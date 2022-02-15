 Skip to content
(Vice)   Bitcoin proud to finance any attempts at undermining democracy in Canada and US
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is the dumbest thing I've read all day. Assuming nobody rips them off (huge assumption), how are they going to use the bitcoin? The gas station and grocery stores don't take it. If they convert it and try to transfer it to a bank, they'll lose it.

I know this may come as a shock, but I think this bitcoin plan might be poorly thought out.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Tip: Do at least take the time to read the part of TFA where they describe how they plan to distribute the funds. I had a good laugh. Hilarity is sure to ensue. Would make a nice flowchart too.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well I'm sure this won't happen cause the Government to do a deeper dive into somehow regulating this.
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, yes, leftists are cheering on the sweeping expansion of government controls.  No surprise, there.
 
Barry McCockner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: Plan: Give the bitcoin to 200 truckers in a verifiable way. Distribute seed words pre-loaded with 10,000,021 satoshi and instructions for truckers for securing/using the funds.

Uh huh. Yep, I'm sure the truckers know exactly what you mean.
 
Jerseysteve22
‘’ 1 hour ago  
bUt ItS dEcEnTrALiZeD
 
LineNoise
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We have donated 100....no...80....no 110....no....90....no.....how the hell long does this transaction take? And I paid HOW much for it? to the truckers....who, are the kind of people who think sitting in intersections waving flags does something, and we expect them to convert it to something they can actually use"
 
Toxophil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, they can buy 1mill worth of shiatty pizza? Does Canada have Pizza Hut?
 
Mr. Breeze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

State_College_Arsonist: Ah, yes, leftists are cheering on the sweeping expansion of government controls.  No surprise, there.


I suppose you'd be on board if someone ran over some of these protesters blocking the highway instead? I mean that's the preferred method of the GQP correct?
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But I was promised that crypto would be excellent for moving around illicit funds, outside the reach or control of any government or financial institution.  Are you telling me Bitcoin can't even do that right?
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...surely this whole article is satire.

It reads like they're satirising the idea of Bitcoin, but I feel it's real and people are actually acting out their own personal comedy.
 
Lars The Canadian Viking
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While I'm slightly on the side of the truckers, I just see police getting their hands on this cash eventually. Probably mostly from wallets discovered after individuals get their cellphone seized.
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 1 hour ago  

State_College_Arsonist: Ah, yes, leftists are cheering on the sweeping expansion of government controls.  No surprise, there.


Then why are you guys expanding government to include denying medical care to women?  Naziesque governments are big in nature and yet you're always begging for one.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I donated hundreds of JPGs to their cause.
They can turn them into NFTs and have plenty of cash.
 
Ed Willy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA:Bitcoiners scrambled to seize the unprecedented opportunity to prove the value of the digital currency, which is a peer-to-peer protocol that (like torrents) cannot be censored except for at key centralized points such as exchanges.

This is what most people don't get, if you have to use a wallet or exchange, it's no longer peer-to-peer and you just have an unregulated bank that no protection if the people running it are scammers, hackers steal your coin. And the NSA/CIA/FBI have known for a while how to trace it, they just are judicious enough not to pop every libertarian buying some synthetic drugs since that will tip their hand (assuming it's not the intel agencies selling the drugs to fund some of their activities off-books)
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"None of us know how to use that goddamn bitcoin," said one participant in a viral Twitter Spaces

It's only good for ransomware attacks, duh.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lars The Canadian Viking: While I'm slightly on the side of the truckers, I just see police getting their hands on this cash eventually. Probably mostly from wallets discovered after individuals get their cellphone seized.


You're pro-plague?
What a weird, horrible stance.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: This is the dumbest thing I've read all day. Assuming nobody rips them off (huge assumption), how are they going to use the bitcoin? The gas station and grocery stores don't take it. If they convert it and try to transfer it to a bank, they'll lose it.


There are Bitcoin ATMs where they could take some of it out as cash. I don't know what the security is like these days, but a burner phone capable of receiving SMS might be enough.
 
wrenchboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: This is the dumbest thing I've read all day. Assuming nobody rips them off (huge assumption), how are they going to use the bitcoin? The gas station and grocery stores don't take it. If they convert it and try to transfer it to a bank, they'll lose it.

I know this may come as a shock, but I think this bitcoin plan might be poorly thought out.


I know that there is one Bitcoin ATM in my city, I don't know where it is as I'll never get enough crypto to justify making a withdrawal.

All the same, just goes to show you that the protesters are not smart enough to set up crypto wallets and accounts to access and transfer funds between accounts. Anyway.....
 
Lord Bear [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

State_College_Arsonist: Ah, yes, leftists are cheering on the sweeping expansion of government controls.  No surprise, there.


You honestly have no idea how that works.  It's hardly the dictatorial powers that right wing media paint it as.  Yes it does give the government more powers, however:

1) All decisions still need to go through the house of commons.  It doesn't make Trudeau a dictator by any means.
2) We currently have a minority government, so a consensus will be necessary to do much of anything.
3) Any major overstep of powers would likely trigger a non-confidence vote and an election.


As for the crypto community, I am frankly disgusted by some of the sentiment I've seen.  I got banned from /r/bitcoin for calling the truckers "Terrorists".  Money coming to these assholes should be seized and used to pay their victims.  Canada has been one of the more progressive countries in the crypto space and I can see that coming to a halt if foreign money is directly used to fund criminal/terrorist actions.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bitcoin programmer and commentator Jimmy Song in a tweet. "If they can't stop #Bitcoin from going to the truckers, I think we easily triple in price.

And there is the hustle...
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wouldn't it be easier to just convert it to cash and hand it out?
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lord Bear: State_College_Arsonist: Ah, yes, leftists are cheering on the sweeping expansion of government controls.  No surprise, there.

You honestly have no idea how that works.  It's hardly the dictatorial powers that right wing media paint it as.  Yes it does give the government more powers, however:

1) All decisions still need to go through the house of commons.  It doesn't make Trudeau a dictator by any means.
2) We currently have a minority government, so a consensus will be necessary to do much of anything.
3) Any major overstep of powers would likely trigger a non-confidence vote and an election.


As for the crypto community, I am frankly disgusted by some of the sentiment I've seen.  I got banned from /r/bitcoin for calling the truckers "Terrorists".  Money coming to these assholes should be seized and used to pay their victims.  Canada has been one of the more progressive countries in the crypto space and I can see that coming to a halt if foreign money is directly used to fund criminal/terrorist actions.


He claims he's for anarchy and yet he votes.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lars The Canadian Viking: While I'm slightly on the side of the truckers, I just see police getting their hands on this cash eventually. Probably mostly from wallets discovered after individuals get their cellphone seized.


Slightly on the side of crazy assholes who not only can't do the right thing themselves, but have to cause trouble for others, is no way to go through life. These are the traitors. Regular truckers have nothing to do with these far-right shiatstains.
 
AgentKGB [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Benjamin Dichter and "NobodyCaribou," a pseudonymous self-described "professional orange-piller" who has been making the rounds in crypto-world

On behalf of B.C. I am so sorry.
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: I donated hundreds of JPGs to their cause.
They can turn them into NFTs and have plenty of cash.


JPGs of dicks, presumably?  By the bagload?
 
ISubmittedThisYesterdayWithAMuchFunnierHeadline
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think anything thus far in my 54 years on this earth has made me feel more hopelessly and irredeemably out of touch with the modern world than my failure to grasp the concept of crypto currency.  It's money?  Since when do they run television ads for money?  I guess I'll just keep building buildings, cashing the paper checks they mail to me, and putting it in the bank.
 
sprgrss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lord Bear: 3) Any major overstep of powers would likely trigger a non-confidence vote and an election.


That should have been triggered the moment he started talking about seizing property without due process.
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  

State_College_Arsonist: Ah, yes, leftists are cheering on the sweeping expansion of government controls.  No surprise, there.


And cuckservatives are ooking in pleasure at financing terrorism with laundered money.
 
Nexzus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

State_College_Arsonist: Ah, yes, leftists are cheering on the sweeping expansion of government controls.  No surprise, there.


I don't think it'll be the government impeding this well-thought-out-and-executed plan.
 
sprgrss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Malenfant: Slightly on the side of crazy assholes who not only can't do the right thing themselves, but have to cause trouble for others, is no way to go through life. These are the traitors. Regular truckers have nothing to do with these far-right shiatstains.


So not supporting your favored policy positions is now treason?

remind me again who is the threat to democracy
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Breeze: State_College_Arsonist: Ah, yes, leftists are cheering on the sweeping expansion of government controls.  No surprise, there.

I suppose you'd be on board if someone ran over some of these protesters blocking the highway instead? I mean that's the preferred method of the GQP correct?


It would make him spring to his full, turgid 8 ... centimeters
 
sprgrss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

anuran: And cuckservatives are ooking in pleasure at financing terrorism with laundered money.


What makes them terrorists?
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sprgrss: Malenfant: Slightly on the side of crazy assholes who not only can't do the right thing themselves, but have to cause trouble for others, is no way to go through life. These are the traitors. Regular truckers have nothing to do with these far-right shiatstains.

So not supporting your favored policy positions is now treason?

remind me again who is the threat to democracy


Purposely infecting others and being Nazis seems more of a threat to me *shrug*
 
sprgrss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rattlesnake Rattles Me: Purposely infecting others and being Nazis seems more of a threat to me *shrug*


Everything I don't like is Hitler
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sprgrss: Rattlesnake Rattles Me: Purposely infecting others and being Nazis seems more of a threat to me *shrug*

Everything I don't like is Hitler


Ever since learning about Nazi Germany in school, I vowed to never vote for a conservative.
 
Fairmont
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unlike the U.S., Canada has very strict limits on political donations, of which the trucker protests definitely apply. The individual limit in my province is $100, for example. Federal elections spending was capped at $30million per party last election. The multi-million dollar sums being funelled to the protesters are larger than what most federal parties raised last election. Any money being sent to this protest is not only blatantly illegal, but is gross foreign political interference if coming from outside of Canada.
 
Lord Bear [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sprgrss: anuran: And cuckservatives are ooking in pleasure at financing terrorism with laundered money.

What makes them terrorists?


They are pushing a political point by the use of force and intimidation.  The very definition of a terrorist.

At the very least they are criminals.  Since blocking borders and roads by force violates many Canadian laws.
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lord Bear: sprgrss: anuran: And cuckservatives are ooking in pleasure at financing terrorism with laundered money.

What makes them terrorists?

They are pushing a political point by the use of force and intimidation.  The very definition of a terrorist.

At the very least they are criminals.  Since blocking borders and roads by force violates many Canadian laws.


Makes me wonder why they didn't charge Americans who blocked the borders with some sort of attempt of foreign invasion or something.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The idiots are as tech savvy as my grandmother. There's an 80% chance any crypto they get will simply be stolen before they can convert it to real currency.
 
Lord Bear [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sprgrss: Lord Bear: 3) Any major overstep of powers would likely trigger a non-confidence vote and an election.

That should have been triggered the moment he started talking about seizing property without due process.


Seizing money from suspected criminals and criminal actions is completely within the mandate of any government, even without emergency powers.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ISubmittedThisYesterdayWithAMuchFunnierHeadline: I don't think anything thus far in my 54 years on this earth has made me feel more hopelessly and irredeemably out of touch with the modern world than my failure to grasp the concept of crypto currency.  It's money?  Since when do they run television ads for money?  I guess I'll just keep building buildings, cashing the paper checks they mail to me, and putting it in the bank.


Think about what money actually is. It's a currency that can be freely traded between people for goods and services. What's the value of the money? Without a gold standard or something similar it's what people agree the value to be.

Its not a lot different than if a farmer traded a horse to a blacksmith for a stove. The stove and the horse are currencies and the farmer and blacksmith agree that they are of equal value.

What is cryptocurrency? A form of currency that can be traded for goods and services that has a value agreed upon by the users of that currency.  It's more risky because unlike the dollar there's not an entire country to back it up and try to maintain its value but other than that it's pretty much the same.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ISubmittedThisYesterdayWithAMuchFunnierHeadline: I don't think anything thus far in my 54 years on this earth has made me feel more hopelessly and irredeemably out of touch with the modern world than my failure to grasp the concept of crypto currency.  It's money?  Since when do they run television ads for money?  I guess I'll just keep building buildings, cashing the paper checks they mail to me, and putting it in the bank.


It's like Franklin Mint Collectible Plates except digital.
It has no meaning or value to anybody except a small niche group, and of course the next person who you can sell one to, for actual money.
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess according to conservatives, only the US/Canada border is allowed to be open.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sprgrss: Rattlesnake Rattles Me: Purposely infecting others and being Nazis seems more of a threat to me *shrug*

Everything I don't like is Hitler


The problem is that you and the Republican Party and all their equivalents worldwide, do like Hitler.
 
zbtop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, the procedure for getting this done looks...stupidly complex, and requires every person at every step to be trustworthy and motivated towards getting everything where it needs to go, and if not then it breaks and someone gets to run off with a chunk of cash. And they're trying to coordinate *dozens* of people as part of this scheme?


This is cult level lunacy.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rattlesnake Rattles Me: I guess according to conservatives, only the US/Canada border is allowed to be open.


The US/Mexican border is also allowed to be open, but only in one direction.
Any border should be open to white people.
 
Xenolith0
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I know it is really fun to shiat on bitcoin, but you guys, come on, a least "know your enemy". Getting BTC into USD/CAD anonymously is actually some-what easy (read: not super easy) and safe.

BISQ: https://bisq.wiki/Introduction
and: https://localbitcoins.com/

I personally can't speak for localbitcoin, but I have use BISQ twice, one buy and one sell. I can say "it worked".
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: This is the dumbest thing I've read all day. Assuming nobody rips them off (huge assumption), how are they going to use the bitcoin? The gas station and grocery stores don't take it. If they convert it and try to transfer it to a bank, they'll lose it.

I know this may come as a shock, but I think this bitcoin plan might be poorly thought out.


So you're telling me that if I can't spend a currency it really has no value?  What a weird concept.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
In other news, there's another GiveSendGo leak.
 
