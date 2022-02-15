 Skip to content
(WCVB Boston)   Your truck is taller if you take it sidewall skiing   (wcvb.com) divider line
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they only laid it on the side in the first place they could have cleared it by inches, if not feet.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Merltech: If they only laid it on the side in the first place they could have cleared it by inches, if not feet.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Again?!  <sigh> Get out the lube..."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GaperKiller
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr.Fey: Merltech: If they only laid it on the side in the first place they could have cleared it by inches, if not feet.

[Fark user image image 226x223]


Works with horses too.

https://youtu.be/JUi_gGZY2m0
 
Peach_Fuz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GaperKiller: Dr.Fey: Merltech: If they only laid it on the side in the first place they could have cleared it by inches, if not feet.

[Fark user image image 226x223]

Works with horses too.

https://youtu.be/JUi_gGZY2m0


Read that as houses. Still left entertained.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe they should put a fourth sign on the bridge, since three isn't cutting it.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kbronsito: Maybe they should put a fourth sign on the bridge, since three isn't cutting it.


And put glitter on it.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of the highlights of my social media feed is a friend who works near a low-ish bridge that just eats trucks from drivers not paying attention to the signage on the weekly or so.

The bridge is also unfortunately located near a U-Haul rental, and they're a good ~20% of the collisions.

Just no sympathy at all. The way chuckleheads blithely mishandle large vehicles nowadays is idiotic.
 
drtgb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why scratch out the name of the company? I'd think people looking for a moving company might like to be aware of the quality drivers they are hiring.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it still a moving truck if it's stuck?
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Maybe they should put a fourth sign on the bridge, since three isn't cutting it.


Know of a guy that hit this bridge:

Fark user imageView Full Size


In addition to the three signs, one with a flashing light, he passed four other advance warning signs.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: Merltech: If they only laid it on the side in the first place they could have cleared it by inches, if not feet.

[Fark user image image 226x223]


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
