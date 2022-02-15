 Skip to content
(Slate)   There's a critical component missing from most of the sex education that happens in the United States. Uh, facts? Relevance? Lack of deliberate attempts to shame people? Absence of religious bullshiat masked as morality? Opportunities for practice?
34
•       •       •

34 Comments     (+0 »)
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Education
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't worry they have the internet

/ checks internet, oh dear our species may be doomed
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In seventh or eighth grade we had a rather attractive (solid seven) teacher who had an anonymous sex ed questions box that she would answer. Now that I think about it, I'm sure she could tell exactly who was the questioner due to the handwriting but that doesn't matter. Anyways, a buddy of mine asked if cum was flammable. To his immense sadness, she declined to read and then answer the question.

Oh yeah. In ninth grade, with no specific warning prior to it happening in the video, we saw a baby come out of a hoohoodilly. Really didn't need to see that.

Around sixth grade, the local NBC station had some super duper sex ed special that was intended to be watched by the family. I've looked for it every few years just for fun but I've never been able to find it. Somebody, probably some poor bastard intern, dressed up as Captain Condom. We then got The Talk afterwards. The next school day that was all anybody was talking about.

Stay tuned for more profoundly impactful stories.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

WoodyHayes: Oh yeah. In ninth grade, with no specific warning prior to it happening in the video, we saw a baby come out of a hoohoodilly. Really didn't need to see that.


That lady had a huge bush.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
We had the abstinence-only crap by someone who claimed to have been born from an unwed mother that contemplated getting an abortion.

Needless to say, a few of my classmates got pregnant before graduation.
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
You want to reduce the number of STIs, unwanted pregnancies, abortions, children entering an already broken foster system, or increase the number of opportunities for teenagers to graduate high school and have a chance at succeeding in college?

Teach prophylactics. Teach medicine. Teach science. Teach facts.

And leave your puritanical bullshiat in the dark ages where it belongs.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Demonstration?  Hands-on learning?
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fisting?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"Opportunities for practice?"

They get plenty of opportunities for practice but it does set up some unrealistic expectations,
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moose out front
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Dan Savage has a pretty accurate take on it. He says the way sex ed is taught in American schools is all biology and no relationship issues, consent, pleasure, etc. He equates it to teaching drivers ed by describing the workings of the internal combustion engine but ignoring brakes, steering, what those red octagons on sticks at intersections are...

/My "sex ed" from school and parents was worthless
//Learned all about sex by looking at porn
 
austerity101
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

It does work.

The goal isn't to prevent sex or to inform teenagers about it. The goal is to blame those having sex for having it and make them pay the consequences.
 
hissatsu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
In a recent episode of Netflix's Sex Education, the vibe is quite different. "You shouldn't be shamed for having sexual desires," says Maeve Wiley, a character who co-runs a sex therapy clinic at her high school to help peers with their sexual frustrations and problems.

Nonsense! Sex is a dirty, disgusting act which should make you feel great shame. Which is why you should only do it with the love of your life (only if your married!) in the context of a heterosexual relationship for the purposes of procreation.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Like, how to keep from poppin' a boner at the Sadie Hawkins dance?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Toxophil
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size


/GOT version was too boring.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Sex ed in the early 80s was nonexistent and my 'education' was from watching a Ron Jeremy 'marital aid' video at my friend's house across the street because his parents both worked late and they were the first on the block to have a VCR.

"Hang on...how can they can make babies if it's all over their faces?" asked Steve from up the street.
 
austerity101
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Just to be even more explicit and general:

Conservatives don't want to stop people from doing things they don't like.

Conservatives want to be able to punish people for doing things they don't like.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

hissatsu: In a recent episode of Netflix's Sex Education, the vibe is quite different. "You shouldn't be shamed for having sexual desires," says Maeve Wiley, a character who co-runs a sex therapy clinic at her high school to help peers with their sexual frustrations and problems.

Nonsense! Sex is a dirty, disgusting act which should make you feel great shame. Which is why you should only do it with the love of your life (only if your married!) in the context of a heterosexual relationship for the purposes of procreation.


Can I at least keep the lights on?
 
turbocucumber [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
C'mon, people. This one is easy. It's slate. The answer is obvious.

Butt stuff.
 
luthia
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: We had the abstinence-only crap by someone who claimed to have been born from an unwed mother that contemplated getting an abortion.

Needless to say, a few of my classmates got pregnant before graduation.


That's how I'm going to teach my kids to drive. Preach at them not to speed, and never teach them to use the break pedal.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

hissatsu: .

Nonsense! Sex is a dirty, disgusting act which should make you feel great shame. Which is why you should only do it with the love of your life (only if your married!) in the context of a heterosexual relationship for the purposes of procreation.


That's not bad advice for kids. We shouldn't be encouraging them to have sex because a teenage pregnancy with somebody you are unlikely to stay with long enough to raise the kid is a fast track to poverty and misery. I'm sure some teenage moms have decent lives and kids that grow up to be successful but that isn't the norm. Stick to the basics teachers have more than enough duties and responsibilities math and reading scores are consistently in the toilet maybe let them teach that stuff for a bit.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Like, how to keep from poppin' a boner at the Sadie Hawkins dance?

[Fark user image 425x319]


Cripes, I thought that said fisting with grandpa
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

WoodyHayes: In seventh or eighth grade we had a rather attractive (solid seven) teacher


Well teaching about toxic masculinity is sure as hell missing from sex ed
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
My heath class in HS was in the early 80's

we were told constantly....don't have sex, you'll catch AIDS and if you don't catch AIDS, you'll get Herpes.

And she puts up a slide on the projector...

the yells of horror echoed in the classroom
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Boogie Nights Great Big Cock
Youtube kGL5LBTSPNA
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: That's not bad advice for kids. We shouldn't be encouraging them to have sex because a teenage pregnancy with somebody you are unlikely to stay with long enough to raise the kid is a fast track to poverty and misery.


Yes. Teaching kids not to do something is always a successful strategy.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Im_Gumby: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 269x187]


Came here for the missing demonstration, leaving happily before I'm selected to play for the boys' team in the rugby match against the masters this afternoon.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
If kids ever get facts and no shaming about sex in school I'm going to be jealous cause I was stuck in a charismatic christian high school that shamed with the best of them. I hope a lot of kids make me jealous in the near future.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
English schools already have demonstrations

Monty Python, The Meaning of Life, sex education, 1983
Youtube ejaWq2TXRXE
 
Social Justice Warlock [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
There's a critical component missing?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
What good is sex ed if you don't pair off and work through some of the famous positions?
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: RTOGUY: That's not bad advice for kids. We shouldn't be encouraging them to have sex because a teenage pregnancy with somebody you are unlikely to stay with long enough to raise the kid is a fast track to poverty and misery.

Yes. Teaching kids not to do something is always a successful strategy.


Not encouraging it isn't the same as teaching abstinence.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 minute ago  
SEx EduMacTIOn is part of Critical Sex Theory!

/wargbble
//Lock her up
///don't forget the safeword
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

