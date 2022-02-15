 Skip to content
Drunk Florida woman on motorized suitcase leads the most patient airport cop in the world on low-speed chase
47
47 Comments
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Speaker2Animals [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She really needed to declare that papaya
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
T
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Call me crazy but I don't think thats a photo of Orlando International Airport.

i.iheart.comView Full Size
 
farkitallletitend [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 Should've let her on the plane. They have tactical coffee pots.
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drunk Florida woman, but you repeat yourself, subby.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KodosZardoz: [Fark user image 300x211] [View Full Size image _x_]T


Was DFW* presenting like a Mandrill?

* Drunk Florida Woman (not to be confused with that Texas airport).
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: Call me crazy but I don't think thats a photo of Orlando International Airport.

[i.iheart.com image 850x566]


Ja, it's the new wing.  The sign says "terrorists form line here".  This simplifies and accelerates security checking significantly.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: Call me crazy but I don't think thats a photo of Orlando International Airport.

[i.iheart.com image 850x566]


I think you're right...Crazy.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: Call me crazy but I don't think thats a photo of Orlando International Airport.

[i.iheart.com image 850x566]


Are you kidding , this is the internet , no one ever lies on the internet ..
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

'WEEEEEE-*belch*-EEEEEEE!!!
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Come on, subby. Is there a sober woman in Florida?
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stock photo of a non Florida (or even American) airport is almost more facepalm worthy than the article. It's not that hard to find a photo of MCO.
 
matthewdfleming
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The alt tag on the airport image says: alt="ISRAEL-UKRAINE-RUSSIA-POLITICS-CONFLICT-TRANSPORT-AVIATION"
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I liked mine better. "Officer on Bike in pursuit of high speed luggage"
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZMugg: Mrtraveler01: Call me crazy but I don't think thats a photo of Orlando International Airport.

[i.iheart.com image 850x566]

I think you're right...Crazy.


I know right?

The people wearing masks is what gave it away for me.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Intrepid00: I liked mine better. "Officer on Bike in pursuit of high speed luggage"


Also she wasn't drunk Florida woman, she was drunk NYC woman.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If anyone is wondering what the damage to the officers car was she apparently took a massive messy shiat in the back.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheCableGuy: Stock photo of a non Florida (or even American) airport is almost more facepalm worthy than the article. It's not that hard to find a photo of MCO.


I don't think its even an airport. I think its a train station (maybe at the airport). The ticket machines in the background are a tell.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Intrepid00: I liked mine better. "Officer on Bike in pursuit of high speed luggage"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She should sue the police.  You can't argue that she has an amazing case.
 
Uck The SJWs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Speaker2Animals: [Fark user image image 850x1255]


Spain willingly gave up Puerto Rico too.
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Call me crazy but I don't think thats a photo of Orlando International Airport.

[i.iheart.com image 850x566]


That was Tampa International
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: If anyone is wondering what the damage to the officers car was she apparently took a massive messy shiat in the back.


Article with more info:

https://www.clickorlando.com/news/local/2022/02/15/full-video-drunken-woman-on-motorized-suitcase-leads-police-chase-through-orlando-airport-officials-say/
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Being a woman named Chelsea from Florida, I was expecting something more like this:

thesmokinggun.comView Full Size


(But she wasn't from Florida.  She was trying to leave Florida and go home.  She's just drunk, not stupid.)
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Clearly this woman has issues but she can't break the law no matter how complicated her baggage is.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Points to the officer for having so much patience.  He definitely did not have the typical cop attitude.
 
krispos42 [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Motorized cooler must be in the shop
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
All the talk about bad cops, it's refreshing to see one who goes above and beyond to do everything right.  He was way more patient than I would've been.

Clone that guy like Jango Fett and put him in every precinct in America.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Once you factor in all the motor, mechanics, structural reinforcement, battery pack and so forth, how much actual storage is left?
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
She swears at him three times, what is she saying.

Suck my *beep*. Some 4 letter word, with an i, but I still can figure it out even though I know her gender.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
someone didn't time their ambien correctly.  mixing in the booze didn't help but i suspect her system is well practiced at handling that half of the equation
 
Warmachine999
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
So, someone made at least one of what Clarkson was riding?

Clarkson drives...a Suitcase? | The Grand Tour Game
Youtube tTGuqE0lYTU
 
khatores
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"Yeah, unfortunately it's their policy...you just can't be that intoxicated when you're flying (on) a plane, ok?"
"I'm not that incoxicated."

Yeah...sure.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

bughunter: Being a woman named Chelsea from Florida, I was expecting something more like this:

[thesmokinggun.com image 464x315]

(But she wasn't from Florida.  She was trying to leave Florida and go home.  She's just drunk, not stupid.)


drunk, black and belligerent to a cop in Fl.  she's lucky she isn't taking the body bag express home.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
On my last flight ever, I traveled with my idiot sister (who was way drunker than that) and my wheelchair bound dad.  I told her in advance how the process worked, he's first on, and last off, no matter what, and if we miss the connection, we'll deal with it.

They let her drunk ass on the plane.  We landed late for the connecting flight.  She yelled at the flight attendants to let her and my dad off the plane first.  They ignored her.  No police necessary.  She ran off the plane, to the next gate, yelled at random airport employees, "STOP THAT PLANE!"  They ignored her.  No police necessary.

I got off the plane, with my dad last. Found my drunken sister crying in a random corner of the airport.  Hundreds of people got off the plane and went directly to the airline rep. in the gate area to rebook flights, and all stood politely in line.

I wheeled my dad and shepherded my drunk sister out to the main terminal at midnight, where the ticket agents were standing around bored, and were able to get us on a flight.  All along the way, she yelled and physically assaulted me.  No police necessary.

The Charlotte PD didn't arrest her, and they didn't embarrass her by posting a "funny" video.

This is disgusting.  The cop arrested her, only because he lost his patience, with a sad drunk lady.  At no point was she a danger to anyone.  She needed a mental health moment, and the cop was tired/bored of doing his duty.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Uck The SJWs: Speaker2Animals: [Fark user image image 850x1255]

Spain willingly gave up Puerto Rico too.


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
sluggo42
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Habitual Cynic: Mrtraveler01: Call me crazy but I don't think thats a photo of Orlando International Airport.

[i.iheart.com image 850x566]

That was Tampa International



No, it's not. That's Ben Gurion in Israel. Two seconds to Google search it. Thanks for playing Talking Out of Your Ass on the Internet though.
https://www.gettyimages.com/detail/news-photo/an-airport-security-officer-on-an-electric-quadbike-watches-news-photo/1238441099
 
clearperspective
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
If only the crazy that is Florida, could stay in Florida
 
Petroleum Oligarch
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

clearperspective: If only the crazy that is Florida, could stay in Florida


She was from NYC. Be nice if NY could stop ruining central Florida like they did to Miami.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Speaker2Animals: [Fark user image 850x1255]


You need one for Mexico....er Spain really giving up the whole SW US. Texas however...
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: On my last flight ever, I traveled with my idiot sister (who was way drunker than that) and my wheelchair bound dad.  I told her in advance how the process worked, he's first on, and last off, no matter what, and if we miss the connection, we'll deal with it.

They let her drunk ass on the plane.  We landed late for the connecting flight.  She yelled at the flight attendants to let her and my dad off the plane first.  They ignored her.  No police necessary.  She ran off the plane, to the next gate, yelled at random airport employees, "STOP THAT PLANE!"  They ignored her.  No police necessary.

I got off the plane, with my dad last. Found my drunken sister crying in a random corner of the airport.  Hundreds of people got off the plane and went directly to the airline rep. in the gate area to rebook flights, and all stood politely in line.

I wheeled my dad and shepherded my drunk sister out to the main terminal at midnight, where the ticket agents were standing around bored, and were able to get us on a flight.  All along the way, she yelled and physically assaulted me.  No police necessary.

The Charlotte PD didn't arrest her, and they didn't embarrass her by posting a "funny" video.

This is disgusting.  The cop arrested her, only because he lost his patience, with a sad drunk lady.  At no point was she a danger to anyone.  She needed a mental health moment, and the cop was tired/bored of doing his duty.


But with body cams or otherwise now required in case a beat down happens, you can really say she was "embarassed". That video may have been required. That it was posted, I can agree with you on.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Motorized suitcase?
 
