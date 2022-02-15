 Skip to content
(DW)   The German chancellor visits Putin, finally gives an actual logical reason for the weird staring competition table. Oh and Germany makes a very concrete and plausible threat, whilst Russia starts withdrawing troops, but never mind, table solved   (dw.com) divider line
31
    More: Interesting, Vladimir Putin, Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Germany, Olaf Scholz, important thing, Nord Stream, gas pipeline  
posted to Main » on 15 Feb 2022 at 2:20 PM



31 Comments
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"My dear Vlad, how will you pay your soldiers? In little tanks of natural gas?"

/OK, not a quote, but the subtext
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Talks between Scholz and Putin were socially distanced due to the German chancellor's refusal to take a Russian PCR test

Yeah I am not giving my DNA to Russia, either.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Russian president then referred to Scholz's earlier comment that "people of this generation find it hard to imagine war in Europe."

Uh yeah. That's because of things like NATO and the European Union.

You know, the things you're hellbent on destroying.
 
luthia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's all about black sea ports, and being able to drive there
 
MagicBoris
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"You wouldn't like us when we're angry"?
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russian troops are just pulling back to get a running start on Wednesday.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MagicBoris: [Fark user image image 850x478]


Good. Someone did it!
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Talks between Scholz and Putin were socially distanced due to the German chancellor's refusal to take a Russian PCR test


"In Putin's Russia, PCR gives COVID! What a country!"
 
berylman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That ridiculous table completely steals the show. It's like the fly on Mike Pence. That thing was made for air hockey not diplomacy!
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'We don't want war in Europe' Putin says in talks with Scholz

Of course Putin doesn't want war in Europe, he just wants everybody to roll over on their bellies and not resist as Putin takes country after country as his own. A war just makes Putin's goals that much more difficult.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

berylman: That ridiculous table completely steals the show. It's like the fly on Mike Pence. That thing was made for air hockey not diplomacy!


I'm pretty sure that's three missile silos with a lid.
 
Muta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


vs.

thenews.com.pkView Full Size
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Talks between Scholz and Putin were socially distanced due to the German chancellor's refusal to take a Russian PCR test

Yeah I am not giving my DNA to Russia, either.


So exactly the reason the French gave.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nyclon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

berylman: That ridiculous table completely steals the show. It's like the fly on Mike Pence. That thing was made for air hockey not diplomacy!


I was thinking a shuffle board table at an old timey bar.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
futbolgrad.comView Full Size


Gee, why would the Germans have any interest in this whole mess?
 
luthia
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cajnik: Tr0mBoNe: Talks between Scholz and Putin were socially distanced due to the German chancellor's refusal to take a Russian PCR test

Yeah I am not giving my DNA to Russia, either.

So exactly the reason the French gave.


As if Marcon never gave his DNA to a Russian before..
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: [y.yarn.co image 400x300] [View Full Size image _x_]


OoOOoOO the Germans are coming to get me!  Look out for the Germans, Smithers!
 
danzak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Germany was the reason Ukraine was denied a pathway to NATO membership back in 2008 and thus, a big reason of why we are here. They are one of the only NATO allies refusing to send lethal weapons to Ukraine and stood in the way of NATO allies providing more advanced weapons systems to Ukraine as Russia prepares to invade.  They have also refused to discuss using  Nord Stream 2 as a negotiating tool.  They have some strange historical sense of "we owe them" towards the Russians, conveniently forgetting the millions of Ukrainians that were killed by the Nazis and the Soviets in WW2.  However, other NATO allies have stepped up to fill the void.  Lithuania, Estonia, Latvia, Poland and the UK (who have probably had enough of Russian antics) are quickly filling the leadership void in Europe left by Germany and France.
 
Lee in Texas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Germany attacking Russia? Where can I buy tickets? I want the good seats.
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: [y.yarn.co image 400x300] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Cajnik: [futbolgrad.com image 850x425]

Gee, why would the Germans have any interest in this whole mess?

Asked about Germany's stance on Nord Stream 2, Silberhorn said "Germany is ready to include the Nord Stream 2 pipeline into a variety of sanctions of the Western countries," but as part of a broader sanctions package.


Because Gazprom sponsors a football team?

I'm sorry dude, I have bad news for you. Its because Russia is threatening to invade Ukraine.

And Germany just said, in as clear as manner as possible, without anyone losing face, that Russia can forget about using that pipeline, that they paid for, and already installed.

Whilst Putin several times mentioned the importance about trade between Russia and Germany, their second largest trading partner.


Germany offered to officially deny Ukraine into NATO. Great, lets do that. Let the Germans be the ones to make that deal. And then they can turn on the gas pipeline, whilst the Russian millitary drills are over.

Seriously, why would NATO want farking Ukraine in NATO anyway. Its just that NATO refuses to be bullied, of course, why should they. Might as well throw in a "we don't want a corrupt nation with an ongoing civil war into the EU either".
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: Cajnik: [futbolgrad.com image 850x425]

Gee, why would the Germans have any interest in this whole mess?

Asked about Germany's stance on Nord Stream 2, Silberhorn said "Germany is ready to include the Nord Stream 2 pipeline into a variety of sanctions of the Western countries," but as part of a broader sanctions package.

Because Gazprom sponsors a football team?

I'm sorry dude, I have bad news for you. Its because Russia is threatening to invade Ukraine.

And Germany just said, in as clear as manner as possible, without anyone losing face, that Russia can forget about using that pipeline, that they paid for, and already installed.


All of the gas is Russian, they control the valve. Even if the Nord Stream 2 is halted at this last phase, RU gas feeds all of the others.

Germany needs the gas, they don't really have a choice.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Cajnik: Ketchuponsteak: Cajnik: [futbolgrad.com image 850x425]

Gee, why would the Germans have any interest in this whole mess?

Asked about Germany's stance on Nord Stream 2, Silberhorn said "Germany is ready to include the Nord Stream 2 pipeline into a variety of sanctions of the Western countries," but as part of a broader sanctions package.

Because Gazprom sponsors a football team?

I'm sorry dude, I have bad news for you. Its because Russia is threatening to invade Ukraine.

And Germany just said, in as clear as manner as possible, without anyone losing face, that Russia can forget about using that pipeline, that they paid for, and already installed.

All of the gas is Russian, they control the valve. Even if the Nord Stream 2 is halted at this last phase, RU gas feeds all of the others.

Germany needs the gas, they don't really have a choice.


https://www.nytimes.com/2022/02/14/world/europe/germany-energy-russia-gas-pipeline.html

"Natural gas is an increasingly critical source of energy for Germany. Last year it accounted for nearly 27 percent of the energy consumed, according to government figures, an increase from 2020 that is expected to continue when the country shutters its last three nuclear power plants in December and works to phase out coal-burning power plants by 2030. And two-thirds of the gas Germany burned last year came from Russia."
...
"If the German government prevents the pipeline from ever going into operation, it could potentially be liable for damages owed to the companies involved, including claims for the  years that it should have been in operation. If the German government prevents the pipeline from ever going into operation, it could potentially be liable for damages owed to the companies involved, including claims for the  years that it should have been in operation.

Those costs could run as high as €40 billion, according to estimates worked out by Jonathan Stern, a distinguished research fellow at the Oxford Institute for Energy Studies."
...
"The ties binding Germany to Russian gas are more than financial. Gerhard Schröder, who preceded Angela Merkel as chancellor from 1998 to 2005, is known for his cordial ties with Mr. Putin. He is the chairman of Rosneft, the Russian state oil firm, and chairman of Nord Stream, the subsidiary of Gazprom that owns the pipeline, and has been nominated to join the board of Gazprom."

My point being, they are completely intertwined. They can't just shut off natural gas from Russia tomorrow, it's not a viable threat.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
On NATO, Putin said that "countries have the right to join military alliances as our colleagues in NATO always maintain, but it is also important to maintain one's security not at the cost of the security of other countries."


This must sound better in the original Russian, because they keep repeating it, and it keeps coming across as flimsy horseshiat.
 
Oreamnos
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Muta: [Fark user image 701x380]

vs.

[thenews.com.pk image 700x400]


That is a positively delightful comparison.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

luthia: It's all about black sea ports, and being able to drive there


Let me introduce you to Novorossiysk, one of Russia's largest and most important deep-water ports. Conveniently located on the Black Sea, and on the Russian mainland, well within their internationally-recognized borders.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Putin knows all about it, he has a palace nearby.

This is about greed and post-Imperial pride. Not need.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Cajnik: Ketchuponsteak: Cajnik: [futbolgrad.com image 850x425]

Gee, why would the Germans have any interest in this whole mess?

Asked about Germany's stance on Nord Stream 2, Silberhorn said "Germany is ready to include the Nord Stream 2 pipeline into a variety of sanctions of the Western countries," but as part of a broader sanctions package.

Because Gazprom sponsors a football team?

I'm sorry dude, I have bad news for you. Its because Russia is threatening to invade Ukraine.

And Germany just said, in as clear as manner as possible, without anyone losing face, that Russia can forget about using that pipeline, that they paid for, and already installed.

All of the gas is Russian, they control the valve. Even if the Nord Stream 2 is halted at this last phase, RU gas feeds all of the others.

Germany needs the gas, they don't really have a choice.


I don't think so. How have you come to the conclusion that Germany needs that gas, as opposed to gas from other sources, and just phasing it out?

Here's a thing about pipelines, Russia controls a valve, there's a valve at each end. Its Germany that's refusing to turn it on, not the other way around.
 
luthia
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: luthia: It's all about black sea ports, and being able to drive there

Let me introduce you to Novorossiysk, one of Russia's largest and most important deep-water ports. Conveniently located on the Black Sea, and on the Russian mainland, well within their internationally-recognized borders.

[Fark user image 850x395]

Putin knows all about it, he has a palace nearby.

This is about greed and post-Imperial pride. Not need.


I mean, that's a pretty good argument yep! I am not sure why I thought that
 
