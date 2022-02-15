 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Apparently you can shoot the internet   (twitter.com) divider line
35
    More: Scary, shot  
•       •       •

1760 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 15 Feb 2022 at 11:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



35 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not surprising it happened in Oakland.

I was waiting for BART train once there across from the old Raiders stadium and a fight broke out down on the street. Thought I was gonna have to duck from flying bullets.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Net packets, a gigabyte or two. Net packets, just tell me how many for you?
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well it is a series of tubes after all.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The internet needs to get its own gun and protect itself.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Well it is a series of tubes after all.


Ex-Men: Wolverine
Youtube mhko3m7D6UA

also, motorcycles
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Well it is a series of tubes after all.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
sure comcast  I believe the reason 1000s of subscribers are frustrated with you is only because someone shot line.

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I shot the Internet
But I didn't shoot the Xfinity
All around in my home town
They're trying to track me down
They say they want to bring me in guilty
For the killing of Xfinity
For the life of Xfinity, but I say ...
 
Toxophil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn.onebauer.mediaView Full Size


About goddamn time.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
You really expect me to believe there are 49ers fans in Oakland?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Well it is a series of tubes after all.


Probably some white punks on dope.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I was in the US Army Signal Corps and we had this little joke about the techs working communications.

"It's distant end issue"  Usually said when troubleshooting a circuit.

So when it came time to qualify on the range with the M16 riffle a private was having a hard time shooting at his target. He kept missing it.

The Sgt comes over to the private..

"Private, what's your problem, you keep missing the target"

and the private answers...

"It's a distant end problem"
 
Andric [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Yeah, but it won't die. So what's the point?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Probably some white punks on dope.


vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Oakland sounds like a nice place to live.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: Oakland sounds like a nice place to live.


Give it time, it's slowly being gentrified by people who've been priced out of San Francisco.
 
encephlavator
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
FTT:

...incident coincided with NFC Championship Game between LA Rams and SF 49ers leaving thousands of subscribers frustrated

UM, do people not know how to get TV over the air anymore? Get a Mohu Leaf antenna just for these kinds of emergencies.
 
SMB2811 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Walker: Not surprising it happened in Oakland. America


There are two locations that you would expect this, Anywhere in the US and an active war zone.
 
Muta
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Well it is a series of tubes after all.

Probably some white punks on dope.


Well, what do you want from life?
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I dunno, once you hit 'post' I don't think you can chase down the packets and shoot (at) them as you would a train.
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Bigly...

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Intrepid00: Oakland sounds like a nice place to live.

Give it time, it's slowly being gentrified by people who've been priced out of San Francisco.


My parents lived in Berkeley in the 70s. You know neighborhoods change over time but it's weird to see it in action sometimes. There are Whole Foods now in places the police wouldn't go then.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


these were the original Packet Switched Nodes by BBN, there were used as part of the Internet back in the late 80's. I worked in the server room and let me tell you, I wanted to shoot them.

they were all replaced by Cisco products in the early 90's

so if you see a Cisco router, shoot it.
 
LograyX
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
This is just a normal reaction to having Comcast "Internet."
 
Boudyro
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

encephlavator: FTT:

...incident coincided with NFC Championship Game between LA Rams and SF 49ers leaving thousands of subscribers frustrated

UM, do people not know how to get TV over the air anymore? Get a Mohu Leaf antenna just for these kinds of emergencies.


Or you could not treat the TV going out as an emergency.
 
XtremeLeeWyte
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Turns out ANYTHING can get shot if it's in America
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: The internet needs to get its own gun and protect itself.


The internet doesn't need a bad habit, the internet IS a bad habit.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

XtremeLeeWyte: Turns out ANYTHING can get shot if it's in America


Except anti-vaxers.
 
tokinGLX
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
hammettman
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 198x255]

these were the original Packet Switched Nodes by BBN, there were used as part of the Internet back in the late 80's. I worked in the server room and let me tell you, I wanted to shoot them.

they were all replaced by Cisco products in the early 90's

so if you see a Cisco router, shoot it.


wtf  Routers have gangs?
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It pretty much had it coming.
 
MadHatter500 [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

hammettman: steklo: [Fark user image 198x255]

these were the original Packet Switched Nodes by BBN, there were used as part of the Internet back in the late 80's. I worked in the server room and let me tell you, I wanted to shoot them.

they were all replaced by Cisco products in the early 90's

so if you see a Cisco router, shoot it.

wtf  Routers have gangs?


Absolutely.

You have the Juniper Gang.  Cisco Kids all over the place.  Team Arista keeps trying to break into area.  Then there's the "white box" freaks, but most people ignore them.  Nokia is over in the corner going "I just care about mobility and GPON".
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Uchiha_Cycliste: The internet doesn't need a bad habit, the internet IS a bad habit.


Ouch.  See, I was a pot hole repair man on the information superhighway in the early 90's. I worked the Milnet help desk, one of the networks that was part of the internet back then.

I saw high hopes for the internet. Then AOL happened.  Ugh.

and now, here we are.

The Internet is good in some ways, evil in other ways.  Like life, one will choose what's best for them.
 
gwenners
‘’ 1 minute ago  

steklo: Billy Liar: Probably some white punks on dope.

[vignette.wikia.nocookie.net image 514x522]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.