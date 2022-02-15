 Skip to content
(Opposing Views)   Not News: Inmate kills another inmate. News: after telling officials he was going to kill and begging to be moved to higher security but was denied. WTFark: Inmate kills the guy, guards don't notice so he kills a 2nd inmate and has to turn himself in   (opposingviews.com) divider line
    More: Asinine, Child sexual abuse, 41-year-old Jonathan Watson, Sexual abuse, Child pornography, KILL, 48-year-old David Bobb, Mercury News, Attack  
•       •       •

cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's only going to get in trouble apparently if the decline in the population results on a loss of funding.  Otherwise, he's just doing cleanup duty and easing the guards' burdens.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I love the idea that we pretend that we care about the rights of prisoners, or citizens by and large.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Nintenfreak: I love the idea that we pretend that we care about the rights of prisoners, or citizens by and large.


Which prisoner rights have been violated here?
 
Gergesa
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Child molesters were the victims.  I would guess that the guards knew full well what would happen and deliberately set it up.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Nothing of value was lost.

Fine of one dollar.
 
TomDooley
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

cman: Nintenfreak: I love the idea that we pretend that we care about the rights of prisoners, or citizens by and large.

Which prisoner rights have been violated here?


https://constitution.congress.gov/constitution/amendment-8/
 
johnphantom
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Yeah I am fine with what he did to the molesters, but couldn't he have attacked a guard to get a higher security rating?
 
mononymous
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Wait. Maybe it was just a fluke.  Let's throw him in with a few more inmates. I want to see where this is going....
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Nintenfreak: I love the idea that we pretend that we care about the rights of prisoners, or citizens by and large.


I see no evidence that we even pretend to care.

Larry Lawton on YouTube recounted his whole book which is about him being an ex-jewel thief and his 12 years in prison, and re-entry back into society.  I found them all very watchable, he's a good story teller.

What Happens to Pedophiles in Prison? - Chapter 13: Episode 17 | Larry Lawton: Jewel Thief | 18 |
Youtube zkGF_8SegT8
 
Geotpf
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

cman: Nintenfreak: I love the idea that we pretend that we care about the rights of prisoners, or citizens by and large.

Which prisoner rights have been violated here?


The right to not be beaten to death with a cane?
 
bdub77
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
He wrote: "I was mulling it all over when along came Molester #1 and he put his TV right on PBS Kids again. But this time, someone else said something to the effect of, 'Is this guy really going to watch this right in front of us?' and I recall saying, 'I got this.' And I picked up the cane and went to work on him."

I mean in his defense, Sid the Science Kid makes me really stabby.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Nothing of value was lost.

Fine of one dollar.


And here comes the arguments that of you're disliked enough you don't get any rights or protection.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Behold our advancedness as a superpower!

USA! USA! USA!
 
deffuse
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Geotpf: cman: Nintenfreak: I love the idea that we pretend that we care about the rights of prisoners, or citizens by and large.

Which prisoner rights have been violated here?

The right to not be beaten to death with a cane?


That was removed in amendment 674 I think, along with the criminalisation of sheer, see through muscle Ts
 
chawco
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

cman: Nintenfreak: I love the idea that we pretend that we care about the rights of prisoners, or citizens by and large.

Which prisoner rights have been violated here?


The murded dudes for a couple.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
He must be getting close to completing his dead child molester loyalty card.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Last name Michael?
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Geotpf: cman: Nintenfreak: I love the idea that we pretend that we care about the rights of prisoners, or citizens by and large.

Which prisoner rights have been violated here?

The right to not be beaten to death with a cane?


If they didn't want to be killed by another psychopath they weren't able to avoid, then they should have thought twice about having a small amount of electric lettuce on them.

Shecky Greene, Lufthansa.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

kbronsito: He must be getting close to completing his dead child molester loyalty card.


Two more and he gets a free footlong from Subway.
 
Blinc43
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Gotta say, I blame the prison officials for this one.  He told them what he was going to do, who he was going to do it to, and when it was going to happen (real soon now), and asked to be moved.  They either failed at a threat assessment, or they wanted it to happen. The burden of keeping the child molesters safe from other inmates falls on the state, which failed it's duty of care in this case.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
For the molester to taunt prisoners like that takes a certain spirit.
Seems like asking to get stomped.
 
PunGent
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Gergesa: Child molesters were the victims.  I would guess that the guards knew full well what would happen and deliberately set it up.


Wouldn't surprise me.

/good thing there's no such thing as mistaken convictions, corrupt police, incompetent judges, or over-zealous prosecutors...
//some people deserve the death penalty, but our system isn't capable of delivering it reliably enough
 
spleef420
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Blinc43: The burden of keeping the child molesters safe from other inmates falls on the state, which failed it's duty of care in this case.


Child molesters can go fark themselves. I have ZERO pity if/when any child-farking scumbag gets slaughtered by another inmate.

Child molesters should be chopped into pieces and fed to the rats.
 
