(Alaska Public Media)   Postal truck explodes in family's driveway. Buried lede: This happens every 5 days or so around the US, and the USPS just assumes it's what happens when mail trucks get to a certain age   (alaskapublic.org) divider line
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Neat
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Around 73 times per year, or 1.5 per state.

There's also approx 273,000 postal service vehicles.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Buy the defective ones at auction
The duds are nice drivers
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Postal truck goes postal.
/should have called them something else.
//stuck with 'pony express'
///showing myself out...
 
Dinodork
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It's a 2wd Chevy blazer with an iron duke and a body kit. What did you expect?
 
covfefe
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
alaskapublic.orgView Full Size

THIS THREAD DELIVERS
 
minorshan
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'm sure gutting our postal system in the past years is helping immensely!

Swear to God, if most people know how much legwork the postal service carries out everyday for us (including Amazon/UPS/FedEx) almost no one would want to fark with the USPS, let alone dismantle it.

You can communicate electronically all you want, but it's not gonna get you your products delivered.
 
minorshan
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

FormlessOne
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Magnesium prostate. Neat.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
They should have started buying 20-25 thousand minivans a year 20 years ago and replacing them every third transmission. Start with gas, move to hybrid as they became available, started going full electric. The long-life vehicle program was and will remain a mistake when they have OshKosh build the next gen.
 
Mock26
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds, but exploding mail trucks will.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Magnesium prostate. Neat.


Maybe his colon just had a bright idea.
 
Nidiot
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
...the advanced age of the vehicles was thought to play a role.

I accept a vehicle of advance age might break down and fail to work, I don't expect it to burst into flames.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

covfefe: [alaskapublic.org image 768x767]
THIS THREAD DELIVERS


Postal truck catches fire

*clicks

HOLY FARK!
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

covfefe: [alaskapublic.org image 768x767]
THIS THREAD DELIVERS


The sparkle confetti in that pic makes me lol out loud. Was it delivering a unicorn?!
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Exploding Postal Trucks is the name of my Timothy McVeigh cover band.
 
Salmon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Might be a silly question, but why was the magnesium in there?
 
SafetyThird
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I have a camera focused on on my deliver area. I can't wait for the video.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The USPS spokesperson says the fire damaged a "very limited number of mail pieces" and that the affected customers had been notified.

How?
 
