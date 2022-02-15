 Skip to content
(Daily Dot)   Rev up those Nelson HAHA.gifs, fund raising site for the Canadian Trucker blockade suffers a THIRD data leak   (dailydot.com) divider line
    More: Amusing, Credit card, Credit history, leak of internal data, gigabytes of new data, new leak, late January, Canadian trucker protest, Sunday night  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why be so nice. Just list all the names and locations of donors on a web page somewhere.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At this point, I could probably get them to spill data just by telling them I'm a reporter and need to see proof they are as big as they claim.
 
snowshovel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How sad that the fark members laugh at Americans who exist solely to protect the freedoms that they think they deserve
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oopsboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snowshovel: How sad that the fark members laugh at Americans who exist solely to protect the freedoms that they think they deserve


"right to spread infectious disease"
still not a freedom that has ever been protected anywhere
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snowshovel: How sad that the fark members laugh at Americans who exist solely to protect the freedoms that they think they deserve


Khm?
 
rudemix [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To bad it wasn't a leak of caustic acid and that acid was leaking on to those truckers.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: "When contacted by the Daily Dot regarding the exposed IDs, GiveSendGo CEO Jacob Wells claimed that such allegations were "fake news" and part of an "intentional hit job" against his company. After the Daily Dot provided numerous links to the exposed data, Wells stopped responding."

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like gods not on their side
 
oopsboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mukster: Sounds like gods not on their side


gods totally on their side
that's why they're all trying so hard to rush to meet him directly
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We've been waiting for the level-end boss for this cycle. I think we finally have one with the Canadian government,"

Well, those *words* are in English...
 
Malenfant
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: FTFA: "When contacted by the Daily Dot regarding the exposed IDs, GiveSendGo CEO Jacob Wells claimed that such allegations were "fake news" and part of an "intentional hit job" against his company. After the Daily Dot provided numerous links to the exposed data, Wells stopped responding."

[c.tenor.com image 220x165] [View Full Size image _x_]


"Fake news." There you have it right from them, standard fascist denial of reality.
They're a fascist organization, rather than a Christian one.
Christians are welcome at GoFundMe, but fascists are not.
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

snowshovel: How sad that the fark members laugh at Americans who exist solely to protect the freedoms that they think they deserve


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: FTFA: "When contacted by the Daily Dot regarding the exposed IDs, GiveSendGo CEO Jacob Wells claimed that such allegations were "fake news" and part of an "intentional hit job" against his company. After the Daily Dot provided numerous links to the exposed data, Wells stopped responding."

[c.tenor.com image 220x165] [View Full Size image _x_]


Probably one of the links gave him malware, and he tried his best to respond but couldn't. That must've been very frustrating for him. Poor guy.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
BDR International Ltd "Transportation Specialists" supplied trucks for the protest.

Fark user imageView Full Size


This even hit the international news - I've seen it on aljazeera.com - yet no followup or mention in the local news of consequences.

What good does outing the supporters do if there are no consequences for aiming a mob at our infrastructure?
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

snowshovel: How sad that the fark members laugh at Americans who exist solely to protect the freedoms that they think they deserve


Have you not been paying attention, fellow Farker? Farkers laugh at EVERYTHING!!! LOL ROFLMAO!
/get it yet?
//you're here too!
///snow is not all you're shoveling!
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: BDR International Ltd "Transportation Specialists" supplied trucks for the protest.

[Fark user image 850x637]

This even hit the international news - I've seen it on aljazeera.com - yet no followup or mention in the local news of consequences.

What good does outing the supporters do if there are no consequences for aiming a mob at our infrastructure?


Bonded carrier? Probably not for long...
 
sleze
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
DOX

THE

DONORS
 
Petey4335
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

snowshovel: How sad that the fark members laugh at Americans who exist solely to protect the freedoms that they think they deserve


I'll bet that sounded really profound to you in your head. I wasn't aware Canadian truckers were in charge of my protecting my freedoms. Do you have a friend you really trust? You should text them and ask for honest feedback before posting. Something like, "hey dude. I was thinking about telling everyone the sole purpose of truckers is to keep Americans' freedoms intact." And they would reply, "no dumbass. Their purpose is to deliver goods across the continent to keep trade moving and keep the supply chain running. By blocking roads and bridges, they're actually inhibiting freedoms that people have come to expect." Then you'd both have a good laugh and he'd swing by to visit your mom, then take you out for a Happy Meal.
 
davynelson
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Get your bullsh t seditionist trucker convoy out of my country.

You're welcome.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"You've had another data breach?"
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

snowshovel: How sad that the fark members laugh at Americans who exist solely to protect the freedoms that they think they deserve


Ah, so you admit that they're not actually Canadians!
 
Bullitt [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Halifax's Frank Magazine is releasing donor names on Twitter. RWNJs are accusing them of "doxxing".
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Hackers, if you're listening, use every one of those credit cards to make a $10 donation to a charity, and see how many assholes try to cancel the charge.

Actually, never mind. It'll be a huge pain in the ass for the charity.

Fund the shiattiest Kickstarter you can find.

Or make everyone buy in to Star Citizen.

Wait, someone should create a MAGA metaverse scam called Sov Citizen and start selling NFTs, tracts of virtual real estate, Trump-branded cryptocurrency, etc.

I need another drink
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

edmo: Why be so nice. Just list all the names and locations of donors on a web page somewhere.


The list isn't hard to find.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: snowshovel: How sad that the fark members laugh at Americans who exist solely to protect the freedoms that they think they deserve

I'll bet that sounded really profound to you in your head. I wasn't aware Canadian truckers were in charge of my protecting my freedoms. Do you have a friend you really trust? You should text them and ask for honest feedback before posting. Something like, "hey dude. I was thinking about telling everyone the sole purpose of truckers is to keep Americans' freedoms intact." And they would reply, "no dumbass. Their purpose is to deliver goods across the continent to keep trade moving and keep the supply chain running. By blocking roads and bridges, they're actually inhibiting freedoms that people have come to expect." Then you'd both have a good laugh and he'd swing by to visit your mom, then take you out for a Happy Meal.


Or...ol' snowshovel could be having a larf with the ambiguity of the two "they"s in his post.

/<<timewhentrollingmeantsomething.jpg>>
 
Severaux
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: Hackers, if you're listening, use every one of those credit cards to make a $10 donation to a charity, and see how many assholes try to cancel the charge.

Actually, never mind. It'll be a huge pain in the ass for the charity.

Fund the shiattiest Kickstarter you can find.

Or make everyone buy in to Star Citizen.

Wait, someone should create a MAGA metaverse scam called Sov Citizen and start selling NFTs, tracts of virtual real estate, Trump-branded cryptocurrency, etc.

I need another drink


We should start a Kickstarter for a game called Sov Citizen. You can drive around the country annoying the fark out of everyone.

Could stretch goal a singleplayer campaign called Convoy 42.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: "We've been waiting for the level-end boss for this cycle. I think we finally have one with the Canadian government,"

Well, those *words* are in English...


I understood exactly what they said.
And> 3 peeps smarted you?
 
New Rising Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: [Fark user image 425x230]

"You've had another data breach?"


To: ad­m­in­s[nospam-﹫-backwards]vre­st­sil­*g­ivesendgo
Subject: updated security policies
Message:
Hey all -- after 'the incident' this week, we're requiring everyone to update their passwords.  Attached is a guideline for strong passwords.  Also, remember report any suspicious emails to IT and don't click any links in emails.

Thanks!


<1/3 of admins> *skim* *delete* *do nothing else*
<at least one admin> *opens phishing email* *clicks link out of habit* "oh sh*t..." *tells no one*
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: BDR International Ltd "Transportation Specialists" supplied trucks for the protest.

[Fark user image image 850x637]

This even hit the international news - I've seen it on aljazeera.com - yet no followup or mention in the local news of consequences.

What good does outing the supporters do if there are no consequences for aiming a mob at our infrastructure?


Because it let's authoritarians know that you just can't control the people like a herd of cattle.
Kinda the camel/tent thing.
If you dont oppose the small things now, how will you ever be able to oppose them later?
I'm starting to think that a lot of farkers would be in heaven if they lived in China.
Actions speak louder then words....what are you saying?
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: snowshovel: How sad that the fark members laugh at Americans who exist solely to protect the freedoms that they think they deserve

I'll bet that sounded really profound to you in your head. I wasn't aware Canadian truckers were in charge of my protecting my freedoms. Do you have a friend you really trust? You should text them and ask for honest feedback before posting. Something like, "hey dude. I was thinking about telling everyone the sole purpose of truckers is to keep Americans' freedoms intact." And they would reply, "no dumbass. Their purpose is to deliver goods across the continent to keep trade moving and keep the supply chain running. By blocking roads and bridges, they're actually inhibiting freedoms that people have come to expect." Then you'd both have a good laugh and he'd swing by to visit your mom, then take you out for a Happy Meal.


That's right... GD it. Get your a$$'s back to work
Lick that boot.
We have all the science.
Do as we say.
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Maybe they were going to the Ram Ranch to get their money back.
 
