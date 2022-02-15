 Skip to content
(NBC Olympics)   The Jamaican bobsled team came in 4.20 seconds off the lead, because of course they did. Fark needs a spliffy tag   (nbcolympics.com) divider line
22
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Feel the rhythm
Feel the rhyme
Get on up
It's Bobsled time!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Make sure you honor them by holding in your bong rips an extra 4.20 seconds tonight.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Although Canadian Bacon was released later, Cool Runnings was the last movie John Candy was in.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Were they number 69 in the running?
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jamaica's two-man bobsled 4.20 seconds off lead leaf

FT
 
lefty248
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Make sure you honor them by holding in your bong rips an extra 4.20 seconds tonight.


Is a one hitter an acceptable alternative?
 
lefty248
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: Although Canadian Bacon was released later, Cool Runnings was the last movie John Candy was in.


What about wagons east?
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Has Brian Flores sued the IOC yet?

I would have really liked to see them do better, but they also managed to beat teams from countries who get snow every year, so they deserve loads of credit for their accomplishment of making it to the big dance. Maximum respect.
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
John Candy would be proud.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Did Sanka make it?
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
CarpathianPandaShaman
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Yeah Mon!
 
BigMax
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
And Jamaica has won the herb medal!
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Some people say
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
No lucky egg. That's why they didn't qualify. No damn egg!
 
berylman
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Damn. that looks like an extremely dangerous sport. How do they even control it?
/In an alternate universe John Candy's last film was called Biscuits and about a rag tag bunch of dachshunds that cleaned up the Potomac
 
yellowjester
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
tuckeg
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
My contribution to the world.
 
jtown
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Are ya dead?
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

lefty248: Jake Havechek: Although Canadian Bacon was released later, Cool Runnings was the last movie John Candy was in.

What about wagons east?


Too soon.  Let the comedic scabs heal.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Aww mon, I was hoping they would smoke the competition.
 
