(Daily Star)   Secluded island in the Indian Ocean now one of last Covid-free places on Earth. Difficulty: If you visit it you risk being killed on sight if the inhabitants see you (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
North Sentinel Island?

*click*

North Sentinel Island. Funny, I've been thinking/reading about the Sentinelese lately. Maybe they'll make the news again for killing a boat full of dipshiats looking for an antivax paradise.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
So... we don't know if they have COVID or not. Not like they posted on the 'gram.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Cargo cult wanted to infiltrate cargo cult.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
But hey, if you do get killed we can laugh at you
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Cargo cult wanted to infiltrate cargo cult.


They totally wrecked that missionary that tried that shiat last year
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Keep an eye on Utah...that island would be a primo get for the LDS folks.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Fano: GardenWeasel: Cargo cult wanted to infiltrate cargo cult.

They totally wrecked that missionary that tried that shiat last year


He put himself in that position.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Can we drop in some properly sanitized guns and smmo in for these people to shoot plague-carrying outsiders more efficiently?
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Fano: GardenWeasel: Cargo cult wanted to infiltrate cargo cult.

They totally wrecked that missionary that tried that shiat last year


The perennial f*ckwad?

When I got my Indian visa in 2017 I had to sign a declaration that I wasn't coming into the country to try to convert anyone. It also asked pointed questions about whether I was planning on traveling near the Andaman Islands or obtaining sea passage anywhere after entering the country.

I wasn't, but I was going through the documentation like, "Huh, I think I know what this is about"
 
Toxophil
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Social distancing world champions. 🏆
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
They don't have to worry about Covid. Inbreeding is probably more of an issue. I hear it is the Alabama of the Indian Ocean
 
the unabomber was right
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Fano: GardenWeasel: Cargo cult wanted to infiltrate cargo cult.

They totally wrecked that missionary that tried that shiat last year


Actually that was about 3.5 years ago. My how time flies.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Fano: GardenWeasel: Cargo cult wanted to infiltrate cargo cult.

They totally wrecked that missionary that tried that shiat last year


After he made THREE attempts to reach them, and got arrows shot at him the second time. Guy definitely never learned to read the room. There have been a few successful attempts at friendly contact, but on the whole, the Sentinelese hold the title for the most definitive "Not interested!" on the planet.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

JK8Fan: They don't have to worry about Covid. Inbreeding is probably more of an issue. I hear it is the Alabama of the Indian Ocean


Look, they may be primitives that live barefoot in shacks in the jungle, but they're still Americans!
 
Katwang
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I thought spreading never before seen diseases and the word of God by White Christians was God's will.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
So... like visiting Chicago?
 
forteblast [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

the unabomber was right: Fano: GardenWeasel: Cargo cult wanted to infiltrate cargo cult.

They totally wrecked that missionary that tried that shiat last year

Actually that was about 3.5 years ago. My how time flies.


Kinda seems like time has stopped for a couple years.

They're smart to keep missionaries away. It's worse than covid, because it farks your kids up too
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
An island full of xenophobic racists!

Change my mind
 
dywed88
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Fano: GardenWeasel: Cargo cult wanted to infiltrate cargo cult.

They totally wrecked that missionary that tried that shiat last year

After he made THREE attempts to reach them, and got arrows shot at him the second time. Guy definitely never learned to read the room. There have been a few successful attempts at friendly contact, but on the whole, the Sentinelese hold the title for the most definitive "Not interested!" on the planet.


If you are convinced you will be rewarded for eternity as a martyr if you are killed, you may not really care.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: North Sentinel Island?

*click*

North Sentinel Island. Funny, I've been thinking/reading about the Sentinelese lately. Maybe they'll make the news again for killing a boat full of dipshiats looking for an antivax paradise.


That's the same place that killed the "Christian" missionary after telling his ass no several times with spears before.

Everyone just leave those goddamn tribesmen alone, FFS.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Isn't there a picture of a plane that flew over one of these places and landed with spears?  And was that real?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: Can we drop in some properly sanitized guns and smmo in for these people to shoot plague-carrying outsiders more efficiently?


Introducing a gun plague would be counterproductive.


They seem to be doing a good job with what they already have,
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

dywed88: Madison_Smiled: Fano: GardenWeasel: Cargo cult wanted to infiltrate cargo cult.

They totally wrecked that missionary that tried that shiat last year

After he made THREE attempts to reach them, and got arrows shot at him the second time. Guy definitely never learned to read the room. There have been a few successful attempts at friendly contact, but on the whole, the Sentinelese hold the title for the most definitive "Not interested!" on the planet.

If you are convinced you will be rewarded for eternity as a martyr if you are killed, you may not really care.


You see, every crisis of faith is just an opportunity for more faith.
 
xalres
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: An island full of xenophobic racists!

Change my mind


Counterpoint: They're justified.

Evidence: Literally all of Western history, the M.O. of which is: Roll in, plant a flag, kill most, enslave the rest, steal all their shiat, and justify it because "Civilizing and Cheebus!".
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Fano: GardenWeasel: Cargo cult wanted to infiltrate cargo cult.

They totally wrecked that missionary that tried that shiat last year

After he made THREE attempts to reach them, and got arrows shot at him the second time. Guy definitely never learned to read the room. There have been a few successful attempts at friendly contact, but on the whole, the Sentinelese hold the title for the most definitive "Not interested!" on the planet.


They seem pretty smart
 
Drunken Rampage
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: Isn't there a picture of a plane that flew over one of these places and landed with spears?  And was that real?


That one was someone's art installation. Sadly.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: An island full of xenophobic racists!

Change my mind


Probably not racist. I'm pretty sure they'd kill any other Andamanese, black, Chinese, Inuit, hispanic, Korean, Indian, or Pacific Islander Christian Missionaries as well.

As for xenophobic, who wouldn't be? Those face crawlers are creepy as hell.
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: An island full of xenophobic racists!

Change my mind


All xenophobic racists should be put on small islands and kept isolated.
 
