hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not even hip enough to finish reading this article.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not my thing these days but I get the college-appeal of the place. It seems like the kind of bar that we would chill out in for a few beers before finally going home.
 
luthia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had just gotten back from my first and only Burning Man, so it must've been September 2004.

must have been
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: I'm not even hip enough to finish reading this article.


Hipper than me, I got to the word Tecate and clicked out.
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If his bar is cooler than anyone else's doesn't that disqualify him as a hipster?
 
mazzz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Photoshop this hipster doing hipster shait.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eh, I thought that was a good read actually. Reminder of how less lame our culture used to be only a mere 20 years ago.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mazzz: Photoshop this hipster doing hipster shait.

[Fark user image image 850x566]


If there was a man named Actually.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My granola brings the boys to the yard
And they're like, it's better than yours....
 
zez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not any more since everyone knows about it

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
rudemix [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I went to Smith's and bought a bottle of rum and also a bottle of vodka. I bought some cokes, some ginger-beer, and some tonic water and also some limes. I have glasses and ice and a jigger and I really enjoy going home after work and pouring some drink for myself as i decide what to warm up for dinner while Assassin's Creed: Odyssey loads up.

I am sure there could be something I am missing in my life by not going to bars, especially hipster bars, where i can drink the fanciest new drink with a smoke bubble on top from a special fart-warmed glass blown by artisanal albinos in Algeria, but I am hard pressed to think of what that thing I am missing is. Not to mention i tend to be cheap as fark about things, and outside special occasions, paying for a couple drinks that costs more than my home supply seems absurd.
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
How do we even know he's a Hipster?

Black nail polish?  Check.
"Ironic" buttons on a tweed coat?  Check.
Wool hat with brim to side?  Check.
First beard stubble?  Check.
Plaid shirt from the 90s?  Check.
Special necklaces that have "meaning"?  Check.
Gold ring with gemstone?  Check
White guy?  Check

/Just glad he didn't show his tattoos
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

mazzz: Photoshop this hipster doing hipster shait.

[Fark user image image 850x566]


Man, he has that hat tilted at just the correct angle!
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
funnest sf barhopping trip ever: launch tin boat at sausalito, cross sf bay right at the golden gate, tie up at pier 19, go get lunch, hit four bars for a beer apeice, go back to sausalito via alcatraz, have another cocktail where we launch out, launch out, then hit our usual san rafael bars. great fun day of barhopping, probly couldnt get away with it these days.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
guy walks into a bar and says to the bartender; "i'll have a Tecate".
bartender reaches under the bar, grabs a can of Tecate out of the minifridge places it in front of the guy and says; "that'll be 8 dollars."

/
 
austerity101
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Maybe it's because I'm queer, but nothing about this strikes me as weird, unusual, or insufferable.

"But the impressively cheap drinks, exquisitely curated jukebox, delightfully campy decor and weirdo clientele made smelling like an ashtray the next day almost worth it."

Hell, that's something practically any Farker would say under the right circumstances. It sounds like this bar embraces weird people more or less without judgment, which is definitely an important thing for a bar with a significant queer customer base.

The word "hipster" is largely meaningless. It basically just means "young person I don't like because they do things different from me," or at best it's a descriptor for a cultural subset of twentysomethings in the first decade of the 2000s.  Other similar historical terms include "hippie," "punk," "mod," and "beatnik."
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: [Fark user image 425x312]
[Fark user image 425x303]


haha me too. Is that for when someone only talks about the last time we were out and how much fun we had being out?
 
kevinatilusa
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
He could teach you, but then he'd have to charge.
 
genner
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I made fun of hipsters before it was cool.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I had just gotten back from my first and only Burning Man, so it must've been September 2004. After wearing a bandana around my neck for a week in case I needed to breathe in a sandstorm, I thought I might work the accessory into my regular style. But apparently my friend Mike, in the skin-tight black jeans, black leather jacket, black Buddy Holly glasses and perfectly trimmed stubble, thought it was too hipster. Back when people cared about such things, hipsters reminded me of junkies, in the sense that they thought everyone else was one but themselves. Guess I was a hipster, too.

In 2005, I got into an argument in a bar in a gentrifying neighborhood with a bartender who had a man bun while I was wearing a cowboy shirt that started with the lyrics to "Panama" and ended with mutual accusations that we should be ignored because "you're a hipster".
 
ifky
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Kids in the Hall - He's Hip, He's Cool, He's 45 S03 E11 03
Youtube FLiodz-Md8s
 
mazzz
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
austerity101:

The word "hipster" is largely meaningless. It basically just means "young person I don't like because they do things different from me,"

It could end up being the last group everyone can insult and get away with it. Plus, it has the added benefit of having nothing to do with an immutable characteristic.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Headline: No bar has a better Mark Zuckerberg story

Article: Mark Zuckerberg was carded here once.

Well that was underwhelming but to be fair I haven't read any other Mark Zuckerberg bar story.
 
austerity101
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

mazzz: austerity101:

The word "hipster" is largely meaningless. It basically just means "young person I don't like because they do things different from me,"

It could end up being the last group everyone can insult and get away with it. Plus, it has the added benefit of having nothing to do with an immutable characteristic.


But it's just stupid. It's just a word people use to me "I don't like you." Who cares?
 
mazzz
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

austerity101: mazzz: austerity101:

The word "hipster" is largely meaningless. It basically just means "young person I don't like because they do things different from me,"

It could end up being the last group everyone can insult and get away with it. Plus, it has the added benefit of having nothing to do with an immutable characteristic.

But it's just stupid. It's just a word people use to me "I don't like you." Who cares?


Oh, it's definitely stupid, but so is [enter stupid thing here] and we do that all the time too.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: Headline: No bar has a better Mark Zuckerberg story

Article: Mark Zuckerberg was carded here once.

Well that was underwhelming but to be fair I haven't read any other Mark Zuckerberg bar story.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: Headline: No bar has a better Mark Zuckerberg story

Article: Mark Zuckerberg was carded here once.

Well that was underwhelming but to be fair I haven't read any other Mark Zuckerberg bar story.


So did they replace the erroneous punch card and rerun the stack?
 
K.B.O. Winston [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
rudemix:  I am sure there could be something I am missing in my life by not going to bars, especially hipster bars, where i can drink the fanciest new drink with a smoke bubble on top from a special fart-warmed glass blown by artisanal albinos in Algeria, but I am hard pressed to think of what that thing I am missing is. Not to mention i tend to be cheap as fark about things, and outside special occasions, paying for a couple drinks that costs more than my home supply seems absurd.

I sometimes use bar excursions to try new (for me) whiskies.  Even with the higher costs for a single shot it's worth it to try something new without spending the $ for a whole bottle.

Also did the Flaviar whiskey advent calendar this year.  That's how we got into Benromach.
 
Kraftwerk Orange
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Challenge Accepted.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Old stock photo - it's now held the record for *8* years.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

mazzz: Photoshop this hipster doing hipster shait.

[Fark user image 850x566]


that hat makes me irrationally angry
 
austerity101
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

rudemix: I am sure there could be something I am missing in my life by not going to bars, especially hipster bars, where i can drink the fanciest new drink with a smoke bubble on top from a special fart-warmed glass blown by artisanal albinos in Algeria, but I am hard pressed to think of what that thing I am missing is. Not to mention i tend to be cheap as fark about things, and outside special occasions, paying for a couple drinks that costs more than my home supply seems absurd.


This bar historically has had a really strong gay customer base. Bars are much more important to the queer community than they are to straight people, because for you all its just a place you go to get drunk and like hit on chicks or whatever. And that's fine, because overwhelmingly that's what bars are for. But for the queer community, they are important sanctuaries for us, especially at a time when simply existing was against the law. They allow us a place to be ourselves--to look the way we want, behave the way we want, and express love and lust the way we want. Even then we weren't totally safe (e.g. police raids, arson, people in the South recording license plates) but it was the best we had.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: I'm not even hip enough to finish reading this article.


I didn't finish reading the article before it was cool.
 
Rereading TekWar
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Hip? In San Francisco?  Not this Millennium.   It's been nothing but Midwestern tech-bros, cosplaying as SF hipsters, for yonks.
 
genner
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

dbaggins: Wine Sipping Elitist: Headline: No bar has a better Mark Zuckerberg story

Article: Mark Zuckerberg was carded here once.

Well that was underwhelming but to be fair I haven't read any other Mark Zuckerberg bar story.

[Fark user image 474x321]


I'm pretty sure this is the most interesting thing that has ever happened in Zuckerbergs life.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

austerity101: rudemix: I am sure there could be something I am missing in my life by not going to bars, especially hipster bars, where i can drink the fanciest new drink with a smoke bubble on top from a special fart-warmed glass blown by artisanal albinos in Algeria, but I am hard pressed to think of what that thing I am missing is. Not to mention i tend to be cheap as fark about things, and outside special occasions, paying for a couple drinks that costs more than my home supply seems absurd.

This bar historically has had a really strong gay customer base. Bars are much more important to the queer community than they are to straight people, because for you all its just a place you go to get drunk and like hit on chicks or whatever. And that's fine, because overwhelmingly that's what bars are for. But for the queer community, they are important sanctuaries for us, especially at a time when simply existing was against the law. They allow us a place to be ourselves--to look the way we want, behave the way we want, and express love and lust the way we want. Even then we weren't totally safe (e.g. police raids, arson, people in the South recording license plates) but it was the best we had.


Really? I thought it was just a neighborhood bar, a few blocks from my house. I've been in there a few times and I didn't get a gay bar vibe at all. To be fair I also didn't get a hipster vibe either.
 
mononymous
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Kraftwerk Orange: Challenge Accepted.

[Fark user image 850x566]

Old stock photo - it's now held the record for *8* years.


I was thinking about opening a bar called "Alcoholics Anonymous", but then I decided not to.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

genner: dbaggins: Wine Sipping Elitist: Headline: No bar has a better Mark Zuckerberg story

Article: Mark Zuckerberg was carded here once.

Well that was underwhelming but to be fair I haven't read any other Mark Zuckerberg bar story.

[Fark user image 474x321]

I'm pretty sure this is the most interesting thing that has ever happened in Zuckerbergs life.


But for me, it was a Tuesday!
 
MythDragon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Why did the hipster burn his mouth on the pizza?
He ate it before it was cool.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"I had just gotten back from my first and only Burning Man, so it must've been September 2004. After wearing a bandana around my neck for a week in case I needed to breathe in a sandstorm, I thought I might work the accessory into my regular style. But apparently my friend Mike, in the skin-tight black jeans, black leather jacket, black Buddy Holly glasses and perfectly trimmed stubble,"

Wow, that's taking insufferable to an insufferable level.
 
Madcaplaff
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

genner: I made fun of hipsters before it was cool.


I knew guys who were hipsters back in the early 90's. Vintage clothes, weird tastes in music, etc.  It's not a new phenomenon, there have always been these types of bar flies/more in the know than you types.

/and they've always been insufferable.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: I'm not even hip enough to finish reading this article.


Last time I saw a life story that self-involved and boring, there was at least a recipe at the end of it.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

austerity101: ...or at best it's a descriptor for a cultural subset of twentysomethings in the first decade of the 2000s.  Other similar historical terms include "hippie," "punk," "mod," and "beatnik."


A hipster absolutely is not a hippie, not a punk, not a mod, maybe some overlap with a beatnik though.
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Impossible, it's not even in Brooklyn.
 
thiefofdreams
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: hubiestubert: I'm not even hip enough to finish reading this article.

Last time I saw a life story that self-involved and boring, there was at least a recipe at the end of it.


farking right?

I wanna know how to make this cookie notbhewr about your dead aunts cat that she left the recipe to in her will.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
And, aren't these articles like the kiss of death for such places?
 
