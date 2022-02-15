 Skip to content
(NBC News)   We interrupt your regularly scheduled news cycle of endless horror to report that it looks like they cured HIV in another person, now: back to the terror   (nbcnews.com) divider line
    More: Spiffy, HIV, AIDS, Immune system, Stem cell, Infectious disease, Blood, Bone marrow, new case study  
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now my anus is open for business!!
 
Murflette [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, to even qualify for this treatment, which has failed a number of times in other people, a person has to have HIV and then develop a specific form of cancer.

What a sh*tty lottery
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Using stem cells to cure HIV?

The righties won't like this
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's great.  Screaming into the void has become my primary form of entertainment.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JasonOfOrillia: That's great.  Screaming into the void has become my primary form of entertainment.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 1 hour ago  

freddyV: Using stem cells to cure HIV?

The righties won't like this


They wouldn't approve of curing HIV regardless...

(...unless it's for themselves or immediate family, totally different)
 
luthia
‘’ 1 hour ago  

freddyV: Using stem cells to cure HIV?

The righties won't like this


There's probably a drug for holstein cattle that will work just as well..
 
Alebak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Murflette: So, to even qualify for this treatment, which has failed a number of times in other people, a person has to have HIV and then develop a specific form of cancer.

What a sh*tty lottery


It's not great now, but this is what progress to a full blown treatment for all looks like.

Fingers crossed that they pull it off.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't care what they say. Cures of this nature normally take upwards of 50 years. I don't trust anything that only took 40 years. I'm gonna do my own research. Why should I wear condoms? I'm gonna do what grandpa did and just soak my dick in a pickle jar for 10 minutes right after hot oily butt sex. AND, you can't get aids if you don't get tested.
 
covfefe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, so to get this, you have to have HIV? That's just unfair.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
This is absolutely amazing. It's probably the most exciting time for medicine since we realized illness (probably) wasn't caused by evil spirits.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: I don't care what they say. Cures of this nature normally take upwards of 50 years. I don't trust anything that only took 40 years. I'm gonna do my own research. Why should I wear condoms? I'm gonna do what grandpa did and just soak my dick in a pickle jar for 10 minutes right after hot oily butt sex. AND, you can't get aids if you don't get tested.


Username checks out.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Far too late for many, but I'm glad we're making progress.

/raises shot glass of Koskenkorva
 
Nimbull
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: This is absolutely amazing. It's probably the most exciting time for medicine since we realized illness (probably) wasn't caused by evil spirits.


No those evil spirits found they could get a better career advancements working in billing in the for profit medical industry.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

freddyV: Using stem cells to cure HIV?

The righties won't like this


They're against curing it anyway.  Because you can only get it through godlessness, like doing the gay butt stuff, or not enough faith, or some other B.S.
 
2farknfunny
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I thought the dirty, dirty Dutch had just yesterday announced a new HIV variant VB with 50 mutations rendering it much more highly virulent.
 
IDisposable
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Anyone ever seen the TV chow Counterpart?

It's on Amazon included with Amazon Prime.  I highly recommend it.

So in this show, there is a science experiment that results in the universe being duplicated.  One of the duplicate Earths continues pretty much as normal, but in the other Earth , there is a devastating flu-like pandemic in the early 90s that kills a large percentage of the world's population.

That Earth develops quite a few advances in medical technology, including a cure for AIDS.
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
What if you're a nihilist, huh subby?
Did you ever think about them, and how they might feel about humanity being saved from a deadly virus?


...No. You only thought about yourself. <shameful finger-that-doesn't-exist wagging here>
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

freddyV: Using stem cells to cure HIV?

The righties won't like this


They've softened their stance in recent years. But unborn or aborted fetuses still off limits. That they'll forever clutch pearls over.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Mugato: Now my anus is open for business!!


C'mon, it already was, admit it.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: I don't care what they say. Cures of this nature normally take upwards of 50 years. I don't trust anything that only took 40 years. I'm gonna do my own research. Why should I wear condoms? I'm gonna do what grandpa did and just soak my dick in a pickle jar for 10 minutes right after hot oily butt sex. AND, you can't get aids if you don't get tested.


Is that why grandmas breath always smelled like vinegar?
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It's not science, it's Magic!
 
omnimancer28
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

bigbadideasinaction: freddyV: Using stem cells to cure HIV?

The righties won't like this

They wouldn't approve of curing HIV regardless...

(...unless it's for themselves or immediate family, totally different)


Oh pish posh.  It is not like we developed an HPV vaccine that would protect thousands from cervical cancer and right wingers opposed it because it would make sex safer.  Oh wait, carry on.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Murflette: So, to even qualify for this treatment, which has failed a number of times in other people, a person has to have HIV and then develop a specific form of cancer.

What a sh*tty lottery


Now we just have to figure out how to give them cancer.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

fanbladesaresharp: Hey Nurse!: I don't care what they say. Cures of this nature normally take upwards of 50 years. I don't trust anything that only took 40 years. I'm gonna do my own research. Why should I wear condoms? I'm gonna do what grandpa did and just soak my dick in a pickle jar for 10 minutes right after hot oily butt sex. AND, you can't get aids if you don't get tested.

Is that why grandmas breath always smelled like vinegar?


No, but it explains why Uncle Robby liked pickled eggs so much
 
hammettman
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: This is absolutely amazing. It's probably the most exciting time for medicine since we realized illness (probably) wasn't caused by evil spirits.


And just imagine, we're just about reaching that time when we can almost pinpoint exactly what to do to cure and conquer a great number of illnesses through medicinal practice and protocols and a lot of it is getting refuted because "evil spirits?"
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
June 27th, 2034 - This was the day the cure for aids was approved for public use.  It is also known as "The day everyone got laid."
 
