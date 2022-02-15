 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Time to look back and chuckle at some early COVID pandemic scaremongering, LOL ...oh, dear   (thinkglobalhealth.org)
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Maybe it would have been a good idea to say yes
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


We are well on the way to 'severe'. But don't worry, the economy is doing just fine. Just fine. All is well.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It's their new hoax."
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is like Y2K. It wasn't "scaremongering". It was what would very likely have happened had nothing been done. That a lot was done and the prediction therefore not come true is different from the prediction being wrong.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Given we're at confirmed 921+K today, we're going to hit 1 million soon.

Fark user imageView Full Size

--


I think Submitter may have been a tad ironic with the headline.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Was there a problem?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
And we have learned nothing.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It will go away in April....with the heat (April 2020)
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Ok. But we need to add time frame to this because something that kills a million people over 5 years say, is more of a problem then if it's a million over 10 years. So when we look at this data let's keep that in mind. If you give pretty much anything long enough it could kill 1m people.
Not to detract from the horror that is COVID but understanding statistics and health information is important.
 
luthia
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"Stop handshakes, and opt for a wave or namaste instead; cover your cough, and wash hands often."

farkin hippies
 
Valter
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Just get the vaccine. And then get the booster.

I don't understand the resistance.
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Somacandra: Given we're at confirmed 921+K today, we're going to hit 1 million soon.


Oh, we're well over 1 million:
Fark user imageView Full Size
And it's not just old folks:
Fark user imageView Full Size
Omicron was particularly bad for the 15-64 range.
 
scanson
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: This is like Y2K. It wasn't "scaremongering". It was what would very likely have happened had nothing been done. That a lot was done and the prediction therefore not come true is different from the prediction being wrong.


... you do know we are near and likely going to hit 1 million deaths right?
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Valter: Just get the vaccine. And then get the booster.

I don't understand the resistance.


Because people are farking idiots
 
scanson
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

talkyournonsense: Ok. But we need to add time frame to this because something that kills a million people over 5 years say, is more of a problem then if it's a million over 10 years. So when we look at this data let's keep that in mind. If you give pretty much anything long enough it could kill 1m people.
Not to detract from the horror that is COVID but understanding statistics and health information is important.


I can't tell if you people are trolling or not.

I expect Fark to be relatively aware of reality and sarcasm and irony and such.

Am I being whooshed by thinking you don't seem to know that we are at basically a million after just two years?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Somacandra: [Fark user image 376x216]

Given we're at confirmed 921+K today, we're going to hit 1 million soon.

[Fark user image 528x321]
--


I think Submitter may have been a tad ironic with the headline.


And, keep in mind that "confirmed" != "actual." Between excess deaths, as well as deliberately or inadvertently unreported deaths and delays in reporting deaths, we're well past a million.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It's funny cause there were a lot of farkers at the beginning calling it just that. They also were the ones saying masks don't work.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Valter: Just get the vaccine. And then get the booster.

I don't understand the resistance.


Inconvenience?
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

scanson: Carter Pewterschmidt: This is like Y2K. It wasn't "scaremongering". It was what would very likely have happened had nothing been done. That a lot was done and the prediction therefore not come true is different from the prediction being wrong.

... you do know we are near and likely going to hit 1 million deaths right?


Yes but what's important is that the original prediction was wrong in how we got here
 
Iwouldhitit [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Walker: It will go away in April....with the heat (April 2020)


It will be like a miracle
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: It's funny cause there were a lot of farkers at the beginning calling it just that. They also were the ones saying masks don't work.


CDC originally said that cloth masks wouldn't help much. They about-faced on that fairly quickly as I recall.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ToastmasterGeneral
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: [Fark user image 850x247]

We are well on the way to 'severe'. But don't worry, the economy is doing just fine. Just fine. All is well.


I'm just over Covid by now, ok?  Can't I just be over it?  Isn't that a thing?  I'm just gonna act like I'm over it.  Yeah, that's my plan.  Covid-19 - pshaw!
 
dbaggins
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: Yes but what's important is that the original prediction was wrong in how we got here


Nobody could have predicted an anti-vax/anti-mask movement.     I'm still amazed by it.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Valter: Just get the vaccine. And then get the booster.

I don't understand the resistance.


R = Voltage / Amps
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Somacandra: [Fark user image image 376x216]

Given we're at confirmed 921+K today, we're going to hit 1 million soon.

[Fark user image image 528x321]
--


I think Submitter may have been a tad ironic with the headline.


Not ironic.

Sarcastic. And sad.

"Worst case scenario". We are so f*ckin stupid.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Someday, we will look back at this and laugh.

Of course, shortly after that, we will cough up a lung and perish. But we will always have that pleasant little visit to Chuckleville.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

dbaggins: whither_apophis: Yes but what's important is that the original prediction was wrong in how we got here

Nobody could have predicted an anti-vax/anti-mask movement.     I'm still amazed by it.


It makes sense once you see that they're all AynRandian selfish A-Holes.

that there were so many is amazing
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

brap: Someday, we will look back at this and laugh.

Of course, shortly after that, we will cough up a lung and perish. But we will always have that pleasant little visit to Chuckleville.


Comedy = Tragedy + Time
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Somacandra: [Fark user image 376x216]

Given we're at confirmed 921+K today, we're going to hit 1 million soon.



Get a grip

We're only at 921 thousand.   We're still tens of thousands away from a million.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

erewhon the opinionated: Valter: Just get the vaccine. And then get the booster.

I don't understand the resistance.

Because people are farking idiots


MAH FREE-DUMBS! TYRANNY!
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I thought "Well, this will just be a few weeks and then I'll be back in the office."  That didn't happen.  I've driven my truck (our second car) roughly 500 miles in 2 years.
 
reveal101
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I remember people on fark saying at least half a million Americans would die and they were shouted down as lunatics.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: Somacandra: [Fark user image image 376x216]

Given we're at confirmed 921+K today, we're going to hit 1 million soon.

[Fark user image image 528x321]
--


I think Submitter may have been a tad ironic with the headline.

Not ironic.

Sarcastic. And sad.

"Worst case scenario". We are so f*ckin stupid.


[Fark user image image 355x750]


Actual CFR:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Duck_of_Doom [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: abhorrent1: It's funny cause there were a lot of farkers at the beginning calling it just that. They also were the ones saying masks don't work.

CDC originally said that cloth masks wouldn't help much. They about-faced on that fairly quickly as I recall.


I think part of the reason is the panic buying and hoarding that was happening. If people panic bought N95s, there would not be enough for those that really needed them. Cloth was good enough for the moment, it was better than nothing.

And, it gave a smalll sense of control over the uncertainty of the early days, so there is something to be said for that psychological effect. It also helps that masking does work, so even that is better than nothing. Not everyone has medical supplies on hand in normal times.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

reveal101: I remember people on fark saying at least half a million Americans would die and they were shouted down as lunatics.


yup.  I took the over bet on that, and boy was Fark a bunch of jerks about me saying that.   But I was making that call based on it taking way longer to get vaccines out to people.   I predicted more than a year to get vaccines.

So I was right, but for the wrong reasons.
 
luthia
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Parthenogenetic: Somacandra: [Fark user image image 376x216]

Given we're at confirmed 921+K today, we're going to hit 1 million soon.

[Fark user image image 528x321]
--


I think Submitter may have been a tad ironic with the headline.

Not ironic.

Sarcastic. And sad.

"Worst case scenario". We are so f*ckin stupid.


[Fark user image image 355x750]

Actual CFR:
[Fark user image 425x300]


It looks like you added the top line in MS paint
 
cleek
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

dbaggins: reveal101: I remember people on fark saying at least half a million Americans would die and they were shouted down as lunatics.

yup.  I took the over bet on that, and boy was Fark a bunch of jerks about me saying that.   But I was making that call based on it taking way longer to get vaccines out to people.   I predicted more than a year to get vaccines.


i remember catching a lot of flack for pointing out that the vaccinated could still spread the virus - because pharma's own data said so.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: Somacandra: [Fark user image 376x216]

Given we're at confirmed 921+K today, we're going to hit 1 million soon.


Get a grip

We're only at 921 thousand.   We're still tens of thousands away from a million.


921K confirmed.

The probability that we already have had a million deaths from COVID-19 is 1.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Some other articles from early in COVID. History is whatever you want it to be.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/history/2020/04/02/everyone-wore-masks-during-1918-flu-pandemic-they-were-useless/

https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/in-1918-americans-were-asked-to-wear-masks-some-refused--and-paid-the-price/2020/07/01/748d3fde-bbb5-11ea-80b9-40ece9a701dc_story.html
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

dbaggins: whither_apophis: Yes but what's important is that the original prediction was wrong in how we got here

Nobody could have predicted an anti-vax/anti-mask movement.     I'm still amazed by it.


From 1918:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: Some other articles from early in COVID. History is whatever you want it to be.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/history/2020/04/02/everyone-wore-masks-during-1918-flu-pandemic-they-were-useless/


In the first paragraph she notes that everyone cut holes in the masks so they could wear a mask while smoking a cigarette.  Hmmm.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Duck_of_Doom: gunther_bumpass: abhorrent1: It's funny cause there were a lot of farkers at the beginning calling it just that. They also were the ones saying masks don't work.

CDC originally said that cloth masks wouldn't help much. They about-faced on that fairly quickly as I recall.

I think part of the reason is the panic buying and hoarding that was happening. If people panic bought N95s, there would not be enough for those that really needed them. Cloth was good enough for the moment, it was better than nothing.

And, it gave a smalll sense of control over the uncertainty of the early days, so there is something to be said for that psychological effect. It also helps that masking does work, so even that is better than nothing. Not everyone has medical supplies on hand in normal times.


That could be. It was scary at first. I already had two weeks of food, and earthquake supplies, so I just didn't go indoors anywhere. I had a couple bandanas, I sewed a cloth mask. Then, finally, I found a few n95s which I used for grocery runs when things started getting low. Then the wildfires happened. That was farking weird. Lights on mid-day to stumble out of my bedroom.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Johnson: dbaggins: whither_apophis: Yes but what's important is that the original prediction was wrong in how we got here

Nobody could have predicted an anti-vax/anti-mask movement.     I'm still amazed by it.

From 1918:
[Fark user image 850x651]


All of this has happened before, all of this will happen again.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I had a stash of N95s when the pandemic started because I always have them around for sanding and painting projects.  I wore the elastic out on 2 of them before I switched to cloth masks.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: This is like Y2K. It wasn't "scaremongering". It was what would very likely have happened had nothing been done. That a lot was done and the prediction therefore not come true is different from the prediction being wrong.


Nah.  Y2K was (mostly) scaremongering.  There were some countries where Y2K preparations were minimal.  Not much happened.

It also helped to cause the 2000-2001/dotcom recession.  Basically, in 1999, everybody overspent on tech upgrades to get everything ready for Y2K, but most of that was just money pulled forward from 2000, so tech spending in 2000 went down by a farkton, enough to cause serious problems in the greater economy, especially going from one extreme to the other.
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Johnson: dbaggins: whither_apophis: Yes but what's important is that the original prediction was wrong in how we got here

Nobody could have predicted an anti-vax/anti-mask movement.     I'm still amazed by it.

From 1918:
[Fark user image 850x651]


What a piece of Schmitz.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

jim32rr: Was there a problem?

[Fark user image 425x377]


Actually, birth rates fell (by a lot) due to the lockdowns.  Fewer one night stands, lots of "I don't want to raise a kid in this world", lots of "I can't afford to raise a kid right now".
 
