(KMPH San Joaquin Valley)   Bakersfield stumbles upon the sport of the future; Tour de France meets Pamplona   (kmph.com) divider line
Rhino Jockey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Birnone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only this was no ordinary cow

It was a cow with a penis.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The bulls are riding bikes now?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Intersports play?

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
robodog
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Almost had that happen to me, was riding on the outer ring path around the lower geyser basin in Yellowstone, came around a corner that had a bluff at the turn and there's a huge bull about 6' off the path. I lock up my brakes, almost fly over the handlebars and call to my dad who is a few feet behind me. The bull bellowed out a ground shaking grunt, stomped the earth twice, but luckily didn't charge. We stood absolutely still for about 5 minutes while he wandered about 40-50' away from the path and then peddled away quite quickly.
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Just got through spending the night in Bakersfield, on our way from Northern California to Phoenix. From my point of view, both the bull and the bicyclist had a lot of good reasons to be upset.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Are the steaks OK?
 
SuburbanCowboy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Said the cyclist to the Bull "You don't know me, but you don't like me. Say you care less how I feel."
 
Mock26
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
If you cannot outride a bull then you do not deserve tot be the winner.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Spicing up the Tour de France for the Olympics? It's an idea.

Picasso made a bull head sculpture from a bicycle seat. They could use a copy of this as the prize if it doesn't make the Olympics.

si.wsj.netView Full Size


This is not the first time I have used Picasso's Bull Head. I have used it in Donald Trump jokes because of the famous photo where he looks like he is wearing a lacquered bicycle seat as a comb-over. That, by the way, is how he does it: combs it all forward, combs it back and then sprays it as solid as bakelite.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The only factoid I know about Bakersfield, CA, is that is a real dump.
 
Watubi
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This wouldn't happen if the road had bull lanes
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Another theory: Trump is the Man with a Duck on His Head from Discworld. Nobody dares to ask him about the duck.
 
USAF Retired
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
🎶 Spent a night there in the can. 🎶
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Is the meth okay?
 
lurkey
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

fredbox: Is the meth okay?


It's in the vault at the Buck Owens Crystal Palace.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

fredbox: Is the meth okay?


That's Fresno.
 
Summa cum loudly
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Bakersfield??!! BAKERSFIELD!!!!!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

robodog: Almost had that happen to me, was riding on the outer ring path around the lower geyser basin in Yellowstone, came around a corner that had a bluff at the turn and there's a huge bull about 6' off the path. I lock up my brakes, almost fly over the handlebars and call to my dad who is a few feet behind me. The bull bellowed out a ground shaking grunt, stomped the earth twice, but luckily didn't charge. We stood absolutely still for about 5 minutes while he wandered about 40-50' away from the path and then peddled away quite quickly.


How mooooving.
 
