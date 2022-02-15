 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   He was throwing popcorn at me, your honor, and I was afeared for my life   (msn.com) divider line
93
    More: Murica, MSN  
•       •       •

1916 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Feb 2022 at 9:47 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



93 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
tampabay.comView Full Size
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lemme know if you're going to toss popcorn at me.  I can have my mouth at the ready.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is on court TV now, but I'm not going to watch much of it.  That police officer looks like a first-class asshole.  Like every bad cop you've ever seen, rolled into one.  Just the look on his face says, "I'm better than you are, and can do no wrong."
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
so could have someone else shot the ex-cop because he was shooting at someone else and the third person was "afraid"?  Given the number of guns and Floridians in Fl it seems like this should be a noisy and bloody but self-resolving problem.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If we outlaw popcorn, only outlaws will have popcorn... or something.
 
Whatthefark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tom baker's scarf: so could have someone else shot the ex-cop because he was shooting at someone else and the third person was "afraid"?  Given the number of guns and Floridians in Fl it seems like this should be a noisy and bloody but self-resolving problem.


Sort of like that scene in "Stand By Me" where the kid starts puking, then everyone else starts puking. Only with guns.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A salt and buttery snackbag.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Whatthefark: tom baker's scarf: so could have someone else shot the ex-cop because he was shooting at someone else and the third person was "afraid"?  Given the number of guns and Floridians in Fl it seems like this should be a noisy and bloody but self-resolving problem.

Sort of like that scene in "Stand By Me" where the kid starts puking, then everyone else starts puking. Only with guns.


Or any episode of Get Smart
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harlee: [tampabay.com image 197x197]


Is that the victims? He does look like the kind of douche that would talk on his phone at the movies and throw popcorn at people because he's bigger.
 
Graffito [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If women pulled out a gun and shot every man who creeped them out or frightened them it would be a bloodbath, yet cops and ex-cops are constantly so afraid for their lives that they routinely gun down unarmed people.
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cop, retired cop........same. Also, why are you bringing a gun to a movie theater? I guess if you are afraid of everything you might need it to feel safe and being that he is a retired cop, his fear of everything much be pretty high.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm 43 and can't think of a movie that a 71 year would be interested in watching with people of my age.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
American: keep shooting each other. Sad but at the same time entertaining.

Is there a place where I can bet on which school is shot-up next?

Hooray for guns!
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Intrepid00: Harlee: [tampabay.com image 197x197]

Is that the victims? He does look like the kind of douche that would talk on his phone at the movies and throw popcorn at people because he's bigger.


Right? I'm glad he's dead, aren't you?
 
gamera1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sad for his family, but if I'm being honest I'm thinking BOTH of these guys were up there on the douche meter.

(Not an excuse to shoot him, of course)
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kind of reminds me of this guy...
American tourist who lamented lack of gun during encounter in Calgary park sparks online ridicule
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scruffythecat: Also, why are you bringing a gun to a movie theater?


Florida. Conceal is legal and open carry is not and unless you run metal detectors you can't keep them out.
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
franklycurious.comView Full Size
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: I'm 43 and can't think of a movie that a 71 year would be interested in watching with people of my age.


When I saw Scott Pilgrim there was an elderly couple in the audience near me. When the movie was over and everyone was walking out they were talking about how they had no idea what was going on, and it was one of the dumbest movies they'd ever seen (the movie was awesome).
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: I'm 43 and can't think of a movie that a 71 year would be interested in watching with people of my age.


Really?  I can think of hundreds, NO!, THOUSANDS of movies that would be enjoyed by 43- and 71-year olds!
Fark user imageView Full Size

/But, seriously: fark this asshole.  The idiotic "Stand Your Ground" law is just one legal half-step removed from the "He Needed Killin'" defense.  And, that defense doesn't hold up in court.  Well, at least not YET, anyway...
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Schmerd1948: Intrepid00: Harlee: [tampabay.com image 197x197]

Is that the victims? He does look like the kind of douche that would talk on his phone at the movies and throw popcorn at people because he's bigger.

Right? I'm glad he's dead, aren't you?


No, but he did pay the ultimate being a douche price but meeting a bigger one that was armed. Lock the ex-cop up but being a bully finally backfired on the victim by meeting a bigger asshole bully.
 
hereinNC
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A man that left the theatre to get a gun and came back and used it should not have been out on bail for 8 fricken years waiting for trial.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why stand your ground was written.  He'll walk, not very far cause he's old, but he'll walk.
 
You Are All Sheep
‘’ 1 hour ago  
so if you see one of these idiots with their ar slung over their shoulder at a mcdonalds, can you get scared that they had the potential to be an active shooter?
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hereinNC: A man that left the theatre to get a gun and came back and used it should not have been out on bail for 8 fricken years waiting for trial.


You just know they were hoping to drag the shiat or so he would die first.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

You Are All Sheep: so if you see one of these idiots with their ar slung over their shoulder at a mcdonalds, can you get scared that they had the potential to be an active shooter?


In Florida yes they would make people panic because open carry isn't legal.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Using your phone during a movie and then throwing popcorn at an old guy..........chrisrockimnotsayingitsrightbutiunderstand.jpg
 
darthaegis [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it sad that I would be more surprised if they said, "No.. it's popcorn.. you stood your ground over something that couldn't hurt you..  You may have been afraid..  but you didn't assess the situation and reacted badly.."

But Stand Your Ground is kinda crazy..  
If you can walk in on someone robbing your house, and if they run, you can chase them for 2 blocks until you put them in a position they have to face you..  Then you can be so scared for your life that you have to stand your ground.  Then a little popcorn is enough.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Charged with a salt and buttery.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This sort of thing is exactly why this stand your ground bull crap should never have become law anywhere, sooner or later it is going to be used to try and excuse the stupidest reasons for shooting some one.

No one should be shot even non fatally over some thrown popcorn.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tom baker's scarf: so could have someone else shot the ex-cop because he was shooting at someone else and the third person was "afraid"?  Given the number of guns and Floridians in Fl it seems like this should be a noisy and bloody but self-resolving problem.


Dominoes, but with recoil.
 
dazed420
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Intrepid00: Schmerd1948: Intrepid00: Harlee: [tampabay.com image 197x197]

Is that the victims? He does look like the kind of douche that would talk on his phone at the movies and throw popcorn at people because he's bigger.

Right? I'm glad he's dead, aren't you?

No, but he did pay the ultimate being a douche price but meeting a bigger one that was armed. Lock the ex-cop up but being a bully finally backfired on the victim by meeting a bigger asshole bully.


If I recall correctly, the ex-cop created the scene before the movie had started and the couple was there on date night and was checking or had checked the phone for information from the babysitter.

In fact, a quick search before I posted:
Oulson's wife has said he was texting their daughter's babysitter.
Reeves, then 71, confronted Oulson about texting during the previews prior to the movie, according to a criminal complaint. Reeves left and complained to a theater employee, and when Reeves returned to his seat, he and Oulson argued.

So do you still stand by your douche canoe statement?
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well he's obviously depraved.
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The real problem is movies start after the listed time.
If you want to run previews or commercials run them before the time on the ticket. If the movie hasn't started by them it should be a full refund and a free movie.
 
AverysDad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gamera1: I'm sad for his family, but if I'm being honest I'm thinking BOTH of these guys were up there on the douche meter.

(Not an excuse to shoot him, of course)


Nope. The blame falls entirely on the shooter and not the victim who was texting his daughter during the previews. The theater was almost empty. Curtis left (Im convinced to go get his gun) and sat directly behind the victim. Could have went anywhere else in the theater but chose to sit behind him so that he could continue to harass him. "By god I'm a cop and how dare you confront me citizen, Ill show you". There is no telling how many people he shot in the line of duty with this same thought process. Ill bet you his past is littered with victims from his time as an officer.
 
SiriusClown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Schmerd1948: Intrepid00: Harlee: [tampabay.com image 197x197]

Is that the victims? He does look like the kind of douche that would talk on his phone at the movies and throw popcorn at people because he's bigger.

Right? I'm glad he's dead, aren't you?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How has this case not gone to trial yet?  8 farking years and they're still dicking around.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tom baker's scarf: so could have someone else shot the ex-cop because he was shooting at someone else and the third person was "afraid"?  Given the number of guns and Floridians in Fl it seems like this should be a noisy and bloody but self-resolving problem.


"Tonight at 11: Everyone in Florida shoots everyone else when car backfires."

A man can dream.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SiriusClown: Schmerd1948: Intrepid00: Harlee: [tampabay.com image 197x197]

Is that the victims? He does look like the kind of douche that would talk on his phone at the movies and throw popcorn at people because he's bigger.

Right? I'm glad he's dead, aren't you?

[Fark user image image 257x196]


Neutral Response
Youtube ussCHoQttyQ
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Graffito: If women pulled out a gun and shot every man who creeped them out or frightened them it would be a bloodbath, yet cops and ex-cops are constantly so afraid for their lives that they routinely gun down unarmed people.


What a dumb take.
 
DaAlien
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dazed420: Intrepid00: Schmerd1948: Intrepid00: Harlee: [tampabay.com image 197x197]

Is that the victims? He does look like the kind of douche that would talk on his phone at the movies and throw popcorn at people because he's bigger.

Right? I'm glad he's dead, aren't you?

No, but he did pay the ultimate being a douche price but meeting a bigger one that was armed. Lock the ex-cop up but being a bully finally backfired on the victim by meeting a bigger asshole bully.

If I recall correctly, the ex-cop created the scene before the movie had started and the couple was there on date night and was checking or had checked the phone for information from the babysitter.

In fact, a quick search before I posted:
Oulson's wife has said he was texting their daughter's babysitter.
Reeves, then 71, confronted Oulson about texting during the previews prior to the movie, according to a criminal complaint. Reeves left and complained to a theater employee, and when Reeves returned to his seat, he and Oulson argued.

So do you still stand by your douche canoe statement?


Well, this is Fark, so you know the answer.

/Official Fark comment section slogan, "Never give up! Never surrender!"
//As they said in Star Wars
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

grimlock1972: This sort of thing is exactly why this stand your ground bull crap should never have become law anywhere, sooner or later it is going to be used to try and excuse the stupidest reasons for shooting some one.
No one should be shot even non fatally over some thrown popcorn.


We already did this.  Kyle Rittenhouse made it all legal.   Not condoned, exactly, but what can you do, when you have a gun and you're mad?
When you have the number of guns that we do, you have to rewrite some of the laws so that the guns  can be included.  Guns are people too.  That's what the 2nd amendment means.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: I'm 43 and can't think of a movie that a 71 year would be interested in watching with people of my age.


Titanic, any war movie, saving private ryan, something with Tom Hanks.....
 
The Official Fark Cajun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One douchebag kills another douchebag.  Now, all that's left is to lock up the first douchebag and the society will have two fewer douchebags hanging around.
 
Graffito [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: Graffito: If women pulled out a gun and shot every man who creeped them out or frightened them it would be a bloodbath, yet cops and ex-cops are constantly so afraid for their lives that they routinely gun down unarmed people.

What a dumb take.


How so?
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AverysDad: Nope. The blame falls entirely on the shooter and not the victim who was texting his daughter during the previews. The theater was almost empty. Curtis left (Im convinced to go get his gun) and sat directly behind the victim. Could have went anywhere else in the theater but chose to sit behind him so that he could continue to harass him. "By god I'm a cop and how dare you confront me citizen, Ill show you". There is no telling how many people he shot in the line of duty with this same thought process. Ill bet you his past is littered with victims from his time as an officer.


I'll give it to you.  Patterns of behavior.  You might not see it all at once, but once it's established, you know how certain people will act.  Shooting some guy in a theater isn't an aberration--it's just the only time he got caught.
And add to it that he has a cop mentality.
 
Sloppy Wreck [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

grimlock1972: This sort of thing is exactly why this stand your ground bull crap should never have become law anywhere, sooner or later it is going to be used to try and excuse the stupidest reasons for shooting some one.

No one should be shot even non fatally over some thrown popcorn.


Sooner or later? Trayvon Martin would be 27 years old now.

/scary Skittles
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dazed420: If I recall correctly, the ex-cop created the scene before the movie had started and the couple was there on date night and was checking or had checked the phone for information from the babysitter.

In fact, a quick search before I posted:
Oulson's wife has said he was texting their daughter's babysitter.
Reeves, then 71, confronted Oulson about texting during the previews prior to the movie, according to a criminal complaint. Reeves left and complained to a theater employee, and when Reeves returned to his seat, he and Oulson argued.

So do you still stand by your douche canoe statement?


I'm watching court TV. The guy was kicking his seat too according to a witness. If you want me to say he shouldn't have shot the guy over it you need to go back in read because I already said that. It still sounds like two hot heads once again butted heads but one was armed and at the "I don't give a fark" age with obvious "cop" power abuse since it took 8 years to go to trial.

Also the guys wife is obviously going to be bias. I would hope you know to take anything either wife says with a grain of salt.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blatz514: Lemme know if you're going to toss popcorn at me.  I can have my mouth at the ready.


Is that just popcorn...or can I toss something else?
 
Displayed 50 of 93 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.