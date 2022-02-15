 Skip to content
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait. You mean the typical Wordle player wasn't actually looking for any sort of real intellectual challenge, but rather just an easy way to post a quick reaffirmation of their own daily success to Facebook for others to see? And the moment it became difficult to obtain that, they were always just going to move on to the next quick fad?

I don't believe you.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I dispute the premise of TFA, since my average number of guesses hasn't changed.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Wordle keeps me from doom-scrolling Reddit while I poop in the morning.

That's it.
 
Tsukari
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I think it's been harder since the Times takeover in that the words are less common, but the game itself is no harder than it used to be.  I imagine they may have expanded the word list, which I appreciate.  Give me more words with doubled letters, and more words beginning with uncommon letters! CYNIC kicked my ass and I was happy for it!  ULTRA too!
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

40 degree day: I dispute the premise of TFA, since my average number of guesses hasn't changed.


I am surprised that it wasn't in the article, but the premise is completely wrong.  The words were set well before NYT purchased it.
 
EdwardTellerhands
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This has the aroma of sour grapes.
 
Exception Collection
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

PaceyWhitter: 40 degree day: I dispute the premise of TFA, since my average number of guesses hasn't changed.

I am surprised that it wasn't in the article, but the premise is completely wrong.  The words were set well before NYT purchased it.


Mostly.  They actually removed some words, like the one used today, so people using cached versions of it are getting different words than people using the NYT version.
 
Seamer [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
NYT is removing, or has removed, potentially problematic words (eg pussy). Not surprised if new words are coming in to replace them
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Thing becomes popular.
Creator sells it to a company.
Company makes changes to the popular thing, making it less popular.

It's a tale as old as companies trying to cash in on
/waves hand vaguely around at everything
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I've had 4 letters early, in the right order, but still having 3 possible fifth letters available. So guessing unluckily has gotten me 5s instead of 3s.
 
Joey Jo Jo Jr Shabadu
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

40 degree day: I dispute the premise of TFA, since my average number of guesses hasn't changed.


Same.  I even scored a 2 the other day.
 
jbuist
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
You can still view the source and see the word list.
 
turboke
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Seamer: NYT is removing, or has removed, potentially problematic words (eg pussy). Not surprised if new words are coming in to replace them


https://sweardle.com/
 
patrick767
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Got today's word in three guesses. The whiners should git gud.

/ don't think the NYT changed it
 
patrick767
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: Thing becomes popular.
Creator sells it to a company.
Company makes changes to the popular thing, making it less popular.


Sometimes that happens. Other times:

Thing becomes popular.
Creator sells it to a company.
People who used or played thing before it was sold swear up and down that new owner has changed thing for the worse and thing used to be so much better before, but in reality nothing has changed.
 
gabethegoat
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
friend showed me a math-based one yesterday called "nerdle" that involved figuring out numbers and mathematical operators. not quite the same challenge but woo nerds. also i like wordle2 with the 6-letter word and 2 words/day (rolls over at noon eastern).

yes, i am a farking nerd thanks.
 
Anoria [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Exception Collection: PaceyWhitter: 40 degree day: I dispute the premise of TFA, since my average number of guesses hasn't changed.

I am surprised that it wasn't in the article, but the premise is completely wrong.  The words were set well before NYT purchased it.

Mostly.  They actually removed some words, like the one used today, so people using cached versions of it are getting different words than people using the NYT version.


Thanks to your comment I googled the site on my laptop and got a word that I actually recognized as a word, unlike the one I blundered into after 5 guesses on the tab I've had open on my phone for two weeks. I appreciate the replacement today.
 
