mom's ill - told the asshole to get his shiat together and settle before her jubilee kicks off.
Apparently, the palace was not looking forward to Andrew's trial dominating the news cycles over her historic Jubilee year.


So, he arranged that this could be one of the last things his mom is remembered for?
His wife didn't even clop twice for "no?"
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

philodough: stoli n coke: Make sure they convert the money before they give it too her. I doubt the victim wants to look at her rapist's mom.

She and her husband live in Australia so she'll have to look at her anyway.
[Fark user image 425x213]

And we can blame Princess Diana for that. Australia was just about to give the Queen the boot. But then, Diana showed up and they were like, "wow she's awesome!"
And so they up and forgot about giving the Queen the boot.


Of course criminals stick up for their brethren.
 
philodough
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Paul Baumer: Coach McGirk: Jake Havechek: A few centuries ago, he'd be imprisoned in the Tower.

No, he wouldn't.

More likely the victim would have.


I've been buried in a bunch of Tudor books lately, and sadly this is true.
 
Fissile
‘’ 1 minute ago  

stoli n coke: Fissile: stoli n coke: Make sure they convert the money before they give it too her. I doubt the victim wants to look at her rapist's mom.

Absolutely.   It a scientific fact that people prefer pictures of slave masters on their money.

[i.gifer.com image 223x165] [View Full Size image _x_]

That's it. Protect your chromosome surplussed matron.
For optimum effect, you can put on "It's a Long Way to Tipperary"

/Anglophiles are the second worst 'philes.


I'm no monarchist, just a masochist, that's why I'm on Fark.   I was just pointing out that us US Muricans shouldn't be making fun of anyone else's cash.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ less than a minute ago  

philodough: Paul Baumer: Coach McGirk: Jake Havechek: A few centuries ago, he'd be imprisoned in the Tower.

No, he wouldn't.

More likely the victim would have.

I've been buried in a bunch of Tudor books lately, and sadly this is true.


Any good ones?

/books
 
No Catchy Nickname
‘’ less than a minute ago  

fragMasterFlash: The rest of us would have to pay taxes on such a gift from mommy.


I wonder what happens if the Queen dies within seven years, which would *normally* make the gift liable for inheritance tax (@40%, I think). As she's already 95, I'd say there's a pretty good chance she won't see out the full seven years.

Wonder if he'll have to pay IHT in that case. Anyone else would have to.
 
