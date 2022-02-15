 Skip to content
(Kotaku) The Great Wordle Schism has begun. Soon we can begin the no true Wordle debates
27
    The New York Times, The Guardian, New York Times  
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Northern Conservative Wordle Great Lakes Region Council of 1879, or Northern Conservative Wordle Great Lakes Region Council of 1912?
 
Spectrum [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Nice autocorrect in the subheader:

For the first time in the history of World, some players' answers were different
 
Spectrum [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Spectrum: Nice autocorrect in the subheader:

For the first time in the history of World, some players' answers were different


And now it's fixed. BTW, I got today's NYT puzzle in four, but I'm pretty sure the other one would have taken me five.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Note my superiority as I refuse to partake in this mobile game.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Wordle isn't a word.
 
HeartBurnKid
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: Wordle isn't a word.


Neither is bighairyguy.
 
mike_d85
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: Wordle isn't a word.


Of course not, proper nouns don't count.
 
New Rising Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Remember this game?

i0.wp.comView Full Size


Whenever that was, 8 years ago or so I think, 2048 had the same kind of society-wide (in the US anyhow) pop culture appeal.  People were talking about it with co-workers, comparing scores/times, challenging friends, etc.  It felt like it lasted for I dunno, 8 months?  Wordle is going to go the same way.  It had a big pop culture spike and now it's going to fade back to obscurity as the novelty wears off and people get used to the gameplay and it's not fun to talk about with friends anymore.
 
a_room_with_a_moose [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Apropos of nothing, I recently discovered that the Wordle dictionary accepts "bigly" as a word. It's actually very handy when pursuing a strategy of knocking out all the vowels+y in the first two to three guesses.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Northern Conservative Wordle Great Lakes Region Council of 1879, or Northern Conservative Wordle Great Lakes Region Council of 1912?


Die, heretic!
 
Peach_Fuz
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Apropos of nothing, I recently discovered that the Wordle dictionary accepts "bigly" as a word. It's actually very handy when pursuing a strategy of knocking out all the vowels+y in the first two to three guesses.


I usually start with might or lover.
 
germ78
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Thanks for spoiling todays word, subby.

/spoiler alert, modmins?
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Spectrum: Spectrum: Nice autocorrect in the subheader:

For the first time in the history of World, some players' answers were different

And now it's fixed. BTW, I got today's NYT puzzle in four, but I'm pretty sure the other one would have taken me five.


Took me all 6 today for the non NYT one.  Was feeling pretty dumb when I was seeing people post that they got their Wordle in 3 or 4....  I think they had the other word
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I hear the DLC for Wordle Season Two is gonna be *lit*

...erature.  hahaha  *raises hand for high five, hangs awkwardly for five seconds*
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
https://teamouse.net/wordle/ has the original version.
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Peach_Fuz: Martian_Astronomer: Apropos of nothing, I recently discovered that the Wordle dictionary accepts "bigly" as a word. It's actually very handy when pursuing a strategy of knocking out all the vowels+y in the first two to three guesses.

I usually start with might or lover.


I use Learn

R S T L N E as the first letters to guess - I learned it watching wheel of fortune as a kid!  :)
 
Peach_Fuz
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ProcrastinationStation: Peach_Fuz: Martian_Astronomer: Apropos of nothing, I recently discovered that the Wordle dictionary accepts "bigly" as a word. It's actually very handy when pursuing a strategy of knocking out all the vowels+y in the first two to three guesses.

I usually start with might or lover.

I use Learn

R S T L N E as the first letters to guess - I learned it watching wheel of fortune as a kid!  :)


I like throwing some less common letters in like M, H, G and V. If one of those lights up it really can narrow it down. I'm sure most people have their own strategy.
 
RatBomb
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This is worse than The Snap.
 
NoGods
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
HeartBurnKid
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

ProcrastinationStation: Peach_Fuz: Martian_Astronomer: Apropos of nothing, I recently discovered that the Wordle dictionary accepts "bigly" as a word. It's actually very handy when pursuing a strategy of knocking out all the vowels+y in the first two to three guesses.

I usually start with might or lover.

I use Learn

R S T L N E as the first letters to guess - I learned it watching wheel of fortune as a kid!  :)


My usual starter is Adieu.  Gets four out of five vowels out of the way.
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Admittedly, the Times version is a bit trickier (not that it was unexpected).
Keeping it once-per-day instead of at least offering a random mode is practically unforgivable for a binge-gamer, however.
 
smilbandit
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
NYT removed 6 words from the word list and 19 from the filler list.
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I don't think I would have got the answer for the one in the original. NYT probably doing the right thing by removing a few words.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SmallBallerBrand
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Northern Conservative Wordle Great Lakes Region Council of 1879, or Northern Conservative Wordle Great Lakes Region Council of 1912?


DIE, HERETIC!
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ProcrastinationStation: Peach_Fuz: Martian_Astronomer: Apropos of nothing, I recently discovered that the Wordle dictionary accepts "bigly" as a word. It's actually very handy when pursuing a strategy of knocking out all the vowels+y in the first two to three guesses.

I usually start with might or lover.

I use Learn

R S T L N E as the first letters to guess - I learned it watching wheel of fortune as a kid!  :)


I change it up, try to stick with a theme. 
It's not the hardest thing in the world, you just have to have read a few books now and then.

Plus it's a nice thing to get my mind off of the antics of my idiotic coworkers for a few minutes.
 
