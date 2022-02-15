 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   And just like that, the lawsuit by Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre against Prince Andrew accusing him of raping her when she was a minor is over. Who won? Money won. As always   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Surprise me with who's next on Maxwell's list clients?
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, that's got to be a relief for Randy Andy!

/Bet he loves that old nickname
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd like to point out that no government on this planet seems to give a f*ck about finding the whole story of these rotten motherf*ckers.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Her case wasn't helped when it was revealed she'd lost the original of that infamous photo, making proving its authenticity harder.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And literally anybody else on Earth in her same position would have taken the same payout over the likely alternative, which would have been little more than a long, drawn out spectacle highlighted by endless piles of money being spent on smearing her in the public eye, and a media willing to lap up every last little drop of it for the next morning's fresh batch of clickbait.

As long as he doesn't get his titles back, this is fine.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They didn't suicide the pimp for nothing.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: And literally anybody else on Earth in her same position would have taken the same payout over the likely alternative, which would have been little more than a long, drawn out spectacle highlighted by endless piles of money being spent on smearing her in the public eye, and a media willing to lap up every last little drop of it for the next morning's fresh batch of clickbait.

As long as he doesn't get his titles back, this is fine.


Notice how the second he couldn't avoid going to trial he gave her money? I'm willing to bet it was "I'm going to farking jail if this goes to civil trial" levels of settlement.
 
TrashcanMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Take the cash.  Why relive all that for a jury to say 'well maybe he's a good boy?'
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Money fixes everything.
 
luthia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In all honesty, I would also take the money instead of fighting a court battle
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: And literally anybody else on Earth in her same position would have taken the same payout over the likely alternative, which would have been little more than a long, drawn out spectacle highlighted by endless piles of money being spent on smearing her in the public eye, and a media willing to lap up every last little drop of it for the next morning's fresh batch of clickbait.

As long as he doesn't get his titles back, this is fine.


Well honestly, since it was a civil suit it was only going to end with a payout anyway.  WE would have enjoyed the spectacle of watching one of the richest and most privileged assholes on the planet get exposed for exactly who and what he was, but, in the end the only relief offered to Giuffre, aside from some sort of moral vindication, was money.  And she can take "sure thing" money NOW, or she could hope that ten years down the line after every appeal was exhausted, she might get *something*.   Not a hard choice really.

And while I am sure there ae NDAs and "No admission of wrongdoing" clauses aplenty in the settlement, we all know now what Andrew did and NO ONE believes he is "just paying her off to make her go away".  That ship had LONG sailed
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The lawyers of both sides also won.
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh and the settlement is going to a charity of her choosing, not to her.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  
News of the settlement emerged on the same day that The Daily Beast revealed that Giuffre had lost the original copy of the photograph showing Andrew with his arm around her waist, allegedly taken in Ghislaine Maxwell's flat.

She lost the farking photo?!

I had heard stories that it was in the possession of the FBI, or another US government agency investigating things.

Where is the negative? If it still exists...
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope this was a staggering sum of money.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Her case wasn't helped when it was revealed she'd lost the original of that infamous photo, making proving its authenticity harder.


So she didn't have the original of that?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm just glad a lot of lawyers' bank accounts got to see justice done.
 
suze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least the case exposed Andrew as an uber assh0le and guilty AF.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287: News of the settlement emerged on the same day that The Daily Beast revealed that Giuffre had lost the original copy of the photograph showing Andrew with his arm around her waist, allegedly taken in Ghislaine Maxwell's flat.

She lost the farking photo?!



Fark user imageView Full Size


She can have my copy.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the elite-moneyed just keep doing what they're doing and nothing will fundamentally change.

/but to put all the weight of the world on one woman is absurd, so this is how it goes down
//a group of victims is the only way shiat's gonna happen and they'll need to be funded by bigtime $$$
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was betting on Diplomatic Immunity with a side bet on "As Long as I'm doing my Royal Duties (hee hee duties), I can't concentrate on my defense (re: Trump verses the world 2017 - 2021)
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trik: Oh and the settlement is going to a charity of her choosing, not to her.


And that's a weird choice, because who is paying her lawyers? She already got a settlement from Epstein or from his estate settlement fund - maybe from both? Anyways, those settlements weren't enough for her because she settled too soon without waiting for more bad stuff to push the value of the settlement higher. She came after Andy for more money, but also was saying she was going to "Hold him accountable" or similar words. A settlement where the money doesn't go into her pocket and he apparently doesn't have to admit guilt doesn't help her much.
 
gshepnyc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All settled, mommy dear! Happy jubilee!
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: She can have my copy.


Who owns the NFT right now?
 
suze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thatboyoverthere: Pocket Ninja: And literally anybody else on Earth in her same position would have taken the same payout over the likely alternative, which would have been little more than a long, drawn out spectacle highlighted by endless piles of money being spent on smearing her in the public eye, and a media willing to lap up every last little drop of it for the next morning's fresh batch of clickbait.

As long as he doesn't get his titles back, this is fine.

Notice how the second he couldn't avoid going to trial he gave her money? I'm willing to bet it was "I'm going to farking jail if this goes to civil trial" levels of settlement.


I bet mommy had a hand in the settlement. He's already embarrassed the Royals a great deal. And she knows he's guilty AF because she stripped him down to barely nothing. Fergie must know, too. He's a sniveling pervert and a massive assh0le. Andrew also knew that Charles was (and still might) banish him.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mad_Radhu: Carter Pewterschmidt: Her case wasn't helped when it was revealed she'd lost the original of that infamous photo, making proving its authenticity harder.
So she didn't have the original of that?
[Fark user image 425x239]


She had a photo of a blue dress, for some reason.
 
Antidamascus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't money what usually comes about from lawsuits? This wasn't a criminal case right? So all she was going to get was money.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: And literally anybody else on Earth in her same position would have taken the same payout over the likely alternative, which would have been little more than a long, drawn out spectacle highlighted by endless piles of money being spent on smearing her in the public eye, and a media willing to lap up every last little drop of it for the next morning's fresh batch of clickbait.

As long as he doesn't get his titles back, this is fine.


I'd like to see her get a title as part of the settlement, while he loses his.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

suze: thatboyoverthere: Pocket Ninja: And literally anybody else on Earth in her same position would have taken the same payout over the likely alternative, which would have been little more than a long, drawn out spectacle highlighted by endless piles of money being spent on smearing her in the public eye, and a media willing to lap up every last little drop of it for the next morning's fresh batch of clickbait.

As long as he doesn't get his titles back, this is fine.

Notice how the second he couldn't avoid going to trial he gave her money? I'm willing to bet it was "I'm going to farking jail if this goes to civil trial" levels of settlement.

I bet mommy had a hand in the settlement. He's already embarrassed the Royals a great deal. And she knows he's guilty AF because she stripped him down to barely nothing. Fergie must know, too. He's a sniveling pervert and a massive assh0le. Andrew also knew that Charles was (and still might) banish him.


I really feel like a LOT of people owe Fergie an apology in restrospect
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Her case wasn't helped when it was revealed she'd lost the original of that infamous photo, making proving its authenticity harder.


I don't know why so many people funnied this.  It was a difficult case to start with, and if what you said is true, this is a good example of why.  Defamation is strictly defined, and what most people consider defamatory usually isn't.  Also, these "defamation for a recent statement about something that happened decades ago" cases are especially weak.  They are only brought because the original offending conduct occurred so long ago an action for it is time-barred.

If she was going to prove her case, she would have to prove the photo was authentic.  There is no way in hell Andrew would stipulate to its authenticity, so proving the photo is not doctored when you don't even have the original is more or less impossible.

So settlement was the way to go.  Andrew could have rolled the dice and aggressively pushed to go to trial.  He probably would have won, and then he could bray he was vindicated and she's a lying manipulative biatch.  But nobody believes that, and no verdict would change anyone's mind that this sweaty freak banged a child.

Best to quietly settle and wait for the next shiny object to distract the world's attention.
 
thepeterd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was always about the money.
 
Alebak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: And literally anybody else on Earth in her same position would have taken the same payout over the likely alternative, which would have been little more than a long, drawn out spectacle highlighted by endless piles of money being spent on smearing her in the public eye, and a media willing to lap up every last little drop of it for the next morning's fresh batch of clickbait.

As long as he doesn't get his titles back, this is fine.


True, and he can try to wave it off in public but he still has to deal with the specter of "if he was innocent, why didn't he fight it?"

Probably the best realistic scenario, as shiatty as it is.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everybody knows that the dice are loaded
Everybody rolls with fingers crossed

Everybody knows the war is over
Everybody knows the good guys lost

Everybody knows the fight was fixed
The poor stay poor, the rich get rich

That's how it goes
Everybody knows
 
luthia
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: Pocket Ninja: And literally anybody else on Earth in her same position would have taken the same payout over the likely alternative, which would have been little more than a long, drawn out spectacle highlighted by endless piles of money being spent on smearing her in the public eye, and a media willing to lap up every last little drop of it for the next morning's fresh batch of clickbait.

As long as he doesn't get his titles back, this is fine.

I'd like to see her get a title as part of the settlement, while he loses his.


Here's 20 million, also now you are "Royal colonel of the Royal Highland Fusiliers"
 
taliesinwi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Magorn:

And while I am sure there ae NDAs and "No admission of wrongdoing" clauses aplenty in the settlement, we all know now what Andrew did and NO ONE believes he is "just paying her off to make her go away".  That ship had LONG sailed

It will be my hill to die on that if you're accused of something that you well and truly didn't do and your lawyer advises you to "pay money to make it go away", you are getting shiatty legal advice.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't there a criminal case still in progress?
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cryinoutloud: Mad_Radhu: Carter Pewterschmidt: Her case wasn't helped when it was revealed she'd lost the original of that infamous photo, making proving its authenticity harder.
So she didn't have the original of that?
[Fark user image 425x239]

She had a photo of a blue dress, for some reason.


I still want to know the backstory of why Epstein had this painting. It's just a bizarre work of art.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mixed reports from the news are probably leading to confusion. NBC News is reporting that she will receive a settlement (undisclosed amount) and in a statement the prince said he would make a donation to a charity of her choice. I guess both are happening:
1. She is being paid off.
2. Some charity will get a few ten thousand pounds.
 
sephjnr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Magorn: suze: thatboyoverthere: Pocket Ninja: And literally anybody else on Earth in her same position would have taken the same payout over the likely alternative, which would have been little more than a long, drawn out spectacle highlighted by endless piles of money being spent on smearing her in the public eye, and a media willing to lap up every last little drop of it for the next morning's fresh batch of clickbait.

As long as he doesn't get his titles back, this is fine.

Notice how the second he couldn't avoid going to trial he gave her money? I'm willing to bet it was "I'm going to farking jail if this goes to civil trial" levels of settlement.

I bet mommy had a hand in the settlement. He's already embarrassed the Royals a great deal. And she knows he's guilty AF because she stripped him down to barely nothing. Fergie must know, too. He's a sniveling pervert and a massive assh0le. Andrew also knew that Charles was (and still might) banish him.

I really feel like a LOT of people owe Fergie an apology in restrospect


Especially Murdoch. Just one more charge on the sheet.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"But why don't women come forward when something happens to them?!"
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now, where on earth could that settlement money have come from...?
Fark user imageView Full Size

/I guess we'll never know.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Magorn: suze: thatboyoverthere: Pocket Ninja: And literally anybody else on Earth in her same position would have taken the same payout over the likely alternative, which would have been little more than a long, drawn out spectacle highlighted by endless piles of money being spent on smearing her in the public eye, and a media willing to lap up every last little drop of it for the next morning's fresh batch of clickbait.

As long as he doesn't get his titles back, this is fine.

Notice how the second he couldn't avoid going to trial he gave her money? I'm willing to bet it was "I'm going to farking jail if this goes to civil trial" levels of settlement.

I bet mommy had a hand in the settlement. He's already embarrassed the Royals a great deal. And she knows he's guilty AF because she stripped him down to barely nothing. Fergie must know, too. He's a sniveling pervert and a massive assh0le. Andrew also knew that Charles was (and still might) banish him.

I really feel like a LOT of people owe Fergie an apology in restrospect


Having listened to her solo album, no we don't.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
comb.ioView Full Size
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: She can have my copy.

Who owns the NFT right now?


This guy
encrypted-tbn3.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Copper Spork
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's fine, he'll make all the money back threatening to sue anyone who says he did anything other than being friends with someone who later unexpectedly turned out to be a bit shady.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

taliesinwi: It will be my hill to die on that if you're accused of something that you well and truly didn't do and your lawyer advises you to "pay money to make it go away", you are getting shiatty legal advice.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How much does the 'charity,' pay the non-profit's namesake director and is it about $150k/year for 31 years so she can retire at 69?
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

taliesinwi: Magorn:

And while I am sure there ae NDAs and "No admission of wrongdoing" clauses aplenty in the settlement, we all know now what Andrew did and NO ONE believes he is "just paying her off to make her go away".  That ship had LONG sailed

It will be my hill to die on that if you're accused of something that you well and truly didn't do and your lawyer advises you to "pay money to make it go away", you are getting shiatty legal advice.


I am a lawyer. I can confirm
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only shock is that it took him this long to pay her off.
 
