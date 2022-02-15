 Skip to content
(MSN) Old and busted: Throwing fries to seagulls. New hotness: Giving a bald eagle a fish on a frozen lake
15
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Robot Chicken - Give a Mouse a Cookie #FamilyFox Compilation
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Give a bird a fish and you feed it for a day. Teach a bird to fish and you have a very weird hobby. But that's just my opinion.
 
sharbear [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Do moles count?
 
wouldestous
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
was driving on the delmarva peninsula a few years back when i passed a bald eagle stealing a dead skunk from a couple of vultures

/perhaps ben franklin was right
//the wild turkey should have been our national bird
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I enjoyed the dashcam videos just below the eagle story.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

wouldestous: was driving on the delmarva peninsula a few years back when i passed a bald eagle stealing a dead skunk from a couple of vultures

/perhaps ben franklin was right
//the wild turkey should have been our national bird


In retrospect of our capitalistic ways maybe the eagle was an apt selection.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Man feeds flying rat.
 
skyotter
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
He really wanted, really wanted to taste it.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

wouldestous: was driving on the delmarva peninsula a few years back when i passed a bald eagle stealing a dead skunk from a couple of vultures

/perhaps ben franklin was right
//the wild turkey should have been our national bird


You should see the rivers around here when all the salmon die and rot after spawning. Eagles everywhere.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

cretinbob: [YouTube video: Robot Chicken - Give a Mouse a Cookie #FamilyFox Compilation]


I wish that voice actor narrated my life.
 
Mouser
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

wouldestous: was driving on the delmarva peninsula a few years back when i passed a bald eagle stealing a dead skunk from a couple of vultures

/perhaps ben franklin was right
//the wild turkey should have been our national bird


Being the alpha scavenger is still being the alpha.
 
b0rg9
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

wouldestous: was driving on the delmarva peninsula a few years back when i passed a bald eagle stealing a dead skunk from a couple of vultures

/perhaps ben franklin was right
//the wild turkey should have been our national bird


Yeah eagles, while hunters, are also scavengers.


/and their fans boo Santa
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fish on a lake
Ain't no surprise
Toss me a bird and I'll throw it some fries
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: Fish on a lake
Ain't no surprise
Toss me a bird and I'll throw it some fries


Fark you very much for that earworm!
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Actually I wasn't sure if people would get it without adding
TTTO "Love on the Rocks".
 
