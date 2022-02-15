 Skip to content
(WKBW Buffalo)   Free boat   (wkbw.com) divider line
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boat:  noun

A hole in the water that you throw money into.

see also:  acronym -
Bust
Out
Another
Thousand
 
Torgo_of_Manos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EKU Colonel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Slow news day.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What, no free cat included?
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: What, no free cat included?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wish I could just walk away from something which probably cost $10's of thousands. Must be nice to have the kind of money that wouldn't be an issue for you. Not me, that'd be a significant investment for the wife and I, we'd damn well need to find a buyer if we decided we didn't want it anymore or something.
 
cefm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somewhere between Albany and Buffalo?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will the boat clog up the drain that is used by Lake Erie.  Just asking for TFG who may have some paperwork he needs to flush.
 
redahle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not a maritime lawyer, but I'm curious if he's using some sort of salvage law to lay claim to the boat. How has it been determined that it is actually abandoned? Surely there is some statutory authority on what legal steps need to be taken to declare it abandoned. Otherwise what's to stop someone from waiting until he's restored it and then say "hey, you found my boat. Thanks!"
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Buoys on the side, lift bags, even barrels to keep it afloat," Stenis said. "So far it hasn't needed it, which is good."

What, no mule named Sal?
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mongbiohazard: Wish I could just walk away from something which probably cost $10's of thousands. Must be nice to have the kind of money that wouldn't be an issue for you. Not me, that'd be a significant investment for the wife and I, we'd damn well need to find a buyer if we decided we didn't want it anymore or something.


Maybe the person was single and died of COVID
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
buntz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know about a boat, but I have a mule named Sal
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

buntz: I don't know about a boat, but I have a mule named Sal


Pete Seeger - The Erie Canal / Low Bridge
Youtube JxKy1_c6DeM
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fun fact, Florida's waters are riddled with free boats.
 
ReverendLoki
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

ZMugg: [th.bing.com image 474x204]


It bothers me that between the Skipper, the Professor, and Mary Ann, they couldn't fix that boat, but they could build a bunch of tiki huts, a radio receiver, and stage, and whatever else the episode demanded.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Now, Kennedy has also started a GoFundMe so he can restore the boat.
He said he is thinking of selling it once it is restored and give the proceeds to charity.

...but I'm just thinking about it. If you give me free money to restore I boat I got for free, I may donate the money from selling it to charity, or I may keep it. I haven't decided yet.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: Wish I could just walk away from something which probably cost $10's of thousands. Must be nice to have the kind of money that wouldn't be an issue for you. Not me, that'd be a significant investment for the wife and I, we'd damn well need to find a buyer if we decided we didn't want it anymore or something.


The ones you find abandoned and whatnot are often people just like that - they've spent years and years trying to unload the damn thing at any sensible price, and finally snap an say fark this shiat.  They can be incredibly hard to unload - especially if the economy is not too happy at for a while
 
whidbey
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It's a street light.
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: mongbiohazard: Wish I could just walk away from something which probably cost $10's of thousands. Must be nice to have the kind of money that wouldn't be an issue for you. Not me, that'd be a significant investment for the wife and I, we'd damn well need to find a buyer if we decided we didn't want it anymore or something.

The ones you find abandoned and whatnot are often people just like that - they've spent years and years trying to unload the damn thing at any sensible price, and finally snap an say fark this shiat.  They can be incredibly hard to unload - especially if the economy is not too happy at for a while


Then selling it at an "unreasonable" price would still seem to be better than just leaving it somewhere as trash, getting nothing at all.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

cefm: Somewhere between Albany and Buffalo?


jjorsett: "Buoys on the side, lift bags, even barrels to keep it afloat," Stenis said. "So far it hasn't needed it, which is good."

What, no mule named Sal?


It was a low bridge, guys, but you got under it.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
rollingstone.comView Full Size
Naw, dude! free BOAT!

/ Wild!
// Turn it up
/// Slashie!
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Torgo_of_Manos: [Fark user image 500x403]


Came for this.
 
OldJames
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
My first guess would be that it was stolen, abandoned there, and presumed gone. Owner might show up now that it's on the news.
 
OldJames
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
You know what it's like to own a boat? Ever stand in a cold shower ripping up $100 bills?
(American dad scene, didn't bother to look up a clip)
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: mongbiohazard: Wish I could just walk away from something which probably cost $10's of thousands. Must be nice to have the kind of money that wouldn't be an issue for you. Not me, that'd be a significant investment for the wife and I, we'd damn well need to find a buyer if we decided we didn't want it anymore or something.

The ones you find abandoned and whatnot are often people just like that - they've spent years and years trying to unload the damn thing at any sensible price, and finally snap an say fark this shiat.  They can be incredibly hard to unload - especially if the economy is not too happy at for a while

Then selling it at an "unreasonable" price would still seem to be better than just leaving it somewhere as trash, getting nothing at all.


They get sucked into the whole, "I gotta get SOME of my money back" thing - so a tiny (compared to the cost/perceived value) offer is insulting to them - and it holds them till they finally lose it and hit I'd rather throw it away than sell it for that or keep looking at it.  I'm not even saying it's rational, it's pure sunk cost fallacy stuff..  But like many other less than rational things, it happens and more often than you'd hope.  Not just with boats either
 
luthia
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
If god had meant man to build fiberglass boats, he would have grown fiberglass trees.
 
luthia
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: mongbiohazard: Wish I could just walk away from something which probably cost $10's of thousands. Must be nice to have the kind of money that wouldn't be an issue for you. Not me, that'd be a significant investment for the wife and I, we'd damn well need to find a buyer if we decided we didn't want it anymore or something.

The ones you find abandoned and whatnot are often people just like that - they've spent years and years trying to unload the damn thing at any sensible price, and finally snap an say fark this shiat.  They can be incredibly hard to unload - especially if the economy is not too happy at for a while

Then selling it at an "unreasonable" price would still seem to be better than just leaving it somewhere as trash, getting nothing at all.


those old bayliners are worth less than the scrap price on the engine block usually.
 
