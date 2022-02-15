 Skip to content
(National Today)   February 15 is St. Skeletor's Day, dedicated to single people who hate the sickening cuteness of Valentine's Day. Until we meet again   (nationaltoday.com) divider line
    St. Skeletor's Day, Valentine's Day, comedian Richard Herring  
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  



/ III
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Today's theme song:
J. Geils Band - Love Stinks
Youtube E0LAs7X5ybE
 
SocratesNutz
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Thought it was steak and beej day??
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

SocratesNutz: Thought it was steak and beej day??


Isn't that March 15th?
 
ifky
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I had a beef heart in the freezer. I took it out and made sandwiches with it for yesterday.
 
ifky
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Skeletor Speaks! Alan Oppenheimer reads Skeletor memes.
Youtube 9MhLMCmXgQY
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Today's theme song:
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/E0LAs7X5ybE]


So the story is this song originally was about the poor hygiene of a certain member of the Beach Boys.  An impression formed from a gig they did with them back at the Fillmore East in 1971.  Label refused to release it as it was and it got adapted to the form we know later.  Now you know.


/That I make shiat up sometimes
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Dear subby
Valentine's Day this year involved taking Mrs Baka to the eye doctor, wherein she had a needle stuck in her eye.

Then I screwed up dinner somewhat but that was partially not my fault
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  


 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
For me, it was Tuesday.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Skeletor looks around this thread:
Skeletor looks around this thread:
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: [Fark user image 680x420][Fark user image 640x480] [View Full Size image _x_]


Um, I don't sleep better.  I'm an insomniac, plus I spend all winter itching.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: SocratesNutz: Thought it was steak and beej day??

Isn't that March 15th?


It's everyday
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Queensryche - I Don't Believe In Love (Official Music Video)
Youtube 2c3g6tTYoxM
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
*** AND HE PRAYS...!  ***

He-Man and Skeletor Feel EPIC...and Dirty
Youtube Z8dLVuC3XyM
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  



 
Numberlady2
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It's also 50% off chocolates day!
 
chitownmike
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

baka-san: Dear subby
Valentine's Day this year involved taking Mrs Baka to the eye doctor, wherein she had a needle stuck in her eye.

Then I screwed up dinner somewhat but that was partially not my fault


CSB!!!111!!!
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Everyone knows Skeletor's favorite holiday is Christmas.

Skeletor's Got The Christmas Spirit | HE-MAN & SHE-RA: A CHRISTMAS SPECIAL
Youtube Bonti5yj-Mg
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
As a single person, I don't hate the cuteness. There's not enough cuteness to it anymore. It used to be (kind of) more of a kid holiday, with cards and parties at school and whatnot, but now it's become more of a "you'd better spend big if you wanna get laid on Valentine's day" thing, which is kind of sickening.

I'm honestly not that invested in it either way, the chocolate is nice, the rest of it is ... meh.

Do whatever you want.
 
