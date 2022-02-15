 Skip to content
(NBC News)   New York state girl found safe in Harry Potter reenactment gone wrong   (nbcnews.com) divider line
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cooper was charged with custodial interference in the second degree and misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child. She was remanded into custody for an outstanding warrant issued in Ulster County Family Court.
Shultis, Jr., and Shultis, Sr., were released on their own recognizance

Tell me how RORing these creeps makes sense. Looks like Cooper would've been ROR'd too if not for the outstanding warrant.
 
Snort
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
That kind of decision making is why they are no longer custodial parents.
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
2 of the suspects released on their own recognizance? After keeping a little girl under a staircase for 2 years? Seems Legit....
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
That poor kids going to have about two lifetimes of trauma to unpack - form being take and being rescued (which may not have felt like a rescue to her at the time).
 
jumac
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
can the punishment be that they get locked under a staircase.  and then forget that they are there
 
kbronsito
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Derp Du Jour: [Fark user image image 425x361]


I was here for this ref, fool
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Some of you are missing the point, but hey, Fark and all.

This kid was kidnapped by her biological parents after they lost custody of her at the age of 4.  The police for some bizarre reason had not been able to fully search this house for the entire 2 years she was missing, despite them knowing this was where the the parents lived and they being the obvious suspects.

This case is farked up beyond all belief, either massive police incompetence or some weird shiat with the original  custody battle.  The parents may well be the villains of this piece, but this is not the "heroic" rescue it is being painted.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
 A question for the legally wise:

What is an order of protection?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
At least she can sleep safe in the knowledge she'll grow up to be an incredibly beautiful and successful actress.
 
IamAwake
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

I'm an excellent driver: Some of you are missing the point, but hey, Fark and all.

This kid was kidnapped by her biological parents after they lost custody of her at the age of 4.  The police for some bizarre reason had not been able to fully search this house for the entire 2 years she was missing, despite them knowing this was where the the parents lived and they being the obvious suspects.

This case is farked up beyond all belief, either massive police incompetence or some weird shiat with the original  custody battle.  The parents may well be the villains of this piece, but this is not the "heroic" rescue it is being painted.


Did you read the comments before saying people didn't read the article?
 
kbronsito
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Derp Du Jour: [Fark user image image 425x361]

I was here for this ref, fool


Ps. Jordan Peele may be doing a remake. It may be interesting to see a talented black writer/director's take on that story's commentary on race. Even though I didn't find the Candyman sequel he worked on to be particularly good.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
i'm calling it now: they took nakey pics of her and posted them online.
 
