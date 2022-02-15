 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Turn over is quick at this bar   (twitter.com) divider line
    More: Awkward, shot  
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's business
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You should have a "hit by a bus" plan for all critical personnel.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's tough to find someone who can pour drinks and shoot straight?
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That sign was probably programmed that way before the shooting.  Bars are always looking for help.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 1 hour ago  
old is new,
again?
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  

offacue: That sign was probably programmed that way before the shooting.


So, maybe someone thought that the bartender was wanted?
 
Sofa King Smart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TommyDeuce: You should have a "hit by a bus" plan for all critical personnel.


I think I'd feel better about it if it were referred to as the 'wins powerball' plan.
 
luthia
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WelldeadLink: offacue: That sign was probably programmed that way before the shooting.

So, maybe someone thought that the bartender was wanted?


Bartender Wanted

alive
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: [Fark user image 850x637]


Oof
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Sofa King Smart: TommyDeuce: You should have a "hit by a bus" plan for all critical personnel.

I think I'd feel better about it if it were referred to as the 'wins powerball' plan.


Fark user imageView Full Size

You have better odds of drowning to death ... 200 thousand times
 
MikeBoomshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Something something nobody wants to work
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: [Fark user image 850x637]


DRINK!
 
highplainsgrifter
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Love that bar, cute little hole in the wall.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Sofa King Smart: TommyDeuce: You should have a "hit by a bus" plan for all critical personnel.

I think I'd feel better about it if it were referred to as the 'wins powerball' plan.

[Fark user image image 425x695]
You have better odds of drowning to death ... 200 thousand times


I'm interested in the concept of death by bicyclist.  Is there like a service I can call to have a guy in spandex come to my home and murder me?

And, if so, can I get the number?
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The name of the bar is Brudder's. It's located at Addison and Pulaski in Chicago, The shooting was maybe 7-8 years ago. It was the bouncer that was killed and he was an asshole. I bartended at a 4am less than a mile away and the gangbanger trash from that shiathole would come in after they closed at 2am. 

I had to deal w both the shooter and the bouncer in my bar. They were both farking awful. I had to physically remove the bouncer for fighting. It took three of us to fight him out the door while some of my regulars worked crowd control to prevent the Brudder's crowd from attacking us. Big farking dude! The shooter was convicted of 1st degree murder and since he had a bunch of priors he got like 50 years.

Trust me when I say nothing of value was lost.
 
Barry McCockner
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

highplainsgrifter: Love that bar, cute little hole in the wall.


I read that, left the thread, then I got it and had to come back.

/funnied
 
yellowjester
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
odds are funny one out of one times....
 
Barnhawk72
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: You should have a "hit by a bus" plan for all critical personnel.


You mean a priority order for which coworkers you would run over with a bus first?  Check!
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
A) Old news is exciting!
2) How long are they supposed to wait before advertising the open position?
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This happened at a Subway sandwich shop in my town awhile back.  Worker killed during a robbery, "NOW HIRING" sign went up as soon as the yellow police tape was gone.
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: You should have a "hit by a bus" plan for all critical personnel.


I went on a week's vacation a couple months ago, and my boss and the rest of my team suddenly realized they don't have one of those for me. I can do the job of anyone in our team - I have more experience in our field than the rest of my team (my boss excepted) added together. But I'm the guy who manages our data analysis and reporting - and I'm the only one on our team who is capable of doing that. Not just that, but I'm also the one with the data model files for our various reporting - even if they did know how, they would be limited in what they could do, and it would be difficult for them to do the fire drill data analysis requests my boss has almost daily.

My boss when I came back was like, "OK we HAVE to have you do a little cross-training, and explain how some of this works. If you get hit by a bus we will still need to continue operating... I'm going to schedule some time to have you show me X, and some time for you to show the rest of the team Y and Z so they can help me when you're out or if god forbid you left us for some reason."

I was like, "Sure thing! Any time you like, just let me know." That was like July of last year. Crickets since then. Pretty sure she realized it wouldn't just be that simple - I'll basically need to run Excel and Power BI training classes to put the rest of the team through to even teach them what they'd need to know to make any use of our data like she needs.

Doesn't really bother me. More job security for me. If I leave - for any reason - the issues they would have will no longer be my concern from that exact moment on. I'm sure they could hire someone to replace me, probably someone even more knowledgeable than I am on the data analysis side, and it would take a little while to get them up to speed - but that also wouldn't really be my problem. No surprise this is the best paid job I've ever had. :)
 
sumdruncomic21
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"No, i said do you want shots!!"
 
Moose out front
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I remember after The Station nightclub fire when Great White's pyrotechnics caught the stage on fire, killing hundreds, including the band's lead guitarist, there was a news interview shortly after where the lead singer was talking about what a tragedy it all was and then he off-handedly mentioned the band was looking to recruit a new lead guitarist.

Awkward.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: The name of the bar is Brudder's. It's located at Addison and Pulaski in Chicago, The shooting was maybe 7-8 years ago. It was the bouncer that was killed and he was an asshole. I bartended at a 4am less than a mile away and the gangbanger trash from that shiathole would come in after they closed at 2am. 

I had to deal w both the shooter and the bouncer in my bar. They were both farking awful. I had to physically remove the bouncer for fighting. It took three of us to fight him out the door while some of my regulars worked crowd control to prevent the Brudder's crowd from attacking us. Big farking dude! The shooter was convicted of 1st degree murder and since he had a bunch of priors he got like 50 years.

Trust me when I say nothing of value was lost.


Now I want pizza from La Villa.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: I went on a week's vacation a couple months ago, and my boss and the rest of my team suddenly realized they don't have one of those for me. I can do the job of anyone in our team - I have more experience in our field than the rest of my team (my boss excepted) added together. But I'm the guy who manages our data analysis and reporting - and I'm the only one on our team who is capable of doing that. Not just that, but I'm also the one with the data model files for our various reporting - even if they did know how, they would be limited in what they could do, and it would be difficult for them to do the fire drill data analysis requests my boss has almost daily.


Maybe have your files backed up remotely, so a new guy with right skills can wade through the repo and continue running your existing analysis while learning how the pieces work?
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Trainspotr: Giant Clown Shoe: The name of the bar is Brudder's. It's located at Addison and Pulaski in Chicago, The shooting was maybe 7-8 years ago. It was the bouncer that was killed and he was an asshole. I bartended at a 4am less than a mile away and the gangbanger trash from that shiathole would come in after they closed at 2am. 

I had to deal w both the shooter and the bouncer in my bar. They were both farking awful. I had to physically remove the bouncer for fighting. It took three of us to fight him out the door while some of my regulars worked crowd control to prevent the Brudder's crowd from attacking us. Big farking dude! The shooter was convicted of 1st degree murder and since he had a bunch of priors he got like 50 years.

Trust me when I say nothing of value was lost.

Now I want pizza from La Villa.


You know the neighborhood! I was a Manzo's guy until they closed down.

What I really miss though is Olga's

/if you ever went in the $2 Guinness bar you know me
 
petec
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
around here, if your out working on one of the jobsites and you fall off a ladder, the saying goes, you're fired before you hit the ground
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: TommyDeuce: You should have a "hit by a bus" plan for all critical personnel.

I went on a week's vacation a couple months ago, and my boss and the rest of my team suddenly realized they don't have one of those for me. I can do the job of anyone in our team - I have more experience in our field than the rest of my team (my boss excepted) added together. But I'm the guy who manages our data analysis and reporting - and I'm the only one on our team who is capable of doing that. Not just that, but I'm also the one with the data model files for our various reporting - even if they did know how, they would be limited in what they could do, and it would be difficult for them to do the fire drill data analysis requests my boss has almost daily.

My boss when I came back was like, "OK we HAVE to have you do a little cross-training, and explain how some of this works. If you get hit by a bus we will still need to continue operating... I'm going to schedule some time to have you show me X, and some time for you to show the rest of the team Y and Z so they can help me when you're out or if god forbid you left us for some reason."

I was like, "Sure thing! Any time you like, just let me know." That was like July of last year. Crickets since then. Pretty sure she realized it wouldn't just be that simple - I'll basically need to run Excel and Power BI training classes to put the rest of the team through to even teach them what they'd need to know to make any use of our data like she needs.

Doesn't really bother me. More job security for me. If I leave - for any reason - the issues they would have will no longer be my concern from that exact moment on. I'm sure they could hire someone to replace me, probably someone even more knowledgeable than I am on the data analysis side, and it would take a little while to get them up to speed - but that also wouldn't really be my problem. No surprise this is the best paid job I've ever had. :)


$14.50 p Hour?
 
