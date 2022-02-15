 Skip to content
(CNN)   People really like munching on Justin Bieber's balls   (cnn.com) divider line
20
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And not one of them is salty

/doing it wrong
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.npr.orgView Full Size
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
. o O (Justin Bieber Ate My Balls?)
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Stale, sterile, and sparsely pubed.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

buckeyebrain: . o O (Justin Bieber Ate My Balls?)


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Here's a suggestion: Go back to being a coffee shop. The food is awful if you aren't going to invest in deep fryers or flat tops don't bother. Stores selling real donuts are lined up down the street so take a hint.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
He found some? Huh.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

SurfaceTension: [media.npr.org image 530x361]


Came here for this. Leaving satisfied.

But we need to share the whole sketch.

NPR's Delicious Dish: Schweddy Balls - SNL
Youtube bPpcfH_HHH8
 
berylman
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The Canadian coffee chain's parent company, Restaurant Brands International,

Woah, you mean there is a single fast food franchise which is not owned by Yum! brands? I am shocked
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

berylman: The Canadian coffee chain's parent company, Restaurant Brands International,

Woah, you mean there is a single fast food franchise which is not owned by Yum! brands? I am shocked


It's another conglomerate. They also own Burger King and Popeye's.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I heard Selena didn't care for them. She's not the ball sucking type I guess.
 
Call the Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Correlation. Causation. Whatever..

GFY Bieba
 
sjmcc13 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: Here's a suggestion: Go back to being a coffee shop. The food is awful if you aren't going to invest in deep fryers or flat tops don't bother. Stores selling real donuts are lined up down the street so take a hint.


Not in Canada, there they are the stores selling donuts.

But ya, their food selection leaves something to be desired.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
A limited-time donut hole line, called "Timbiebs Timbits"

Just shoot me.
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
This seems like it'd be more likely due to an increase in people going back to the office over the past few months.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ChiliBoots: This seems like it'd be more likely due to an increase in people going back to the office over the past few months.


Sounds like that is partially a factor too.

Restaurant Brands International, parent company of the famous coffee-and-doughnut chain named after a former hockey great, reported that sales increased by 10.3% at its stores that have been open for more than a year in the fourth quarter of 2021. That compares with an 11% decline for the same quarter a year earlier.

The question is how will Tim Horton's keep drawing in customers? Novelty promotions usually have a limited shelf-life.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
FTA: Bieber created the flavors.

Right.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

kpaxoid: FTA: Bieber created the flavors.

Right.


But the commercial said so!

And the commercial wouldn't lie to me would it?
 
Phil McKraken [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Ram Ranch loves Justin Beiber's balls.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

sjmcc13: RTOGUY: Here's a suggestion: Go back to being a coffee shop. The food is awful if you aren't going to invest in deep fryers or flat tops don't bother. Stores selling real donuts are lined up down the street so take a hint.

Not in Canada, there they are the stores selling donuts.

But ya, their food selection leaves something to be desired.


There are most definitely speciality donut places and bakeries still making fresh donuts and they sell out by noon.
 
