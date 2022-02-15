 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's 4-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Bad Manners, The Housemartins, The Jazz Butcher, and Midge Ure. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #313. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
'Standing' by...
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Present and accounted for
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Hi everybody. We gonna get a report on the Illuminati Hotties show?
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody. We gonna get a report on the Illuminati Hotties show?


they needed Pista on the soundboard instead of [redacted].
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Speaking of The Housemartins, I just watched this interesting Paul Heaton bio on YouTube:
PAUL HEATON: FROM HULL TO HEATONGRAD
Youtube tHFLV9s34Ws
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Wotcha.
I am appropriately dressed this evening
Fark user imageView Full Size


Thank you Neo Moxie.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Home of the cobra chickens checking in...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody. We gonna get a report on the Illuminati Hotties show?

they needed Pista on the soundboard instead of [redacted].


I would have soundboarded them good & proper
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Evening everybody!

I chose to leave my daily life behind today so here I am not only present but ready.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Pista: Wotcha.
I am appropriately dressed this evening
[Fark user image 425x566]

Thank you Neo Moxie.


Oh. & I did like this nice touch on the envelope
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
